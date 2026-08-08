What is the share price of Virinchi? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Virinchi is ₹15.87 as on .

What kind of stock is Virinchi? The Virinchi is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Virinchi? The market cap of Virinchi is ₹178.87 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Virinchi? Today’s highest and lowest price of Virinchi are ₹15.89 and ₹15.12.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Virinchi? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Virinchi stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Virinchi is ₹32.50 and 52-week low of Virinchi is ₹13.61 as on .

How has the Virinchi performed historically in terms of returns? The Virinchi has shown returns of 2.78% over the past day, -1.06% for the past month, -8.48% over 3 months, -40.45% over 1 year, -26.1% across 3 years, and -13.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Virinchi? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Virinchi are -6.85 and 0.36 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global