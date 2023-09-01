Follow Us

Virinchi Ltd. Share Price

VIRINCHI LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹34.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Virinchi Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.60₹34.20
₹34.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.35₹53.70
₹34.00
Open Price
₹33.60
Prev. Close
₹34.00
Volume
4,68,560

Virinchi Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R134.27
  • R234.53
  • R334.87
  • Pivot
    33.93
  • S133.67
  • S233.33
  • S333.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.2533.79
  • 103.6234.28
  • 201.8135.43
  • 500.7236.75
  • 1000.360
  • 2000.180

Virinchi Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.15-18.760.89-6.21-6.21-6.21-6.21
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Virinchi Ltd. Share Holdings

Virinchi Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Virinchi Ltd.

Virinchi Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1990PLC011104 and registration number is 011104. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 126.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 79.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Viswanath Kompella
    Founder & Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. V Satyanarayana
    Vice Chairman & Exe.Director
  • Mr. M V Srinivasa Rao
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. K Sri Kalyan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. K Kalpana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Suresh Juthuga
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunder Kanpaparthy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Virinchi Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Virinchi Ltd.?

The market cap of Virinchi Ltd. is ₹309.12 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Virinchi Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Virinchi Ltd. is 25.28 and PB ratio of Virinchi Ltd. is 0.88 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Virinchi Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Virinchi Ltd. is ₹34.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Virinchi Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Virinchi Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Virinchi Ltd. is ₹53.70 and 52-week low of Virinchi Ltd. is ₹30.35 as on Aug 31, 2023.

