VIRYA RESOURCES LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹612.60 Closed
00
As on Aug 24, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Virya Resources Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹612.60₹612.60
₹612.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹197.20₹612.60
₹612.60
Open Price
₹612.60
Prev. Close
₹612.60
Volume
0

Virya Resources Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1612.6
  • R2612.6
  • R3612.6
  • Pivot
    612.6
  • S1612.6
  • S2612.6
  • S3612.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5179.36585.47
  • 10160566.54
  • 20137.03514.99
  • 50103.67378.43
  • 10061.840
  • 20033.170

Virya Resources Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.677.47100.36131.91210.65629.29833.84
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.2311.869.986.366.69118.86132.04
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.04-1.23-0.9026.3354.42357.63282.21
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Virya Resources Ltd. Share Holdings

Virya Resources Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Sep, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Virya Resources Ltd.

Virya Resources Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100MH1987PLC042141 and registration number is 042141. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Ratna Kumari Pulakanam
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Nanchraiya Shiva Rama Krishna Pulakanam
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Arudji Kiswanto
    Independent Director

FAQs on Virya Resources Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Virya Resources Ltd.?

The market cap of Virya Resources Ltd. is ₹91.89 Cr as on Aug 24, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Virya Resources Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Virya Resources Ltd. is -966.25 and PB ratio of Virya Resources Ltd. is 15.81 as on Aug 24, 2023.

What is the share price of Virya Resources Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Virya Resources Ltd. is ₹612.60 as on Aug 24, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Virya Resources Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Virya Resources Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Virya Resources Ltd. is ₹612.60 and 52-week low of Virya Resources Ltd. is ₹197.20 as on Aug 24, 2023.

