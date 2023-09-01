Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.97
|4.20
|-9.70
|13.74
|14.62
|-1.65
|-71.15
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.14
|6.07
|23.22
|31.15
|32.24
|181.66
|200.29
|11.78
|10.71
|16.93
|136.75
|320.33
|554.85
|627.03
|14.03
|11.38
|32.70
|59.01
|37.50
|153.13
|174.39
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|0.86
|1.01
|4.00
|24.49
|14.97
|248.30
|306.90
|11.18
|9.00
|37.40
|85.31
|134.23
|401.48
|63.05
|7.13
|15.73
|21.76
|55.39
|53.80
|97.00
|-27.85
|6.28
|12.87
|28.55
|52.95
|9.27
|582.48
|276.50
|4.09
|-6.02
|6.41
|21.92
|16.71
|92.11
|103.69
|3.19
|12.05
|10.05
|6.43
|6.60
|119.76
|131.32
|3.80
|7.95
|44.88
|104.37
|154.19
|629.68
|339.56
|4.21
|1.15
|19.69
|35.21
|9.54
|9.54
|9.54
|-5.59
|75.04
|83.88
|138.85
|114.66
|2,065.22
|428.85
|1.01
|-1.19
|-0.92
|26.37
|54.56
|356.84
|283.35
|3.53
|0.85
|9.13
|8.98
|-12.72
|136.44
|35.79
|10.49
|15.98
|65.94
|93.35
|57.47
|803.85
|388.54
|-1.37
|-0.38
|22.30
|51.78
|62.60
|175.50
|127.17
|4.60
|23.75
|120.58
|285.08
|135.95
|372.79
|68.85
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Vipul Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923DL2002PLC167607 and registration number is 167607. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 122.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vipul Ltd. is ₹178.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vipul Ltd. is -1.76 and PB ratio of Vipul Ltd. is 1.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vipul Ltd. is ₹14.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vipul Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vipul Ltd. is ₹19.00 and 52-week low of Vipul Ltd. is ₹10.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.