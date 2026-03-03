Facebook Pixel Code
Vinyas Innovative Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

VINYAS INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Vinyas Innovative Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,018.95 Closed
3.69₹ 36.25
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:41 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Vinyas Innovative Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹982.00₹1,061.95
₹1,018.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹575.80₹1,440.00
₹1,018.95
Open Price
₹982.00
Prev. Close
₹982.70
Volume
5,400

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Vinyas Innovative Technologies has gained 24.08% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 68.12%.

Vinyas Innovative Technologies’s current P/E of 58.98x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Vinyas Innovative Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vinyas Innovative Technologies		2.61-3.51-14.98-17.0160.1143.2724.08
Tata Consultancy Services		1.55-18.97-17.81-15.63-25.18-7.87-3.10
Infosys		1.05-22.17-18.36-12.86-24.56-4.49-0.83
HCL Technologies		2.37-19.13-16.43-6.49-12.817.007.27
Wipro		-0.78-18.18-22.03-20.43-29.970.57-1.83
Tech Mahindra		0-21.62-12.73-10.79-9.897.436.63
LTIMindtree		-2.15-27.13-28.49-15.15-8.89-2.212.40
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.27-6.884.0422.6222.627.034.16
Persistent Systems		0.24-25.57-26.18-12.92-11.7024.3140.76
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.10-12.50-15.20-18.60-12.6229.5016.23
MphasiS		1.46-20.00-21.16-22.03-0.442.755.87
Coforge		-4.08-32.09-39.21-32.86-20.9810.9316.80
Hexaware Technologies		-2.22-35.71-38.46-37.75-42.38-15.10-9.36
Tata Elxsi		-1.08-19.22-14.01-18.02-18.45-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.44-11.99-13.52-15.25-12.89-23.82-15.06
Pine Labs		-10.74-19.04-26.71-27.68-27.68-10.24-6.28
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.80-40.08-37.99-37.41-3.4339.77
Zensar Technologies		5.77-15.49-23.02-27.00-19.1428.2713.52
Fractal Analytics		-9.66-11.29-11.29-11.29-11.29-3.91-2.37
TBO Tek		-10.22-19.64-30.43-26.11-1.71-5.80-3.52

Over the last one year, Vinyas Innovative Technologies has gained 60.11% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.18%), Infosys (-24.56%), HCL Technologies (-12.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Vinyas Innovative Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.83%).

Vinyas Innovative Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Vinyas Innovative Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5993.23992.96
10995.45998.98
201,016.921,017.74
501,085.721,069.19
1001,141.051,108.56
2001,155.731,092.63

Vinyas Innovative Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vinyas Innovative Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.53%, FII holding unchanged at 0.48%, and public shareholding moved down to 65.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Vinyas Innovative Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Vinyas Innovative Technologies fact sheet for more information

About Vinyas Innovative Technologies

Vinyas Innovative Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/04/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U26104KA2001PLC028959 and registration number is 028959. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 396.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Narendra Narayanan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sumukh Narendra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. T R Srinivasan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Desai
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Deepa Prakash
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B S Ramakrishna Mudre
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vinyas Innovative Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Vinyas Innovative Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vinyas Innovative Technologies is ₹1,018.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vinyas Innovative Technologies?

The Vinyas Innovative Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vinyas Innovative Technologies?

The market cap of Vinyas Innovative Technologies is ₹1,282.32 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vinyas Innovative Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vinyas Innovative Technologies are ₹1,061.95 and ₹982.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vinyas Innovative Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vinyas Innovative Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vinyas Innovative Technologies is ₹1,440.00 and 52-week low of Vinyas Innovative Technologies is ₹575.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Vinyas Innovative Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vinyas Innovative Technologies has shown returns of 3.69% over the past day, -2.28% for the past month, -15.35% over 3 months, 68.12% over 1 year, 43.27% across 3 years, and 24.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vinyas Innovative Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vinyas Innovative Technologies are 58.98 and 5.97 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Vinyas Innovative Technologies News

