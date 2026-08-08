Here's the live share price of Vipul along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vipul
|-0.25
|-22.73
|26.73
|14.64
|11.95
|-8.31
|-19.75
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vipul has gained 11.95% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Vipul has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.18
|11.82
|10
|12.56
|12.36
|20
|14.5
|13.01
|50
|12.28
|12.64
|100
|11.33
|11.89
|200
|10.75
|11.73
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vipul remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.66%, FII holding rose to 13.20%, and public shareholding moved down to 66.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 09, 2026, 10:32 PM IST IST
|Vipul - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jul 09, 2026, 06:28 AM IST IST
|Vipul - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|Jul 04, 2026, 04:26 PM IST IST
|Vipul - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jun 29, 2026, 08:58 PM IST IST
|Vipul - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jun 05, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|Vipul - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Vipul Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923DL2002PLC167607 and registration number is 167607. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 81.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vipul is ₹11.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vipul is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vipul is ₹167.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vipul are ₹12.20 and ₹11.81.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vipul stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vipul is ₹18.71 and 52-week low of Vipul is ₹7.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vipul has shown returns of -3.57% over the past day, -22.73% for the past month, 26.73% over 3 months, 11.95% over 1 year, -8.31% across 3 years, and -19.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vipul are -6.01 and 0.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global