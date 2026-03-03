Here's the live share price of Virtual Galaxy Infotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Virtual Galaxy Infotech has declined 7.06% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -30.66%.
Virtual Galaxy Infotech’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Virtual Galaxy Infotech
|-1.06
|-8.52
|-17.40
|-22.46
|-30.66
|-11.49
|-7.06
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.55
|-18.97
|-17.81
|-15.63
|-25.18
|-7.87
|-3.10
|Infosys
|1.05
|-22.17
|-18.36
|-12.86
|-24.56
|-4.49
|-0.83
|HCL Technologies
|2.37
|-19.13
|-16.43
|-6.49
|-12.81
|7.00
|7.27
|Wipro
|-0.78
|-18.18
|-22.03
|-20.43
|-29.97
|0.57
|-1.83
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.62
|-12.73
|-10.79
|-9.89
|7.43
|6.63
|LTIMindtree
|-2.15
|-27.13
|-28.49
|-15.15
|-8.89
|-2.21
|2.40
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.27
|-6.88
|4.04
|22.62
|22.62
|7.03
|4.16
|Persistent Systems
|0.24
|-25.57
|-26.18
|-12.92
|-11.70
|24.31
|40.76
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.10
|-12.50
|-15.20
|-18.60
|-12.62
|29.50
|16.23
|MphasiS
|1.46
|-20.00
|-21.16
|-22.03
|-0.44
|2.75
|5.87
|Coforge
|-4.08
|-32.09
|-39.21
|-32.86
|-20.98
|10.93
|16.80
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.22
|-35.71
|-38.46
|-37.75
|-42.38
|-15.10
|-9.36
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.08
|-19.22
|-14.01
|-18.02
|-18.45
|-10.36
|11.66
|Tata Technologies
|1.44
|-11.99
|-13.52
|-15.25
|-12.89
|-23.82
|-15.06
|Pine Labs
|-10.74
|-19.04
|-26.71
|-27.68
|-27.68
|-10.24
|-6.28
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.80
|-40.08
|-37.99
|-37.41
|-3.43
|39.77
|Zensar Technologies
|5.77
|-15.49
|-23.02
|-27.00
|-19.14
|28.27
|13.52
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.66
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-3.91
|-2.37
|TBO Tek
|-10.22
|-19.64
|-30.43
|-26.11
|-1.71
|-5.80
|-3.52
Over the last one year, Virtual Galaxy Infotech has declined 30.66% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.18%), Infosys (-24.56%), HCL Technologies (-12.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Virtual Galaxy Infotech has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.83%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|133.9
|133.32
|10
|137.34
|135.45
|20
|139.96
|137.86
|50
|142.99
|143.28
|100
|152.66
|150.63
|200
|161.44
|0
In the latest quarter, Virtual Galaxy Infotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.27%, FII holding fell to 1.27%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Virtual Galaxy Infotech fact sheet for more information
Virtual Galaxy Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U93000MH1997PLC110645 and registration number is 110645. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 120.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Virtual Galaxy Infotech is ₹131.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Virtual Galaxy Infotech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Virtual Galaxy Infotech is ₹325.90 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Virtual Galaxy Infotech are ₹131.95 and ₹126.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Virtual Galaxy Infotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Virtual Galaxy Infotech is ₹208.00 and 52-week low of Virtual Galaxy Infotech is ₹122.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Virtual Galaxy Infotech has shown returns of 0.11% over the past day, -6.09% for the past month, -22.41% over 3 months, -30.66% over 1 year, -11.49% across 3 years, and -7.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Virtual Galaxy Infotech are 0.00 and 5.90 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.