Here's the live share price of Virya Resources along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Virya Resources
|8.28
|82.53
|21.93
|21.93
|18.78
|23.52
|53.96
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Virya Resources has gained 18.78% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Virya Resources has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|676.78
|677.97
|10
|605.13
|618.98
|20
|510.04
|557.64
|50
|527.83
|535.9
|100
|593.87
|493.15
|200
|369.03
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Virya Resources remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:21 PM IST IST
|Virya Resources - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 20, 2026, 07:45 PM IST IST
|Virya Resources - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 01:31 AM IST IST
|Virya Resources - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. 29.05.2026
|May 30, 2026, 01:20 AM IST IST
|Virya Resources - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. 29.05.2026
|May 21, 2026, 10:17 PM IST IST
|Virya Resources - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting U/R 29 (1) (A) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
Source: Dion Global
Virya Resources Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100MH1987PLC042141 and registration number is 042141. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Virya Resources is ₹735.25 as on Jun 11, 2026.
The Virya Resources is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Virya Resources is ₹110.29 Cr as on Jun 11, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Virya Resources are ₹742.35 and ₹735.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Virya Resources stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Virya Resources is ₹742.35 and 52-week low of Virya Resources is ₹349.70 as on Jun 11, 2026.
The Virya Resources has shown returns of 4.0% over the past day, 82.53% for the past month, 21.93% over 3 months, 18.78% over 1 year, 23.52% across 3 years, and 53.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Virya Resources are -390.67 and 21.09 on Jun 11, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global