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Virinchi Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIRINCHI

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Virinchi along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.87 Closed
2.78₹ 0.43
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Virinchi Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.12₹15.89
₹15.87
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.61₹32.50
₹15.87
Open Price
₹15.12
Prev. Close
₹15.44
Volume
6,401

Source: Dion Global

Virinchi Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Virinchi		2.52-1.06-8.48-24.21-40.45-26.10-13.75
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Virinchi has declined 40.45% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Virinchi has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Virinchi Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Virinchi Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.4715.58
1015.5615.58
2015.6515.69
5016.0416.11
10016.7317.14
20020.0519.33

Source: Dion Global

Virinchi Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Virinchi remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 60.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Virinchi Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:40 PM IST ISTVirinchi - Board Meeting Intimation for Virinchi Limited - Intimation Of Date Of The Board Meeting Inter-Alia To Approve The
Jul 15, 2026, 12:50 AM IST ISTVirinchi - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jul 15, 2026, 12:49 AM IST ISTVirinchi - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 12, 2026, 12:39 AM IST ISTVirinchi - Report On Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares
Jul 11, 2026, 07:54 PM IST ISTVirinchi - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Virinchi

Virinchi Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1990PLC011104 and registration number is 011104. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 164.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 120.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Viswanath Kompella
    Founder & Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. V Satyanarayana
    Vice Chairman & Exe.Director
  • Mr. M V Srinivasa Rao
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. K Sri Kalyan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. K Kalpana
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Suresh Juthuga
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. T Shyam Sunder
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director

FAQs on Virinchi Share Price

What is the share price of Virinchi?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Virinchi is ₹15.87 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Virinchi?

The Virinchi is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Virinchi?

The market cap of Virinchi is ₹178.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Virinchi?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Virinchi are ₹15.89 and ₹15.12.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Virinchi?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Virinchi stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Virinchi is ₹32.50 and 52-week low of Virinchi is ₹13.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Virinchi performed historically in terms of returns?

The Virinchi has shown returns of 2.78% over the past day, -1.06% for the past month, -8.48% over 3 months, -40.45% over 1 year, -26.1% across 3 years, and -13.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Virinchi?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Virinchi are -6.85 and 0.36 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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