VISAGAR FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.96 Closed
-4.95-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Visagar Financial Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.96₹1.04
₹0.96
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.68₹1.49
₹0.96
Open Price
₹0.96
Prev. Close
₹1.01
Volume
5,07,51,481

Visagar Financial Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.01
  • R21.07
  • R31.09
  • Pivot
    0.99
  • S10.93
  • S20.91
  • S30.85

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.470.97
  • 101.490.99
  • 201.51.03
  • 501.611.05
  • 1001.691.04
  • 2002.461.05

Visagar Financial Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.23-10.28-2.04-3.03-13.759.5312.04
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Visagar Financial Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Visagar Financial Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Dec, 2022Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Visagar Financial Services Ltd.

Visagar Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1994PLC076858 and registration number is 076858. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Tilokchand Manaklal Kothari
    Director
  • Mr. Kailash Ram Gopal Chhaparwa
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Rajak
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kuldeep Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Madhubala Vaishnav
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Visagar Financial Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Visagar Financial Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Visagar Financial Services Ltd. is ₹56.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Visagar Financial Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Visagar Financial Services Ltd. is 23.82 and PB ratio of Visagar Financial Services Ltd. is 0.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Visagar Financial Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Visagar Financial Services Ltd. is ₹.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Visagar Financial Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Visagar Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Visagar Financial Services Ltd. is ₹1.49 and 52-week low of Visagar Financial Services Ltd. is ₹.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

