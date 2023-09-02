Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.41
|26.45
|31.79
|12.24
|86.97
|614.80
|578.08
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.41
|-4.66
|-7.72
|11.77
|-9.50
|4.29
|22.99
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|19 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|01 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Visco Trade Associates Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/01/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L57339WB1983PLC035628 and registration number is 035628. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Visco Trade Associates Ltd. is ₹47.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Visco Trade Associates Ltd. is 45.64 and PB ratio of Visco Trade Associates Ltd. is -15.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Visco Trade Associates Ltd. is ₹99.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Visco Trade Associates Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Visco Trade Associates Ltd. is ₹134.90 and 52-week low of Visco Trade Associates Ltd. is ₹48.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.