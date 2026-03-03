Facebook Pixel Code
Visaman Global Sales Share Price

NSE
BSE

VISAMAN GLOBAL SALES

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Visaman Global Sales along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹127.15 Closed
-4.97₹ -6.65
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Visaman Global Sales Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹127.15₹132.80
₹127.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.00₹145.00
₹127.15
Open Price
₹132.80
Prev. Close
₹133.80
Volume
2,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Visaman Global Sales has gained 21.84% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 218.27%.

Visaman Global Sales’s current P/E of 68.88x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Visaman Global Sales Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Visaman Global Sales		-2.040.919.6135.05218.2738.9921.84
Adani Enterprises		-2.68-3.54-2.98-4.253.515.2519.08
MMTC		-5.09-8.460.33-9.2819.9122.494.16
Lloyds Enterprises		-8.48-16.32-10.69-31.4832.440.150.09
SG Mart		9.8029.0736.0131.9931.999.695.71
MSTC		-0.61-1.74-7.05-6.864.8917.867.42
Shankara Buildpro		-3.4215.9312.7312.7312.734.082.43
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-2.98-4.40-12.23-3.7483.870.580.35
TCC Concept		-7.89-7.89-7.89-7.89-7.89-2.70-1.63
India Motor Parts & Accessories		-1.97-5.44-1.912.4613.6513.058.19
Hexa Tradex		1.463.08-4.37-12.27-23.311.4717.48
Hardwyn India		2.096.932.5727.7436.931.8031.93
Uniphos Enterprises		-5.38-9.65-29.20-36.33-27.61-13.973.60
State Trading Corporation Of India		-5.17-8.19-2.47-6.433.7314.862.78
Oswal Agro Mills		-5.40-14.39-24.81-42.63-23.6713.7532.69
BMW Ventures		-3.08-1.25-3.13-21.01-21.01-7.56-4.61
Dhariwalcorp		-42.60-43.49-35.1929.7394.0315.449.00
Shiv Aum Steels		0-14.58-2.14-6.325.7711.2037.97
Nupur Recyclers		1.47-1.05-13.57-26.99-14.02-9.9817.41
Soma Textiles & Industries		-7.49-4.73-4.0234.57174.9561.9169.42

Over the last one year, Visaman Global Sales has gained 218.27% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (3.51%), MMTC (19.91%), Lloyds Enterprises (32.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Visaman Global Sales has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (19.08%) and MMTC (4.16%).

Visaman Global Sales Financials

Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Visaman Global Sales Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5130.95132.53
10131.58131.93
20130.53131.68
50130.41128.69
100121.84118.16
20088.0296.35

Visaman Global Sales Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Visaman Global Sales saw a drop in promoter holding to 53.89%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Visaman Global Sales Corporate Actions

About Visaman Global Sales

Visaman Global Sales Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/06/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24311GJ2019PLC108862 and registration number is 108862. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 265.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Mitulkumar Sureshchandra Vasa
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Avni Mitulbhai Vasa
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Brijesh Narendrabhai Kular
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Bharat Maganlal Thumar
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Paras Fulabhai Shingala
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Ranjitbhai Rathod
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Visaman Global Sales Share Price

What is the share price of Visaman Global Sales?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Visaman Global Sales is ₹127.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Visaman Global Sales?

The Visaman Global Sales is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Visaman Global Sales?

The market cap of Visaman Global Sales is ₹254.78 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Visaman Global Sales?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Visaman Global Sales are ₹132.80 and ₹127.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Visaman Global Sales?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Visaman Global Sales stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Visaman Global Sales is ₹145.00 and 52-week low of Visaman Global Sales is ₹34.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Visaman Global Sales performed historically in terms of returns?

The Visaman Global Sales has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, -7.05% for the past month, 7.03% over 3 months, 218.27% over 1 year, 38.99% across 3 years, and 21.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Visaman Global Sales?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Visaman Global Sales are 68.88 and 3.92 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Visaman Global Sales News

