MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Visagar Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1994PLC076858 and registration number is 076858. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Visagar Financial Services Ltd. is ₹56.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Visagar Financial Services Ltd. is 23.82 and PB ratio of Visagar Financial Services Ltd. is 0.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Visagar Financial Services Ltd. is ₹.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Visagar Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Visagar Financial Services Ltd. is ₹1.49 and 52-week low of Visagar Financial Services Ltd. is ₹.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.