Visa Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109OR1996PLC004601 and registration number is 004601. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 792.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 115.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Visa Steel Ltd. is ₹165.58 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Visa Steel Ltd. is -0.36 and PB ratio of Visa Steel Ltd. is -0.21 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Visa Steel Ltd. is ₹14.30 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Visa Steel Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Visa Steel Ltd. is ₹19.10 and 52-week low of Visa Steel Ltd. is ₹10.20 as on Aug 28, 2023.