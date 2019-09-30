Visaka Industries rating | Buy — Valuation of stock is at an attractive point

Valuation at an attractive point: Factoring in the near-term pain and corporate tax rate cut, we reduce our earnings estimates by 4.5% and 0.3% for FY20 and FY21, respectively.

Visaka Industries’ valuation remains compelling at 6.9x FY21 earnings, notwithstanding the near-term pain in its ACS and V-Next segments due to flooding in several states, INR depreciation (fibre being mainly imported for both Vnext and ACS segments) and muted rural demand. We expect recovery in growth and margins to be back-ended—driven by FCB (led by the recently commissioned unit in North India and increasing product awareness) and ACS segments (aided by likely traction in rural demand on account of good monsoons). Further, tax saving due to the recent tax cut announced by the government may partially offset for muted near-term performance. Maintain Buy.

Valuation at an attractive point: Factoring in the near-term pain and corporate tax rate cut, we reduce our earnings estimates by 4.5% and 0.3% for FY20 and FY21, respectively. We are now modeling a revenue/Ebitda/PAT CAGR of 6%/6%/ 8.3% over FY19-21e, respectively. The stock is currently trading at 6.9x FY21e earnings, which we believe, is an attractive valuation considering the improving mix of non-cyclical business, expected increase in cashflow and consequent reduction in debt giving boost to its RoCEs going forward. Maintain Buy with revised SoTP-based target price of Rs 470 (Rs 480 earlier), an implied P/E of 9.5x FY21e earnings.