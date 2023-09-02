Follow Us

VIPPY SPINPRO LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹150.00 Closed
1.352
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vippy Spinpro Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹145.00₹151.85
₹150.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹111.40₹217.70
₹150.00
Open Price
₹148.00
Prev. Close
₹148.00
Volume
3,277

Vippy Spinpro Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1152.9
  • R2155.8
  • R3159.75
  • Pivot
    148.95
  • S1146.05
  • S2142.1
  • S3139.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5136.61148.74
  • 10136.78148.78
  • 20138.21148.7
  • 50137.53151.94
  • 100122.07156.22
  • 200125.3153.72

Vippy Spinpro Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.474.75-12.79-22.1810.25354.55236.70
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36

Vippy Spinpro Ltd. Share Holdings

Vippy Spinpro Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vippy Spinpro Ltd.

Vippy Spinpro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01710MP1992PLC007043 and registration number is 007043. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 139.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Piyush Mutha
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mangalore Maruthi Rao
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Praneet Mutha
    Director
  • Mr. Raghuram Krishnamurthy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Jhanwar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Deepa Sudhir Mekal
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Vippy Spinpro Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vippy Spinpro Ltd.?

The market cap of Vippy Spinpro Ltd. is ₹88.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vippy Spinpro Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vippy Spinpro Ltd. is 15.54 and PB ratio of Vippy Spinpro Ltd. is 1.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vippy Spinpro Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vippy Spinpro Ltd. is ₹150.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vippy Spinpro Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vippy Spinpro Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vippy Spinpro Ltd. is ₹217.70 and 52-week low of Vippy Spinpro Ltd. is ₹111.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

