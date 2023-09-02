Follow Us

VirtualSoft Systems Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VIRTUALSOFT SYSTEMS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.24 Closed
00
As on Aug 24, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

VirtualSoft Systems Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.24₹4.24
₹4.24
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.94₹4.24
₹4.24
Open Price
₹4.24
Prev. Close
₹4.24
Volume
0

VirtualSoft Systems Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.24
  • R24.24
  • R34.24
  • Pivot
    4.24
  • S14.24
  • S24.24
  • S34.24

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.114.06
  • 103.873.92
  • 203.473.81
  • 502.943.68
  • 1003.033.5
  • 2002.663.27

VirtualSoft Systems Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.9517.787.348.720161.7368.25
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.98-19.0124.4146.1534.00343.832,282.02
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

VirtualSoft Systems Ltd. Share Holdings

VirtualSoft Systems Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About VirtualSoft Systems Ltd.

VirtualSoft Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200DL1992PLC047931 and registration number is 047931. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gokul Tandan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajendra V Kulkarni
    Director
  • Ms. Ashima Puri
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Vikram Grover
    Independent Director

FAQs on VirtualSoft Systems Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of VirtualSoft Systems Ltd.?

The market cap of VirtualSoft Systems Ltd. is ₹4.37 Cr as on Aug 24, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of VirtualSoft Systems Ltd.?

P/E ratio of VirtualSoft Systems Ltd. is -4.97 and PB ratio of VirtualSoft Systems Ltd. is -0.43 as on Aug 24, 2023.

What is the share price of VirtualSoft Systems Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VirtualSoft Systems Ltd. is ₹4.24 as on Aug 24, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VirtualSoft Systems Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VirtualSoft Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VirtualSoft Systems Ltd. is ₹4.24 and 52-week low of VirtualSoft Systems Ltd. is ₹2.94 as on Aug 24, 2023.

