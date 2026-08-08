What is the share price of Visagar Financial Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Visagar Financial Services is ₹0.32 as on .

What kind of stock is Visagar Financial Services? The Visagar Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Visagar Financial Services? The market cap of Visagar Financial Services is ₹18.69 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Visagar Financial Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Visagar Financial Services are ₹0.33 and ₹0.32.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Visagar Financial Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Visagar Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Visagar Financial Services is ₹0.53 and 52-week low of Visagar Financial Services is ₹0.25 as on .

How has the Visagar Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Visagar Financial Services has shown returns of -3.03% over the past day, -3.03% for the past month, -17.95% over 3 months, -36.0% over 1 year, -33.33% across 3 years, and -19.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Visagar Financial Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Visagar Financial Services are -52.46 and 0.31 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global