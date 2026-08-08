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Virya Resources Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIRYA RESOURCES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Virya Resources along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹735.25 Closed
4.00₹ 28.25
As on Jun 11, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Virya Resources Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹735.25₹742.35
₹735.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹349.70₹742.35
₹735.25
Open Price
₹742.35
Prev. Close
₹707.00
Volume
30

Source: Dion Global

Virya Resources Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Virya Resources		8.2882.5321.9321.9318.7823.5253.96
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Virya Resources has gained 18.78% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Virya Resources has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Virya Resources Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Virya Resources Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5676.78677.97
10605.13618.98
20510.04557.64
50527.83535.9
100593.87493.15
200369.030

Source: Dion Global

Virya Resources Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Virya Resources remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Virya Resources Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:21 PM IST ISTVirya Resources - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 20, 2026, 07:45 PM IST ISTVirya Resources - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 01:31 AM IST ISTVirya Resources - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. 29.05.2026
May 30, 2026, 01:20 AM IST ISTVirya Resources - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. 29.05.2026
May 21, 2026, 10:17 PM IST ISTVirya Resources - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting U/R 29 (1) (A) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Source: Dion Global

About Virya Resources

Virya Resources Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100MH1987PLC042141 and registration number is 042141. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sukdev Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Natarajan Venkata Subramanian
    Director
  • Mr. Chadra Winoto Salim
    Director
  • Mr. V V Subrahmanyam
    Director
  • Mr. Arudji Kiswanto
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kristianto
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harry Tri Respati
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. M.V. Subbalakshmi
    Woman Director

FAQs on Virya Resources Share Price

What is the share price of Virya Resources?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Virya Resources is ₹735.25 as on Jun 11, 2026.

What kind of stock is Virya Resources?

The Virya Resources is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Virya Resources?

The market cap of Virya Resources is ₹110.29 Cr as on Jun 11, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Virya Resources?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Virya Resources are ₹742.35 and ₹735.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Virya Resources?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Virya Resources stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Virya Resources is ₹742.35 and 52-week low of Virya Resources is ₹349.70 as on Jun 11, 2026.

How has the Virya Resources performed historically in terms of returns?

The Virya Resources has shown returns of 4.0% over the past day, 82.53% for the past month, 21.93% over 3 months, 18.78% over 1 year, 23.52% across 3 years, and 53.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Virya Resources?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Virya Resources are -390.67 and 21.09 on Jun 11, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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