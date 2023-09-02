Follow Us

Virtual Global Education Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VIRTUAL GLOBAL EDUCATION LTD.

Sector : Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.87 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Virtual Global Education Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.85₹0.89
₹0.87
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.77₹1.60
₹0.87
Open Price
₹0.89
Prev. Close
₹0.87
Volume
7,21,662

Virtual Global Education Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.89
  • R20.91
  • R30.93
  • Pivot
    0.87
  • S10.85
  • S20.83
  • S30.81

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.90.88
  • 100.930.86
  • 200.970.84
  • 501.070.84
  • 1001.140.87
  • 2001.540.95

Virtual Global Education Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.104.820-12.12-22.32383.3327.94
0.96-6.289.327.10-36.8024.6324.63
0.715.18-21.8221.66-2.55524.04299.76
22.6237.9549.3159.2850.19290.36-8.02
0.871.4728.4643.09-14.31571.49126.97
2.1910.14-10.4028.2455.5745.61140.46
9.7629.1345.4334.80-33.48-69.27-88.53
-7.51-21.88-30.27-16.46-19.35-7.41-10.87
-2.66-8.74-9.8113.459.56114.69132.22
00047.04162.15171.34197.29
-6.86-22.26-60.58582.83907.121,754.482,683.64
15.4625.75107.90157.34604.43347.06418.18
4.998.4430.4179.0336.28245.05351.85
8.6413.703.040.92-50.28-65.46-92.36
4.65-9.5510.435.26-42.49-47.83-35.48
-1.69-9.16-12.55-21.31-16.18-24.40-30.15
-2.02-1.1710.2817.2276.4052.3352.33
-3.8523.2614.2926.57-8.23182.67332.65
0039.36-39.61-50.85-49.74-47.72
10.73-3.4214.6324.0566.01-4.08-4.08

Virtual Global Education Ltd. Share Holdings

Virtual Global Education Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Virtual Global Education Ltd.

Virtual Global Education Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120DL1993PLC052256 and registration number is 052256. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 42.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prasanna Mohapatra
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Neeraj Kaushik
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Sikha
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Kanhaiya Tripathi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anubha Chauhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Misra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Virtual Global Education Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Virtual Global Education Ltd.?

The market cap of Virtual Global Education Ltd. is ₹36.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Virtual Global Education Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Virtual Global Education Ltd. is 67.97 and PB ratio of Virtual Global Education Ltd. is 0.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Virtual Global Education Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Virtual Global Education Ltd. is ₹.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Virtual Global Education Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Virtual Global Education Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Virtual Global Education Ltd. is ₹1.60 and 52-week low of Virtual Global Education Ltd. is ₹.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.

