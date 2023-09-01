Follow Us

VISA STEEL LTD.

Sector : Steel | Smallcap | NSE
₹14.30 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Visa Steel Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.30₹14.95
₹14.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.20₹19.10
₹14.30
Open Price
₹14.30
Prev. Close
₹14.30
Volume
22,35,415

Visa Steel Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.73
  • R215.17
  • R315.38
  • Pivot
    14.52
  • S114.08
  • S213.87
  • S313.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.415.27
  • 1014.3415.31
  • 2014.2914.89
  • 5014.1913.77
  • 10014.4213.18
  • 20015.9713.31

Visa Steel Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-4.6728.8332.414.76134.4310.85
4.30-1.7716.2219.1721.89181.17103.12
8.683.1219.9220.4319.41196.40111.49
13.191.4117.9413.7219.77141.7721.26
1.0022.1662.5373.4960.4727.8727.87
0.7823.3336.2497.28130.76578.89291.75
1.78-10.8184.12113.97186.005,262.503,200.00
-1.1131.0797.69117.42100.67163.88-20.40
-8.37-20.31-30.90-34.18-26.24185.71270.11
7.8315.3735.0117.4223.87447.5199.40
-3.756.4938.4143.1023.1340.71-57.94
-0.31-14.211.27-5.8895.12350.70122.22
32.2234.4640.0018.8018.8018.8018.80

Visa Steel Ltd. Share Holdings

Visa Steel Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Change in Director(s)
    Visa Steel Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Change in Director(s) of the company.
    24-Aug, 2023 | 02:59 PM
  • Outcome of Board Meeting
    Visa Steel Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 24, 2023.
    24-Aug, 2023 | 02:53 PM

About Visa Steel Ltd.

Visa Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109OR1996PLC004601 and registration number is 004601. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 792.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 115.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vishambhar Saran
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vishal Agarwal
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dhanesh Ranjan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sheo Raj Rai
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rupanjana De
    Independent Director

FAQs on Visa Steel Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Visa Steel Ltd.?

The market cap of Visa Steel Ltd. is ₹165.58 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Visa Steel Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Visa Steel Ltd. is -0.36 and PB ratio of Visa Steel Ltd. is -0.21 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Visa Steel Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Visa Steel Ltd. is ₹14.30 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Visa Steel Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Visa Steel Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Visa Steel Ltd. is ₹19.10 and 52-week low of Visa Steel Ltd. is ₹10.20 as on Aug 28, 2023.

