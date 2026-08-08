Here's the live share price of Virtual Global Education along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Virtual Global Education
|0
|-15.69
|-25.86
|-20.37
|-17.31
|-19.03
|-20.21
|Physicswallah
|4.77
|-12.31
|18.97
|13.89
|-15.75
|-5.55
|-3.37
|NIIT Learning Systems
|0.90
|-1.25
|-25.09
|-36.46
|-25.31
|-13.60
|-8.39
|Crizac
|-3.69
|-5.98
|-14.56
|-21.67
|-37.56
|-15.12
|-9.37
|Shanti Educational Initiatives
|-3.09
|-13.02
|-2.71
|11.86
|93.20
|44.66
|73.94
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|-0.46
|0.98
|15.94
|30.66
|9.91
|6.58
|9.96
|Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research
|-3.16
|-11.88
|8.35
|-9.69
|-39.15
|-15.26
|-9.46
|S Chand & Company
|0.04
|-5.03
|-15.38
|-14.44
|-31.50
|-11.61
|2.04
|Career Point Edutech
|1.69
|6.16
|3.86
|-3.74
|-10.36
|-3.58
|-2.16
|CL Educate
|6.19
|10.86
|55.32
|2.48
|-26.45
|-7.96
|11.79
|Zee Learn
|-2.47
|-8.67
|28.87
|27.42
|-21.47
|33.64
|-11.44
|Golden Crest Education & Services
|-4.97
|-12.99
|-4.50
|24.59
|9.91
|66.83
|54.85
|VJTF Eduservices
|-3.20
|-2.72
|-12.51
|-26.24
|-35.85
|4.80
|7.63
|Dachepalli Publishers
|-1.95
|-7.08
|-13.39
|10.91
|-1.52
|-0.51
|-0.31
|Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers
|11.44
|-6.62
|-10.31
|-14.19
|-43.40
|41.82
|23.32
|Ascensive Educare
|-3.70
|-4.51
|-3.22
|12.38
|1.10
|57.90
|46.07
|Ironwood Education
|0
|-7.94
|11.40
|-1.73
|17.95
|25.18
|5.01
|LCC Infotech
|-10.49
|-20.73
|-24.80
|-31.27
|-8.93
|24.32
|13.95
|IEC Education
|3.31
|-1.07
|-12.01
|-6.01
|0.91
|132.31
|65.82
|DSJ Keep Learning
|4.19
|1.02
|-5.69
|-3.86
|-33.67
|0.49
|20.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Virtual Global Education has declined 17.31% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Virtual Global Education has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.43
|0.44
|10
|0.44
|0.44
|20
|0.46
|0.45
|50
|0.5
|0.48
|100
|0.51
|0.5
|200
|0.52
|0.52
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Virtual Global Education remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.66%, and public shareholding unchanged at 90.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:15 PM IST IST
|Virtual Global Edu. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:10 PM IST IST
|Virtual Global Edu. - Submission Of Notice Of 33Rd Annual General Meeting Of Company
|Jul 21, 2026, 04:20 PM IST IST
|Virtual Global Edu. - CERTIFICATE FOR STRUCTURED DIGITAL DATABASE (SDD) PURSUANT TO PROVISIONS OF REGULATION 3(5) AND 3(6) OF
|Jul 15, 2026, 08:19 PM IST IST
|Virtual Global Edu. - Statement Of Impact Of Audit Qualification
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Virtual Global Edu. - Register Of Members And Share Transfer Books Of The Company Shall Remain Closed W.E.F 18.08.2026 To 25.
Source: Dion Global
Virtual Global Education Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120DL1993PLC052256 and registration number is 052256. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 56.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Virtual Global Education is ₹0.43 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Virtual Global Education is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Virtual Global Education is ₹24.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Virtual Global Education are ₹0.44 and ₹0.42.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Virtual Global Education stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Virtual Global Education is ₹0.69 and 52-week low of Virtual Global Education is ₹0.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Virtual Global Education has shown returns of -2.27% over the past day, -15.69% for the past month, -25.86% over 3 months, -17.31% over 1 year, -19.03% across 3 years, and -20.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Virtual Global Education are -95.56 and 0.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global