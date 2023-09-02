Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Virgo Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74910TG1999PLC031187 and registration number is 031187. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Virgo Global Ltd. is ₹7.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Virgo Global Ltd. is 7.86 and PB ratio of Virgo Global Ltd. is 13.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Virgo Global Ltd. is ₹7.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Virgo Global Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Virgo Global Ltd. is ₹17.59 and 52-week low of Virgo Global Ltd. is ₹1.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.