Here's the live share price of Viram Suvarn along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Viram Suvarn
|-4.24
|1.96
|-16.80
|17.78
|24.53
|7.76
|1.29
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Viram Suvarn has gained 24.53% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Viram Suvarn has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.62
|10.38
|10
|10.3
|10.36
|20
|10.15
|10.34
|50
|10.63
|10.54
|100
|11.02
|10.48
|200
|9.6
|10.01
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Viram Suvarn remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 32.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|Viram Suvarn - Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026.
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:42 PM IST IST
|Viram Suvarn - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 7Th August, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Viram Suvarn - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The
|Jul 22, 2026, 07:53 PM IST IST
|Viram Suvarn - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 21, 2026, 01:12 AM IST IST
|Viram Suvarn - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Viram Suvarn Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/04/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100GJ2011PLC064964 and registration number is 064964. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Viram Suvarn is ₹10.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Viram Suvarn is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Viram Suvarn is ₹118.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Viram Suvarn are ₹10.49 and ₹9.81.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Viram Suvarn stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Viram Suvarn is ₹12.99 and 52-week low of Viram Suvarn is ₹6.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Viram Suvarn has shown returns of 5.05% over the past day, 1.96% for the past month, -16.8% over 3 months, 24.53% over 1 year, 7.76% across 3 years, and 1.29% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Viram Suvarn are 15.58 and 1.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global