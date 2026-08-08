Here's the live share price of Virgo Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Virgo Global
|-21.45
|-52.38
|-60.18
|-37.35
|-45.95
|-31.04
|31.15
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Virgo Global has declined 45.95% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Virgo Global has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.49
|3.17
|10
|3.9
|3.54
|20
|4.46
|4.1
|50
|5.45
|4.88
|100
|5.33
|5.11
|200
|5.11
|5.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Virgo Global saw a drop in promoter holding to 20.39%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 79.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:06 PM IST IST
|Virgo Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|Virgo Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 16, 2026, 08:49 PM IST IST
|Virgo Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:02 PM IST IST
|Virgo Global - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 20, 2026, 11:05 PM IST IST
|Virgo Global - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Source: Dion Global
Virgo Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74910TG1999PLC031187 and registration number is 031187. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Virgo Global is ₹2.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Virgo Global is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Virgo Global is ₹2.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Virgo Global are ₹2.75 and ₹2.59.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Virgo Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Virgo Global is ₹7.29 and 52-week low of Virgo Global is ₹2.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Virgo Global has shown returns of -4.41% over the past day, -52.38% for the past month, -60.18% over 3 months, -45.95% over 1 year, -31.04% across 3 years, and 31.15% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Virgo Global are -11.61 and 4.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global