VISAGAR POLYTEX LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | NSE
₹1.00 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Visagar Polytex Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.90₹1.05
₹1.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.75₹1.70
₹1.00
Open Price
₹1.00
Prev. Close
₹1.00
Volume
27,25,039

Visagar Polytex Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.07
  • R21.13
  • R31.22
  • Pivot
    0.98
  • S10.92
  • S20.83
  • S30.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.251.03
  • 101.261.01
  • 201.280.97
  • 501.330.92
  • 1001.360.92
  • 2001.651

Visagar Polytex Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-13.645.5618.75-5.00-26.92137.50-5.00
1.422.971.834.34-21.25107.9117.13
1.9940.1223.0018.7048.73135.6392.97
5.428.6423.9141.9416.237.687.68
26.9246.4069.3792.10109.461,338.20812.66
0.94-8.86-2.4410.20-19.2111.47-14.27
6.15-0.7813.6216.8716.97134.56-29.80
22.6730.3163.25105.0740.67478.24416.99
0.406.47-5.096.91-32.62236.52590.12
-1.10-14.15-3.6030.17-8.56333.7269.16
5.8929.4943.4582.5533.38510.4284.77
4.322.9126.3635.06-12.5185.2250.34
5.63-15.655.2021.0490.62963.991,377.77
-1.358.915.2637.07207.69416.13416.13
6.215.262.7312.5764.91422.22-16.44
3.41-3.4419.3225.9723.746.82-25.00
7.41-7.94-13.43-18.31-19.40574.58793.82
4.28-6.081.2910.92-13.1450.89-58.85
6.7712.7623.5890.9990.9990.9990.99
1.461.1731.5224.72-17.31130.296.20

Visagar Polytex Ltd. Share Holdings

Visagar Polytex Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Visagar Polytex Ltd.

Visagar Polytex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1983PLC030215 and registration number is 030215. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Tilokchand Kothari
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikramjit Singh Gill
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kaushal Singh Yadav
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Madhu Bala Vaishnav
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kuldeep Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kailash Chhaparwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Visagar Polytex Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Visagar Polytex Ltd.?

The market cap of Visagar Polytex Ltd. is ₹29.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Visagar Polytex Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Visagar Polytex Ltd. is -17.92 and PB ratio of Visagar Polytex Ltd. is 1.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Visagar Polytex Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Visagar Polytex Ltd. is ₹1.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Visagar Polytex Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Visagar Polytex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Visagar Polytex Ltd. is ₹1.70 and 52-week low of Visagar Polytex Ltd. is ₹.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

