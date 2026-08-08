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Vipul Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIPUL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Vipul along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.90 Closed
-3.57₹ -0.44
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vipul Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.81₹12.20
₹11.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.40₹18.71
₹11.90
Open Price
₹12.05
Prev. Close
₹12.34
Volume
15,667

Source: Dion Global

Vipul Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vipul		-0.25-22.7326.7314.6411.95-8.31-19.75
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vipul has gained 11.95% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Vipul has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Vipul Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vipul Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.1811.82
1012.5612.36
2014.513.01
5012.2812.64
10011.3311.89
20010.7511.73

Source: Dion Global

Vipul Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vipul remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.66%, FII holding rose to 13.20%, and public shareholding moved down to 66.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vipul Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 09, 2026, 10:32 PM IST ISTVipul - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jul 09, 2026, 06:28 AM IST ISTVipul - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Jul 04, 2026, 04:26 PM IST ISTVipul - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jun 29, 2026, 08:58 PM IST ISTVipul - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jun 05, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTVipul - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Vipul

Vipul Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923DL2002PLC167607 and registration number is 167607. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 81.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Punit Beriwala
    Managing Director, CEO & CFO
  • Mr. Rajeev Gupta
    Director
  • Mrs. Dolly Singhal
    Director
  • Mrs. Vishaka Beriwala
    Director
  • Mr. Ajay Arjit Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Sood
    Director

FAQs on Vipul Share Price

What is the share price of Vipul?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vipul is ₹11.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vipul?

The Vipul is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vipul?

The market cap of Vipul is ₹167.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vipul?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vipul are ₹12.20 and ₹11.81.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vipul?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vipul stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vipul is ₹18.71 and 52-week low of Vipul is ₹7.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vipul performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vipul has shown returns of -3.57% over the past day, -22.73% for the past month, 26.73% over 3 months, 11.95% over 1 year, -8.31% across 3 years, and -19.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vipul?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vipul are -6.01 and 0.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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