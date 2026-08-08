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Vippy Spinpro Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIPPY SPINPRO

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Vippy Spinpro along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹176.00 Closed
2.71₹ 4.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vippy Spinpro Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹169.00₹176.00
₹176.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹130.60₹193.60
₹176.00
Open Price
₹169.00
Prev. Close
₹171.35
Volume
70

Source: Dion Global

Vippy Spinpro Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vippy Spinpro		5.332.749.4513.55-2.447.0216.67
KPR Mill		2.11-3.2712.179.268.7218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-34.4619.7654.0721.5210.34
Trident		1.820.16-5.3-11.25-9.13-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.113.8339.3638.5282.8526.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.9319.6463.4171.9432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-0.7924.11.68.2215.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-5.03-3.232.1622.1474.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.2111.7217.136.6336.187.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.344.01-2.1-4.31-7.441.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.4-3.46-11.42-5.4-21.640.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-4.09-10.95-54.4-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.242.611.46-16.8615.685.57
Ashima		0.3320.686.951.11-23.911.65-0.6
Super Sales India		0.6135.1439.0277.836.02-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-39.43-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-0.76-5.76-1.65-30.696.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.844.7618.87-6.293.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-1.75-10.42-21.47-8.73-18.131.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9414.72.32-0.66-6.885.1-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vippy Spinpro has declined 2.44% compared to peers like KPR Mill (8.72%), Vardhman Textiles (54.07%), Trident (-9.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Vippy Spinpro has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Vippy Spinpro Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vippy Spinpro Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5170.07168.85
10169.66169.44
20170.95170.52
50172.64170.51
100165.44168.19
200164.21167.4

Source: Dion Global

Vippy Spinpro Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vippy Spinpro remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vippy Spinpro Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 04:10 PM IST ISTVippy Spinpro - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results Results For The Quarter End
Jul 03, 2026, 05:49 AM IST ISTVippy Spinpro - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 23, 2026, 01:32 AM IST ISTVippy Spinpro - Appointment Of Internal Auditor And Cost Auditor.
May 23, 2026, 01:22 AM IST ISTVippy Spinpro - Audited Financial Results For The Year And Quarter Ended On 31St March 2026.
May 23, 2026, 01:15 AM IST ISTVippy Spinpro - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 22.05.2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Vippy Spinpro

Vippy Spinpro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01710MP1992PLC007043 and registration number is 007043. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 268.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Piyush Mutha
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mangalore Maruthi Rao
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Praneet Mutha
    Director
  • Mr. Manish Jhanwar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamal Ahluwalia
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Deepa Sudhir Mekal
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Vippy Spinpro Share Price

What is the share price of Vippy Spinpro?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vippy Spinpro is ₹176.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vippy Spinpro?

The Vippy Spinpro is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vippy Spinpro?

The market cap of Vippy Spinpro is ₹103.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vippy Spinpro?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vippy Spinpro are ₹176.00 and ₹169.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vippy Spinpro?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vippy Spinpro stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vippy Spinpro is ₹193.60 and 52-week low of Vippy Spinpro is ₹130.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vippy Spinpro performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vippy Spinpro has shown returns of 2.71% over the past day, 2.74% for the past month, 9.79% over 3 months, -0.98% over 1 year, 7.02% across 3 years, and 16.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vippy Spinpro?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vippy Spinpro are 8.62 and 1.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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