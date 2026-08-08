Here's the live share price of Virinchi along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Virinchi
|2.52
|-1.06
|-8.48
|-24.21
|-40.45
|-26.10
|-13.75
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Virinchi has declined 40.45% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Virinchi has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.47
|15.58
|10
|15.56
|15.58
|20
|15.65
|15.69
|50
|16.04
|16.11
|100
|16.73
|17.14
|200
|20.05
|19.33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Virinchi remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 60.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:40 PM IST IST
|Virinchi - Board Meeting Intimation for Virinchi Limited - Intimation Of Date Of The Board Meeting Inter-Alia To Approve The
|Jul 15, 2026, 12:50 AM IST IST
|Virinchi - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jul 15, 2026, 12:49 AM IST IST
|Virinchi - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 12, 2026, 12:39 AM IST IST
|Virinchi - Report On Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares
|Jul 11, 2026, 07:54 PM IST IST
|Virinchi - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Virinchi Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1990PLC011104 and registration number is 011104. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 164.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 120.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Virinchi is ₹15.87 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Virinchi is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Virinchi is ₹178.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Virinchi are ₹15.89 and ₹15.12.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Virinchi stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Virinchi is ₹32.50 and 52-week low of Virinchi is ₹13.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Virinchi has shown returns of 2.78% over the past day, -1.06% for the past month, -8.48% over 3 months, -40.45% over 1 year, -26.1% across 3 years, and -13.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Virinchi are -6.85 and 0.36 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global