What is the share price of Viram Suvarn? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Viram Suvarn is ₹10.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Viram Suvarn? The Viram Suvarn is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Viram Suvarn? The market cap of Viram Suvarn is ₹118.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Viram Suvarn? Today’s highest and lowest price of Viram Suvarn are ₹10.49 and ₹9.81.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Viram Suvarn? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Viram Suvarn stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Viram Suvarn is ₹12.99 and 52-week low of Viram Suvarn is ₹6.82 as on .

How has the Viram Suvarn performed historically in terms of returns? The Viram Suvarn has shown returns of 5.05% over the past day, 1.96% for the past month, -16.8% over 3 months, 24.53% over 1 year, 7.76% across 3 years, and 1.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Viram Suvarn? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Viram Suvarn are 15.58 and 1.85 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global