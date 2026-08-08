Here's the live share price of Visagar Polytex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Visagar Polytex
|-1.85
|0
|-7.02
|-8.62
|-32.05
|-16.49
|-7.90
|Page Industries
|-0.88
|-4.26
|7.19
|14.74
|-12.55
|0.55
|4.25
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.07
|25.13
|55.30
|37.14
|89.02
|95.04
|64.88
|Arvind Fashions
|1.70
|-1.88
|0
|-6.15
|-12.54
|10.51
|16.44
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.25
|-4.78
|10.36
|-4.13
|11.54
|16.60
|29.23
|Lux Industries
|2.37
|1.19
|-15.44
|23.55
|-3.11
|-6.57
|-21.21
|Kitex Garments
|-0.82
|-7.71
|-15.67
|-33.12
|-19.40
|31.36
|22.32
|S P Apparels
|3.68
|-10.27
|25.86
|31.71
|39.99
|31.80
|25.19
|SBC Exports
|-1.88
|-2.21
|21.00
|34.70
|131.53
|66.72
|113.13
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.38
|-8.13
|-14.85
|-16.66
|-10.00
|-17.67
|6.81
|Bizotic Commercial
|-2.85
|-21.50
|-35.90
|-46.31
|103.76
|119.79
|25.67
|Meenakshi (India)
|21.08
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|11.91
|6.99
|Thomas Scott (India)
|6.34
|-2.07
|2.48
|-6.86
|5.62
|61.50
|82.51
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|2.35
|-6.59
|-9.02
|-21.96
|-42.99
|16.01
|15.04
|Spice Islands Industries
|-0.71
|-1.84
|44.99
|81.30
|687.93
|194.18
|133.23
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|0.81
|-4.72
|-16.72
|-29.61
|-40.02
|-36.52
|-23.87
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-2.12
|-1.59
|-5.22
|-13.74
|-23.16
|-14.52
|-10.05
|VIP Clothing
|-0.80
|-15.18
|-6.39
|-18.00
|-46.94
|-21.54
|-0.70
|Active Clothing Co
|-1.32
|-6.04
|-17.52
|2.57
|-14.06
|34.61
|36.16
|Fractal Industries
|0.40
|-0.30
|1.65
|-1.03
|-1.03
|-0.35
|-0.21
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Visagar Polytex has declined 32.05% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Visagar Polytex has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.53
|0.53
|10
|0.53
|0.53
|20
|0.52
|0.53
|50
|0.54
|0.53
|100
|0.55
|0.55
|200
|0.61
|0.61
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Visagar Polytex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 94.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:05 AM IST IST
|Visagar Polytex - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve:1. Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The
|Jul 15, 2026, 06:24 AM IST IST
|Visagar Polytex - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|Visagar Polytex - Audited Financial Result For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 11:35 PM IST IST
|Visagar Polytex - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 26, 2026, 12:21 AM IST IST
|Visagar Polytex - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter
Source: Dion Global
Visagar Polytex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1983PLC030215 and registration number is 030215. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Visagar Polytex is ₹0.53 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Visagar Polytex is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Visagar Polytex is ₹15.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Visagar Polytex are ₹0.59 and ₹0.52.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Visagar Polytex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Visagar Polytex is ₹0.90 and 52-week low of Visagar Polytex is ₹0.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Visagar Polytex has shown returns of 1.92% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -7.02% over 3 months, -32.05% over 1 year, -16.49% across 3 years, and -7.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Visagar Polytex are -10.10 and -38.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global