What is the share price of Visagar Polytex? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Visagar Polytex is ₹0.53 as on .

What kind of stock is Visagar Polytex? The Visagar Polytex is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Visagar Polytex? The market cap of Visagar Polytex is ₹15.51 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Visagar Polytex? Today’s highest and lowest price of Visagar Polytex are ₹0.59 and ₹0.52.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Visagar Polytex? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Visagar Polytex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Visagar Polytex is ₹0.90 and 52-week low of Visagar Polytex is ₹0.41 as on .

How has the Visagar Polytex performed historically in terms of returns? The Visagar Polytex has shown returns of 1.92% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -7.02% over 3 months, -32.05% over 1 year, -16.49% across 3 years, and -7.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Visagar Polytex? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Visagar Polytex are -10.10 and -38.13 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global