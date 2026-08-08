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Virtual Global Education Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIRTUAL GLOBAL EDUCATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Virtual Global Education along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.43 Closed
-2.27₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Virtual Global Education Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.42₹0.44
₹0.43
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.41₹0.69
₹0.43
Open Price
₹0.43
Prev. Close
₹0.44
Volume
1,07,661

Source: Dion Global

Virtual Global Education Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Virtual Global Education		0-15.69-25.86-20.37-17.31-19.03-20.21
Physicswallah		4.77-12.3118.9713.89-15.75-5.55-3.37
NIIT Learning Systems		0.90-1.25-25.09-36.46-25.31-13.60-8.39
Crizac		-3.69-5.98-14.56-21.67-37.56-15.12-9.37
Shanti Educational Initiatives		-3.09-13.02-2.7111.8693.2044.6673.94
Veranda Learning Solutions		-0.460.9815.9430.669.916.589.96
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research		-3.16-11.888.35-9.69-39.15-15.26-9.46
S Chand & Company		0.04-5.03-15.38-14.44-31.50-11.612.04
Career Point Edutech		1.696.163.86-3.74-10.36-3.58-2.16
CL Educate		6.1910.8655.322.48-26.45-7.9611.79
Zee Learn		-2.47-8.6728.8727.42-21.4733.64-11.44
Golden Crest Education & Services		-4.97-12.99-4.5024.599.9166.8354.85
VJTF Eduservices		-3.20-2.72-12.51-26.24-35.854.807.63
Dachepalli Publishers		-1.95-7.08-13.3910.91-1.52-0.51-0.31
Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers		11.44-6.62-10.31-14.19-43.4041.8223.32
Ascensive Educare		-3.70-4.51-3.2212.381.1057.9046.07
Ironwood Education		0-7.9411.40-1.7317.9525.185.01
LCC Infotech		-10.49-20.73-24.80-31.27-8.9324.3213.95
IEC Education		3.31-1.07-12.01-6.010.91132.3165.82
DSJ Keep Learning		4.191.02-5.69-3.86-33.670.4920.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Virtual Global Education has declined 17.31% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Virtual Global Education has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%).

Virtual Global Education Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Virtual Global Education Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.430.44
100.440.44
200.460.45
500.50.48
1000.510.5
2000.520.52

Source: Dion Global

Virtual Global Education Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Virtual Global Education remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.66%, and public shareholding unchanged at 90.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Virtual Global Education Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 09:15 PM IST ISTVirtual Global Edu. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 31, 2026, 09:10 PM IST ISTVirtual Global Edu. - Submission Of Notice Of 33Rd Annual General Meeting Of Company
Jul 21, 2026, 04:20 PM IST ISTVirtual Global Edu. - CERTIFICATE FOR STRUCTURED DIGITAL DATABASE (SDD) PURSUANT TO PROVISIONS OF REGULATION 3(5) AND 3(6) OF
Jul 15, 2026, 08:19 PM IST ISTVirtual Global Edu. - Statement Of Impact Of Audit Qualification
Jul 13, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTVirtual Global Edu. - Register Of Members And Share Transfer Books Of The Company Shall Remain Closed W.E.F 18.08.2026 To 25.

Source: Dion Global

About Virtual Global Education

Virtual Global Education Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120DL1993PLC052256 and registration number is 052256. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 56.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prem Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anubha Chauhan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Payal Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohan Mohan Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Virtual Global Education Share Price

What is the share price of Virtual Global Education?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Virtual Global Education is ₹0.43 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Virtual Global Education?

The Virtual Global Education is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Virtual Global Education?

The market cap of Virtual Global Education is ₹24.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Virtual Global Education?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Virtual Global Education are ₹0.44 and ₹0.42.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Virtual Global Education?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Virtual Global Education stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Virtual Global Education is ₹0.69 and 52-week low of Virtual Global Education is ₹0.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Virtual Global Education performed historically in terms of returns?

The Virtual Global Education has shown returns of -2.27% over the past day, -15.69% for the past month, -25.86% over 3 months, -17.31% over 1 year, -19.03% across 3 years, and -20.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Virtual Global Education?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Virtual Global Education are -95.56 and 0.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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