Here's the live share price of Virat Leasing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Virat Leasing
|7.11
|-1.86
|11.75
|150.65
|65.71
|80.64
|42.59
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Virat Leasing has gained 65.71% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Virat Leasing has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|57.43
|57.57
|10
|61.82
|59.31
|20
|59.93
|59.05
|50
|55.34
|54.55
|100
|43.94
|48.6
|200
|38.83
|43.58
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Virat Leasing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 100.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|Virat Leasing - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 12:26 AM IST IST
|Virat Leasing - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30.05.2026
|May 31, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|Virat Leasing - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30.05.2026
|May 31, 2026, 12:18 AM IST IST
|Virat Leasing - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 26, 2026, 01:56 AM IST IST
|Virat Leasing - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year
Source: Dion Global
Virat Leasing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910WB1984PLC098684 and registration number is 098684. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Virat Leasing is ₹58.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Virat Leasing is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Virat Leasing is ₹75.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Virat Leasing are ₹58.00 and ₹54.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Virat Leasing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Virat Leasing is ₹70.30 and 52-week low of Virat Leasing is ₹21.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Virat Leasing has shown returns of 3.57% over the past day, -1.86% for the past month, 11.75% over 3 months, 65.71% over 1 year, 80.64% across 3 years, and 42.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Virat Leasing are 339.18 and 4.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global