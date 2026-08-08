What is the share price of Virya Resources? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Virya Resources is ₹735.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Virya Resources? The Virya Resources is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Virya Resources? The market cap of Virya Resources is ₹110.29 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Virya Resources? Today’s highest and lowest price of Virya Resources are ₹742.35 and ₹735.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Virya Resources? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Virya Resources stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Virya Resources is ₹742.35 and 52-week low of Virya Resources is ₹349.70 as on .

How has the Virya Resources performed historically in terms of returns? The Virya Resources has shown returns of 4.0% over the past day, 82.53% for the past month, 21.93% over 3 months, 18.78% over 1 year, 23.52% across 3 years, and 53.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Virya Resources? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Virya Resources are -390.67 and 21.09 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global