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Visagar Financial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

VISAGAR FINANCIAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Visagar Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.32 Closed
-3.03₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Visagar Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.32₹0.33
₹0.32
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.25₹0.53
₹0.32
Open Price
₹0.32
Prev. Close
₹0.33
Volume
5,63,056

Source: Dion Global

Visagar Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Visagar Financial Services		0-3.03-17.95-17.95-36.00-33.33-19.25
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Visagar Financial Services has declined 36.00% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Visagar Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Visagar Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Visagar Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.320.32
100.320.32
200.320.32
500.340.34
1000.350.35
2000.380.39

Source: Dion Global

Visagar Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Visagar Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 94.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Visagar Financial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTVisagar Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve:1. Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For
Jul 15, 2026, 06:31 PM IST ISTVisagar Fin. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTVisagar Fin. Serv. - Audited Financial Result For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 31, 2026, 12:34 AM IST ISTVisagar Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 26, 2026, 07:59 PM IST ISTVisagar Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quart

Source: Dion Global

About Visagar Financial Services

Visagar Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1994PLC076858 and registration number is 076858. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 58.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Tilokchand Kothari
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Ms. Madhubala Vaishnav
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kuldeep Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anju Pareek
    Independent Director

FAQs on Visagar Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of Visagar Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Visagar Financial Services is ₹0.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Visagar Financial Services?

The Visagar Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Visagar Financial Services?

The market cap of Visagar Financial Services is ₹18.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Visagar Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Visagar Financial Services are ₹0.33 and ₹0.32.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Visagar Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Visagar Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Visagar Financial Services is ₹0.53 and 52-week low of Visagar Financial Services is ₹0.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Visagar Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Visagar Financial Services has shown returns of -3.03% over the past day, -3.03% for the past month, -17.95% over 3 months, -36.0% over 1 year, -33.33% across 3 years, and -19.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Visagar Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Visagar Financial Services are -52.46 and 0.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Visagar Financial Services News

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