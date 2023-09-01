Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-13.64
|5.56
|18.75
|-5.00
|-26.92
|137.50
|-5.00
|1.42
|2.97
|1.83
|4.34
|-21.25
|107.91
|17.13
|1.99
|40.12
|23.00
|18.70
|48.73
|135.63
|92.97
|5.42
|8.64
|23.91
|41.94
|16.23
|7.68
|7.68
|26.92
|46.40
|69.37
|92.10
|109.46
|1,338.20
|812.66
|0.94
|-8.86
|-2.44
|10.20
|-19.21
|11.47
|-14.27
|6.15
|-0.78
|13.62
|16.87
|16.97
|134.56
|-29.80
|22.67
|30.31
|63.25
|105.07
|40.67
|478.24
|416.99
|0.40
|6.47
|-5.09
|6.91
|-32.62
|236.52
|590.12
|-1.10
|-14.15
|-3.60
|30.17
|-8.56
|333.72
|69.16
|5.89
|29.49
|43.45
|82.55
|33.38
|510.42
|84.77
|4.32
|2.91
|26.36
|35.06
|-12.51
|85.22
|50.34
|5.63
|-15.65
|5.20
|21.04
|90.62
|963.99
|1,377.77
|-1.35
|8.91
|5.26
|37.07
|207.69
|416.13
|416.13
|6.21
|5.26
|2.73
|12.57
|64.91
|422.22
|-16.44
|3.41
|-3.44
|19.32
|25.97
|23.74
|6.82
|-25.00
|7.41
|-7.94
|-13.43
|-18.31
|-19.40
|574.58
|793.82
|4.28
|-6.08
|1.29
|10.92
|-13.14
|50.89
|-58.85
|6.77
|12.76
|23.58
|90.99
|90.99
|90.99
|90.99
|1.46
|1.17
|31.52
|24.72
|-17.31
|130.29
|6.20
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Visagar Polytex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1983PLC030215 and registration number is 030215. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Visagar Polytex Ltd. is ₹29.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Visagar Polytex Ltd. is -17.92 and PB ratio of Visagar Polytex Ltd. is 1.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Visagar Polytex Ltd. is ₹1.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Visagar Polytex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Visagar Polytex Ltd. is ₹1.70 and 52-week low of Visagar Polytex Ltd. is ₹.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.