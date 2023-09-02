Follow Us

VIRGO GLOBAL LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.20 Closed
-1.91-0.14
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Virgo Global Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.20₹7.34
₹7.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.41₹17.59
₹7.20
Open Price
₹7.34
Prev. Close
₹7.34
Volume
19,722

Virgo Global Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.29
  • R27.39
  • R37.43
  • Pivot
    7.25
  • S17.15
  • S27.11
  • S37.01

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.97.59
  • 103.587.74
  • 202.958.32
  • 501.669.81
  • 1001.29.79
  • 2001.538.22

Virgo Global Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.21-25.85-49.544.80410.641,258.49682.61
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Virgo Global Ltd. Share Holdings

Virgo Global Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Virgo Global Ltd.

Virgo Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74910TG1999PLC031187 and registration number is 031187. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Praveen Jain Kumar
    Whole Time Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Sonal Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vivek Kumar Singh
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Mehak Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nagendar Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Singh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Seema Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Gandhi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Umasankar Mylapur Prakash Rao
    Director

FAQs on Virgo Global Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Virgo Global Ltd.?

The market cap of Virgo Global Ltd. is ₹7.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Virgo Global Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Virgo Global Ltd. is 7.86 and PB ratio of Virgo Global Ltd. is 13.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Virgo Global Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Virgo Global Ltd. is ₹7.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Virgo Global Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Virgo Global Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Virgo Global Ltd. is ₹17.59 and 52-week low of Virgo Global Ltd. is ₹1.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

