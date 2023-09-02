Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Visco Trade Associates Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VISCO TRADE ASSOCIATES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹99.00 Closed
-0.73-0.73
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Visco Trade Associates Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹96.07₹101.49
₹99.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹48.45₹134.90
₹99.00
Open Price
₹101.49
Prev. Close
₹99.73
Volume
24,800

Visco Trade Associates Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1101.64
  • R2104.27
  • R3107.06
  • Pivot
    98.85
  • S196.22
  • S293.43
  • S390.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 556.28101.14
  • 1054.85100.22
  • 2055.2497.55
  • 5053.7893.19
  • 10049.4490.42
  • 20039.9284.72

Visco Trade Associates Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.4126.4531.7912.2486.97614.80578.08
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Visco Trade Associates Ltd. Share Holdings

Visco Trade Associates Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
19 Aug, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Visco Trade Associates Ltd.

Visco Trade Associates Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/01/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L57339WB1983PLC035628 and registration number is 035628. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinay Kumar Goenka
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dipak Sundarka
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Niranjan Kumar Choraria
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anju Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Goenka
    Director

FAQs on Visco Trade Associates Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Visco Trade Associates Ltd.?

The market cap of Visco Trade Associates Ltd. is ₹47.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Visco Trade Associates Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Visco Trade Associates Ltd. is 45.64 and PB ratio of Visco Trade Associates Ltd. is -15.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Visco Trade Associates Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Visco Trade Associates Ltd. is ₹99.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Visco Trade Associates Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Visco Trade Associates Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Visco Trade Associates Ltd. is ₹134.90 and 52-week low of Visco Trade Associates Ltd. is ₹48.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data