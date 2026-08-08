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Virat Leasing Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIRAT LEASING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Virat Leasing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹58.00 Closed
3.57₹ 2.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Virat Leasing Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹54.00₹58.00
₹58.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.03₹70.30
₹58.00
Open Price
₹54.00
Prev. Close
₹56.00
Volume
318

Source: Dion Global

Virat Leasing Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Virat Leasing		7.11-1.8611.75150.6565.7180.6442.59
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Virat Leasing has gained 65.71% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Virat Leasing has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Virat Leasing Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Virat Leasing Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
557.4357.57
1061.8259.31
2059.9359.05
5055.3454.55
10043.9448.6
20038.8343.58

Source: Dion Global

Virat Leasing Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Virat Leasing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 100.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Virat Leasing Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTVirat Leasing - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 12:26 AM IST ISTVirat Leasing - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30.05.2026
May 31, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTVirat Leasing - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30.05.2026
May 31, 2026, 12:18 AM IST ISTVirat Leasing - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 26, 2026, 01:56 AM IST ISTVirat Leasing - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year

Source: Dion Global

About Virat Leasing

Virat Leasing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910WB1984PLC098684 and registration number is 098684. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajeev Kothari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Kumar Goyal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Kumar Kejriwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vidhu Bhushan Verma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Ritu Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Virat Leasing Share Price

What is the share price of Virat Leasing?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Virat Leasing is ₹58.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Virat Leasing?

The Virat Leasing is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Virat Leasing?

The market cap of Virat Leasing is ₹75.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Virat Leasing?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Virat Leasing are ₹58.00 and ₹54.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Virat Leasing?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Virat Leasing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Virat Leasing is ₹70.30 and 52-week low of Virat Leasing is ₹21.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Virat Leasing performed historically in terms of returns?

The Virat Leasing has shown returns of 3.57% over the past day, -1.86% for the past month, 11.75% over 3 months, 65.71% over 1 year, 80.64% across 3 years, and 42.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Virat Leasing?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Virat Leasing are 339.18 and 4.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Virat Leasing News

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