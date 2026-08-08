What is the share price of Vippy Spinpro? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vippy Spinpro is ₹176.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Vippy Spinpro? The Vippy Spinpro is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vippy Spinpro? The market cap of Vippy Spinpro is ₹103.31 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vippy Spinpro? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vippy Spinpro are ₹176.00 and ₹169.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vippy Spinpro? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vippy Spinpro stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vippy Spinpro is ₹193.60 and 52-week low of Vippy Spinpro is ₹130.60 as on .

How has the Vippy Spinpro performed historically in terms of returns? The Vippy Spinpro has shown returns of 2.71% over the past day, 2.74% for the past month, 9.79% over 3 months, -0.98% over 1 year, 7.02% across 3 years, and 16.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vippy Spinpro? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vippy Spinpro are 8.62 and 1.04 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global