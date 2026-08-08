What is the share price of Virat Leasing? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Virat Leasing is ₹58.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Virat Leasing? The Virat Leasing is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Virat Leasing? The market cap of Virat Leasing is ₹75.29 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Virat Leasing? Today’s highest and lowest price of Virat Leasing are ₹58.00 and ₹54.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Virat Leasing? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Virat Leasing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Virat Leasing is ₹70.30 and 52-week low of Virat Leasing is ₹21.03 as on .

How has the Virat Leasing performed historically in terms of returns? The Virat Leasing has shown returns of 3.57% over the past day, -1.86% for the past month, 11.75% over 3 months, 65.71% over 1 year, 80.64% across 3 years, and 42.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Virat Leasing? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Virat Leasing are 339.18 and 4.76 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global