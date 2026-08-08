Here's the live share price of Visagar Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Visagar Financial Services
|0
|-3.03
|-17.95
|-17.95
|-36.00
|-33.33
|-19.25
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Visagar Financial Services has declined 36.00% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Visagar Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.32
|0.32
|10
|0.32
|0.32
|20
|0.32
|0.32
|50
|0.34
|0.34
|100
|0.35
|0.35
|200
|0.38
|0.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Visagar Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 94.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Visagar Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve:1. Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For
|Jul 15, 2026, 06:31 PM IST IST
|Visagar Fin. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|Visagar Fin. Serv. - Audited Financial Result For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 31, 2026, 12:34 AM IST IST
|Visagar Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 26, 2026, 07:59 PM IST IST
|Visagar Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quart
Source: Dion Global
Visagar Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1994PLC076858 and registration number is 076858. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 58.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Visagar Financial Services is ₹0.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Visagar Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Visagar Financial Services is ₹18.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Visagar Financial Services are ₹0.33 and ₹0.32.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Visagar Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Visagar Financial Services is ₹0.53 and 52-week low of Visagar Financial Services is ₹0.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Visagar Financial Services has shown returns of -3.03% over the past day, -3.03% for the past month, -17.95% over 3 months, -36.0% over 1 year, -33.33% across 3 years, and -19.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Visagar Financial Services are -52.46 and 0.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global