Here's the live share price of Visaman Global Sales along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Visaman Global Sales has gained 21.84% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 218.27%.
Visaman Global Sales’s current P/E of 68.88x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Visaman Global Sales
|-2.04
|0.91
|9.61
|35.05
|218.27
|38.99
|21.84
|Adani Enterprises
|-2.68
|-3.54
|-2.98
|-4.25
|3.51
|5.25
|19.08
|MMTC
|-5.09
|-8.46
|0.33
|-9.28
|19.91
|22.49
|4.16
|Lloyds Enterprises
|-8.48
|-16.32
|-10.69
|-31.48
|32.44
|0.15
|0.09
|SG Mart
|9.80
|29.07
|36.01
|31.99
|31.99
|9.69
|5.71
|MSTC
|-0.61
|-1.74
|-7.05
|-6.86
|4.89
|17.86
|7.42
|Shankara Buildpro
|-3.42
|15.93
|12.73
|12.73
|12.73
|4.08
|2.43
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-2.98
|-4.40
|-12.23
|-3.74
|83.87
|0.58
|0.35
|TCC Concept
|-7.89
|-7.89
|-7.89
|-7.89
|-7.89
|-2.70
|-1.63
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|-1.97
|-5.44
|-1.91
|2.46
|13.65
|13.05
|8.19
|Hexa Tradex
|1.46
|3.08
|-4.37
|-12.27
|-23.31
|1.47
|17.48
|Hardwyn India
|2.09
|6.93
|2.57
|27.74
|36.93
|1.80
|31.93
|Uniphos Enterprises
|-5.38
|-9.65
|-29.20
|-36.33
|-27.61
|-13.97
|3.60
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-5.17
|-8.19
|-2.47
|-6.43
|3.73
|14.86
|2.78
|Oswal Agro Mills
|-5.40
|-14.39
|-24.81
|-42.63
|-23.67
|13.75
|32.69
|BMW Ventures
|-3.08
|-1.25
|-3.13
|-21.01
|-21.01
|-7.56
|-4.61
|Dhariwalcorp
|-42.60
|-43.49
|-35.19
|29.73
|94.03
|15.44
|9.00
|Shiv Aum Steels
|0
|-14.58
|-2.14
|-6.32
|5.77
|11.20
|37.97
|Nupur Recyclers
|1.47
|-1.05
|-13.57
|-26.99
|-14.02
|-9.98
|17.41
|Soma Textiles & Industries
|-7.49
|-4.73
|-4.02
|34.57
|174.95
|61.91
|69.42
Over the last one year, Visaman Global Sales has gained 218.27% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (3.51%), MMTC (19.91%), Lloyds Enterprises (32.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Visaman Global Sales has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (19.08%) and MMTC (4.16%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|130.95
|132.53
|10
|131.58
|131.93
|20
|130.53
|131.68
|50
|130.41
|128.69
|100
|121.84
|118.16
|200
|88.02
|96.35
In the latest quarter, Visaman Global Sales saw a drop in promoter holding to 53.89%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Visaman Global Sales fact sheet for more information
Visaman Global Sales Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/06/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24311GJ2019PLC108862 and registration number is 108862. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 265.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Visaman Global Sales is ₹127.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Visaman Global Sales is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Visaman Global Sales is ₹254.78 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Visaman Global Sales are ₹132.80 and ₹127.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Visaman Global Sales stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Visaman Global Sales is ₹145.00 and 52-week low of Visaman Global Sales is ₹34.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Visaman Global Sales has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, -7.05% for the past month, 7.03% over 3 months, 218.27% over 1 year, 38.99% across 3 years, and 21.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Visaman Global Sales are 68.88 and 3.92 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.