VINTRON INFORMATICS LTD.

Sector : IT Networking Equipment | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.12 Closed
-2.14-0.09
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vintron Informatics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.00₹4.41
₹4.12
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.30₹8.35
₹4.12
Open Price
₹4.41
Prev. Close
₹4.21
Volume
1,30,584

Vintron Informatics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.35
  • R24.59
  • R34.76
  • Pivot
    4.18
  • S13.94
  • S23.77
  • S33.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.364.25
  • 101.344.31
  • 201.284.39
  • 501.244.76
  • 1001.064.88
  • 2000.874.31

Vintron Informatics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.45-9.25-35.62-4.85216.92415.00649.09
-4.011.9541.9634.4866.75194.59266.59
1.1711.5130.5529.156.28118.31-48.60
-3.15-10.7831.5428.71162.44405.1617.60
0.70-0.62-10.2510.1480.9580.9580.95
2.07-13.30-15.41-28.38-58.9167.25-64.84
27.21-3.13-11.03-38.07-88.08-79.58-85.77
5.28-1.711.10-18.62-37.55-43.96-67.68
-21.5125.0064.6355.170175.5158.82
-9.23-26.95-41.63-29.48-25.15102.66-23.75
5.185.606.8812.825.60594.74131.58
007.417.417.19-3.108.68

Vintron Informatics Ltd. Share Holdings

Vintron Informatics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vintron Informatics Ltd.

Vintron Informatics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100DL1991PLC045276 and registration number is 045276. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bare printed circuit boards, loading of components onto printed circuit boards; manufacture of interface cards (e.g. sound, video, controllers, network, modems). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Malvika Lawani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Patel Akshaykumar Dineshkumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Umesh Kumar Dhingra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Pallavi Lalwani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Vintron Informatics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vintron Informatics Ltd.?

The market cap of Vintron Informatics Ltd. is ₹32.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vintron Informatics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vintron Informatics Ltd. is -22.91 and PB ratio of Vintron Informatics Ltd. is -2.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vintron Informatics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vintron Informatics Ltd. is ₹4.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vintron Informatics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vintron Informatics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vintron Informatics Ltd. is ₹8.35 and 52-week low of Vintron Informatics Ltd. is ₹1.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

