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Viram Suvarn Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIRAM SUVARN

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Viram Suvarn along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.40 Closed
5.05₹ 0.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Viram Suvarn Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.81₹10.49
₹10.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.82₹12.99
₹10.40
Open Price
₹9.90
Prev. Close
₹9.90
Volume
5,39,831

Source: Dion Global

Viram Suvarn Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Viram Suvarn		-4.241.96-16.8017.7824.537.761.29
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Viram Suvarn has gained 24.53% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Viram Suvarn has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Viram Suvarn Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Viram Suvarn Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.6210.38
1010.310.36
2010.1510.34
5010.6310.54
10011.0210.48
2009.610.01

Source: Dion Global

Viram Suvarn Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Viram Suvarn remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 32.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Viram Suvarn Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTViram Suvarn - Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026.
Aug 07, 2026, 10:42 PM IST ISTViram Suvarn - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 7Th August, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTViram Suvarn - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The
Jul 22, 2026, 07:53 PM IST ISTViram Suvarn - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 21, 2026, 01:12 AM IST ISTViram Suvarn - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Viram Suvarn

Viram Suvarn Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/04/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100GJ2011PLC064964 and registration number is 064964. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Chunilal Vibhakar
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Ramniklal Shah
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Rajeshbhai Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakshit Mahendra Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Pinal Rakshitbhai Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manoharbhai Bharatbhai Chunara
    Independent Director

FAQs on Viram Suvarn Share Price

What is the share price of Viram Suvarn?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Viram Suvarn is ₹10.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Viram Suvarn?

The Viram Suvarn is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Viram Suvarn?

The market cap of Viram Suvarn is ₹118.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Viram Suvarn?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Viram Suvarn are ₹10.49 and ₹9.81.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Viram Suvarn?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Viram Suvarn stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Viram Suvarn is ₹12.99 and 52-week low of Viram Suvarn is ₹6.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Viram Suvarn performed historically in terms of returns?

The Viram Suvarn has shown returns of 5.05% over the past day, 1.96% for the past month, -16.8% over 3 months, 24.53% over 1 year, 7.76% across 3 years, and 1.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Viram Suvarn?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Viram Suvarn are 15.58 and 1.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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