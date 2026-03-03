Here's the live share price of Vinyas Innovative Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Vinyas Innovative Technologies has gained 24.08% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 68.12%.
Vinyas Innovative Technologies’s current P/E of 58.98x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vinyas Innovative Technologies
|2.61
|-3.51
|-14.98
|-17.01
|60.11
|43.27
|24.08
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.55
|-18.97
|-17.81
|-15.63
|-25.18
|-7.87
|-3.10
|Infosys
|1.05
|-22.17
|-18.36
|-12.86
|-24.56
|-4.49
|-0.83
|HCL Technologies
|2.37
|-19.13
|-16.43
|-6.49
|-12.81
|7.00
|7.27
|Wipro
|-0.78
|-18.18
|-22.03
|-20.43
|-29.97
|0.57
|-1.83
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.62
|-12.73
|-10.79
|-9.89
|7.43
|6.63
|LTIMindtree
|-2.15
|-27.13
|-28.49
|-15.15
|-8.89
|-2.21
|2.40
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.27
|-6.88
|4.04
|22.62
|22.62
|7.03
|4.16
|Persistent Systems
|0.24
|-25.57
|-26.18
|-12.92
|-11.70
|24.31
|40.76
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.10
|-12.50
|-15.20
|-18.60
|-12.62
|29.50
|16.23
|MphasiS
|1.46
|-20.00
|-21.16
|-22.03
|-0.44
|2.75
|5.87
|Coforge
|-4.08
|-32.09
|-39.21
|-32.86
|-20.98
|10.93
|16.80
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.22
|-35.71
|-38.46
|-37.75
|-42.38
|-15.10
|-9.36
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.08
|-19.22
|-14.01
|-18.02
|-18.45
|-10.36
|11.66
|Tata Technologies
|1.44
|-11.99
|-13.52
|-15.25
|-12.89
|-23.82
|-15.06
|Pine Labs
|-10.74
|-19.04
|-26.71
|-27.68
|-27.68
|-10.24
|-6.28
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.80
|-40.08
|-37.99
|-37.41
|-3.43
|39.77
|Zensar Technologies
|5.77
|-15.49
|-23.02
|-27.00
|-19.14
|28.27
|13.52
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.66
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-3.91
|-2.37
|TBO Tek
|-10.22
|-19.64
|-30.43
|-26.11
|-1.71
|-5.80
|-3.52
Over the last one year, Vinyas Innovative Technologies has gained 60.11% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.18%), Infosys (-24.56%), HCL Technologies (-12.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Vinyas Innovative Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.83%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|993.23
|992.96
|10
|995.45
|998.98
|20
|1,016.92
|1,017.74
|50
|1,085.72
|1,069.19
|100
|1,141.05
|1,108.56
|200
|1,155.73
|1,092.63
In the latest quarter, Vinyas Innovative Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.53%, FII holding unchanged at 0.48%, and public shareholding moved down to 65.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Vinyas Innovative Technologies fact sheet for more information
Vinyas Innovative Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/04/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U26104KA2001PLC028959 and registration number is 028959. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 396.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vinyas Innovative Technologies is ₹1,018.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Vinyas Innovative Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Vinyas Innovative Technologies is ₹1,282.32 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vinyas Innovative Technologies are ₹1,061.95 and ₹982.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vinyas Innovative Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vinyas Innovative Technologies is ₹1,440.00 and 52-week low of Vinyas Innovative Technologies is ₹575.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Vinyas Innovative Technologies has shown returns of 3.69% over the past day, -2.28% for the past month, -15.35% over 3 months, 68.12% over 1 year, 43.27% across 3 years, and 24.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vinyas Innovative Technologies are 58.98 and 5.97 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.