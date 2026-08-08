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Virgo Global Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIRGO GLOBAL

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Virgo Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.60 Closed
-4.41₹ -0.12
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Virgo Global Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.59₹2.75
₹2.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.59₹7.29
₹2.60
Open Price
₹2.75
Prev. Close
₹2.72
Volume
18,564

Source: Dion Global

Virgo Global Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Virgo Global		-21.45-52.38-60.18-37.35-45.95-31.0431.15
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Virgo Global has declined 45.95% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Virgo Global has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Virgo Global Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Virgo Global Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.493.17
103.93.54
204.464.1
505.454.88
1005.335.11
2005.115.23

Source: Dion Global

Virgo Global Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Virgo Global saw a drop in promoter holding to 20.39%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 79.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Virgo Global Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:06 PM IST ISTVirgo Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 03, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTVirgo Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 16, 2026, 08:49 PM IST ISTVirgo Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jul 13, 2026, 11:02 PM IST ISTVirgo Global - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 20, 2026, 11:05 PM IST ISTVirgo Global - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A

Source: Dion Global

About Virgo Global

Virgo Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74910TG1999PLC031187 and registration number is 031187. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Umasankar Mylapur Prakash Rao
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Sonal Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Gandhi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Prabhaker Reddy Aedla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Padamkumar Jabbarchand Gandhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Virgo Global Share Price

What is the share price of Virgo Global?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Virgo Global is ₹2.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Virgo Global?

The Virgo Global is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Virgo Global?

The market cap of Virgo Global is ₹2.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Virgo Global?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Virgo Global are ₹2.75 and ₹2.59.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Virgo Global?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Virgo Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Virgo Global is ₹7.29 and 52-week low of Virgo Global is ₹2.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Virgo Global performed historically in terms of returns?

The Virgo Global has shown returns of -4.41% over the past day, -52.38% for the past month, -60.18% over 3 months, -45.95% over 1 year, -31.04% across 3 years, and 31.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Virgo Global?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Virgo Global are -11.61 and 4.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Virgo Global News

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