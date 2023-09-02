Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|24 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Virtual Global Education Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120DL1993PLC052256 and registration number is 052256. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 42.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Virtual Global Education Ltd. is ₹36.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Virtual Global Education Ltd. is 67.97 and PB ratio of Virtual Global Education Ltd. is 0.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Virtual Global Education Ltd. is ₹.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Virtual Global Education Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Virtual Global Education Ltd. is ₹1.60 and 52-week low of Virtual Global Education Ltd. is ₹.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.