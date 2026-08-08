Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Visagar Polytex Share Price

NSE
BSE

VISAGAR POLYTEX

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Visagar Polytex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.53 Closed
1.92₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Visagar Polytex Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.52₹0.59
₹0.53
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.41₹0.90
₹0.53
Open Price
₹0.52
Prev. Close
₹0.52
Volume
31,165

Source: Dion Global

Visagar Polytex Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Visagar Polytex		-1.850-7.02-8.62-32.05-16.49-7.90
Page Industries		-0.88-4.267.1914.74-12.550.554.25
Pearl Global Industries		19.0725.1355.3037.1489.0295.0464.88
Arvind Fashions		1.70-1.880-6.15-12.5410.5116.44
Gokaldas Exports		-1.25-4.7810.36-4.1311.5416.6029.23
Lux Industries		2.371.19-15.4423.55-3.11-6.57-21.21
Kitex Garments		-0.82-7.71-15.67-33.12-19.4031.3622.32
S P Apparels		3.68-10.2725.8631.7139.9931.8025.19
SBC Exports		-1.88-2.2121.0034.70131.5366.72113.13
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.38-8.13-14.85-16.66-10.00-17.676.81
Bizotic Commercial		-2.85-21.50-35.90-46.31103.76119.7925.67
Meenakshi (India)		21.0840.1640.1640.1640.1611.916.99
Thomas Scott (India)		6.34-2.072.48-6.865.6261.5082.51
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		2.35-6.59-9.02-21.96-42.9916.0115.04
Spice Islands Industries		-0.71-1.8444.9981.30687.93194.18133.23
Saraswati Saree Depot		0.81-4.72-16.72-29.61-40.02-36.52-23.87
Zodiac Clothing Company		-2.12-1.59-5.22-13.74-23.16-14.52-10.05
VIP Clothing		-0.80-15.18-6.39-18.00-46.94-21.54-0.70
Active Clothing Co		-1.32-6.04-17.522.57-14.0634.6136.16
Fractal Industries		0.40-0.301.65-1.03-1.03-0.35-0.21

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Visagar Polytex has declined 32.05% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Visagar Polytex has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).

Visagar Polytex Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Visagar Polytex Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.530.53
100.530.53
200.520.53
500.540.53
1000.550.55
2000.610.61

Source: Dion Global

Visagar Polytex Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Visagar Polytex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 94.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Visagar Polytex Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 06:05 AM IST ISTVisagar Polytex - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve:1. Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The
Jul 15, 2026, 06:24 AM IST ISTVisagar Polytex - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTVisagar Polytex - Audited Financial Result For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 29, 2026, 11:35 PM IST ISTVisagar Polytex - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 26, 2026, 12:21 AM IST ISTVisagar Polytex - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter

Source: Dion Global

About Visagar Polytex

Visagar Polytex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1983PLC030215 and registration number is 030215. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Tilokchand Kothari
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikramjit Singh Gill
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kuldeep Kumar Singh
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Kaushal Yadav
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. MadhuBala Vaishnav
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Visagar Polytex Share Price

What is the share price of Visagar Polytex?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Visagar Polytex is ₹0.53 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Visagar Polytex?

The Visagar Polytex is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Visagar Polytex?

The market cap of Visagar Polytex is ₹15.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Visagar Polytex?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Visagar Polytex are ₹0.59 and ₹0.52.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Visagar Polytex?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Visagar Polytex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Visagar Polytex is ₹0.90 and 52-week low of Visagar Polytex is ₹0.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Visagar Polytex performed historically in terms of returns?

The Visagar Polytex has shown returns of 1.92% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -7.02% over 3 months, -32.05% over 1 year, -16.49% across 3 years, and -7.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Visagar Polytex?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Visagar Polytex are -10.10 and -38.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Visagar Polytex News

More Visagar Polytex News
Market Pulse