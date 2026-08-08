Here's the live share price of Vippy Spinpro along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vippy Spinpro
|5.33
|2.74
|9.45
|13.55
|-2.44
|7.02
|16.67
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-3.27
|12.17
|9.26
|8.72
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-3
|4.46
|19.76
|54.07
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|0.16
|-5.3
|-11.25
|-9.13
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|3.83
|39.36
|38.52
|82.85
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.93
|19.64
|63.41
|71.94
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-0.79
|24.1
|1.6
|8.22
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-5.03
|-3.23
|2.16
|22.14
|7
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|11.72
|17.1
|36.63
|36.18
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|4.01
|-2.1
|-4.31
|-7.44
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.4
|-3.46
|-11.42
|-5.4
|-21.64
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-4.09
|-10.95
|-54.4
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.24
|2.6
|11.46
|-16.86
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|20.68
|6.95
|1.11
|-23.9
|11.65
|-0.6
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|35.14
|39.02
|77.8
|36.02
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-39.43
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-0.76
|-5.76
|-1.65
|-30.69
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|4.76
|18.87
|-6.29
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-1.75
|-10.42
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.1
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|14.7
|2.32
|-0.66
|-6.88
|5.1
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vippy Spinpro has declined 2.44% compared to peers like KPR Mill (8.72%), Vardhman Textiles (54.07%), Trident (-9.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Vippy Spinpro has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|170.07
|168.85
|10
|169.66
|169.44
|20
|170.95
|170.52
|50
|172.64
|170.51
|100
|165.44
|168.19
|200
|164.21
|167.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vippy Spinpro remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 04:10 PM IST IST
|Vippy Spinpro - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results Results For The Quarter End
|Jul 03, 2026, 05:49 AM IST IST
|Vippy Spinpro - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 23, 2026, 01:32 AM IST IST
|Vippy Spinpro - Appointment Of Internal Auditor And Cost Auditor.
|May 23, 2026, 01:22 AM IST IST
|Vippy Spinpro - Audited Financial Results For The Year And Quarter Ended On 31St March 2026.
|May 23, 2026, 01:15 AM IST IST
|Vippy Spinpro - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 22.05.2026.
Source: Dion Global
Vippy Spinpro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01710MP1992PLC007043 and registration number is 007043. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 268.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vippy Spinpro is ₹176.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vippy Spinpro is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vippy Spinpro is ₹103.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vippy Spinpro are ₹176.00 and ₹169.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vippy Spinpro stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vippy Spinpro is ₹193.60 and 52-week low of Vippy Spinpro is ₹130.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vippy Spinpro has shown returns of 2.71% over the past day, 2.74% for the past month, 9.79% over 3 months, -0.98% over 1 year, 7.02% across 3 years, and 16.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vippy Spinpro are 8.62 and 1.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global