Vipul Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VIPUL LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹14.85 Closed
-0.34-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vipul Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.80₹14.95
₹14.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.05₹19.00
₹14.85
Open Price
₹14.95
Prev. Close
₹14.90
Volume
16,743

Vipul Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.97
  • R215.03
  • R315.12
  • Pivot
    14.88
  • S114.82
  • S214.73
  • S314.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.9815.13
  • 1012.2315.3
  • 2012.0515.23
  • 5012.6614.89
  • 10015.0314.74
  • 20017.9115.03

Vipul Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.974.20-9.7013.7414.62-1.65-71.15
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.146.0723.2231.1532.24181.66200.29
11.7810.7116.93136.75320.33554.85627.03
14.0311.3832.7059.0137.50153.13174.39
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
0.861.014.0024.4914.97248.30306.90
11.189.0037.4085.31134.23401.4863.05
7.1315.7321.7655.3953.8097.00-27.85
6.2812.8728.5552.959.27582.48276.50
4.09-6.026.4121.9216.7192.11103.69
3.1912.0510.056.436.60119.76131.32
3.807.9544.88104.37154.19629.68339.56
4.211.1519.6935.219.549.549.54
-5.5975.0483.88138.85114.662,065.22428.85
1.01-1.19-0.9226.3754.56356.84283.35
3.530.859.138.98-12.72136.4435.79
10.4915.9865.9493.3557.47803.85388.54
-1.37-0.3822.3051.7862.60175.50127.17
4.6023.75120.58285.08135.95372.7968.85

Vipul Ltd. Share Holdings

Vipul Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Jun, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vipul Ltd.

Vipul Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923DL2002PLC167607 and registration number is 167607. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 122.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Punit Beriwala
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Ameeta Verma Duggal
    Director
  • Mr. Kapil Dutta
    Director
  • Ms. Vikram Kochhar
    Director
  • Mrs. Vishaka Beriwala
    Director
  • Mr. Ajay Arjit Singh
    Director

FAQs on Vipul Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vipul Ltd.?

The market cap of Vipul Ltd. is ₹178.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vipul Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vipul Ltd. is -1.76 and PB ratio of Vipul Ltd. is 1.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vipul Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vipul Ltd. is ₹14.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vipul Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vipul Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vipul Ltd. is ₹19.00 and 52-week low of Vipul Ltd. is ₹10.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

