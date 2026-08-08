What is the share price of Virgo Global? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Virgo Global is ₹2.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Virgo Global? The Virgo Global is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Virgo Global? The market cap of Virgo Global is ₹2.73 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Virgo Global? Today’s highest and lowest price of Virgo Global are ₹2.75 and ₹2.59.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Virgo Global? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Virgo Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Virgo Global is ₹7.29 and 52-week low of Virgo Global is ₹2.59 as on .

How has the Virgo Global performed historically in terms of returns? The Virgo Global has shown returns of -4.41% over the past day, -52.38% for the past month, -60.18% over 3 months, -45.95% over 1 year, -31.04% across 3 years, and 31.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Virgo Global? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Virgo Global are -11.61 and 4.74 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global