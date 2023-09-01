Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.15
|-18.76
|0.89
|-6.21
|-6.21
|-6.21
|-6.21
|0.12
|-1.93
|1.85
|-0.01
|8.10
|50.71
|64.91
|1.75
|5.85
|9.51
|-3.41
|-1.31
|58.07
|101.50
|2.94
|4.34
|4.03
|7.88
|28.28
|72.26
|126.45
|1.79
|2.48
|2.43
|6.68
|1.61
|53.55
|80.34
|3.37
|6.49
|6.66
|11.73
|16.91
|114.45
|198.92
|3.20
|7.35
|9.52
|8.93
|16.59
|68.65
|64.63
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.66
|5.98
|22.99
|18.03
|16.10
|115.64
|94.87
|-0.23
|1.39
|-4.58
|17.60
|-19.24
|563.90
|404.08
|7.76
|15.12
|7.02
|12.80
|62.84
|475.61
|561.36
|4.38
|6.92
|14.41
|30.83
|33.30
|39.23
|0.58
|3.75
|12.55
|19.54
|26.82
|55.77
|188.40
|294.80
|4.74
|10.03
|9.24
|42.42
|110.78
|1,365.85
|1,056.33
|7.22
|16.57
|24.20
|78.94
|104.33
|340.82
|131.18
|2.58
|-0.22
|5.82
|35.50
|92.60
|352.80
|302.83
|9.06
|22.28
|53.69
|90.78
|64.17
|213.71
|76.15
|-2.85
|-18.80
|24.54
|46.43
|34.33
|345.32
|2,283.27
|3.97
|8.78
|37.39
|85.64
|131.26
|209.26
|58.93
|6.15
|10.07
|21.95
|60.79
|21.60
|292.39
|178.42
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Virinchi Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1990PLC011104 and registration number is 011104. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 126.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 79.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Virinchi Ltd. is ₹309.12 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Virinchi Ltd. is 25.28 and PB ratio of Virinchi Ltd. is 0.88 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Virinchi Ltd. is ₹34.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Virinchi Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Virinchi Ltd. is ₹53.70 and 52-week low of Virinchi Ltd. is ₹30.35 as on Aug 31, 2023.