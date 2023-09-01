What is the Market Cap of Virya Resources Ltd.? The market cap of Virya Resources Ltd. is ₹91.89 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Virya Resources Ltd.? P/E ratio of Virya Resources Ltd. is -966.25 and PB ratio of Virya Resources Ltd. is 15.81 as on .

What is the share price of Virya Resources Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Virya Resources Ltd. is ₹612.60 as on .