Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-9.45
|-9.25
|-35.62
|-4.85
|216.92
|415.00
|649.09
|-4.01
|1.95
|41.96
|34.48
|66.75
|194.59
|266.59
|1.17
|11.51
|30.55
|29.15
|6.28
|118.31
|-48.60
|-3.15
|-10.78
|31.54
|28.71
|162.44
|405.16
|17.60
|0.70
|-0.62
|-10.25
|10.14
|80.95
|80.95
|80.95
|2.07
|-13.30
|-15.41
|-28.38
|-58.91
|67.25
|-64.84
|27.21
|-3.13
|-11.03
|-38.07
|-88.08
|-79.58
|-85.77
|5.28
|-1.71
|1.10
|-18.62
|-37.55
|-43.96
|-67.68
|-21.51
|25.00
|64.63
|55.17
|0
|175.51
|58.82
|-9.23
|-26.95
|-41.63
|-29.48
|-25.15
|102.66
|-23.75
|5.18
|5.60
|6.88
|12.82
|5.60
|594.74
|131.58
|0
|0
|7.41
|7.41
|7.19
|-3.10
|8.68
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Vintron Informatics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100DL1991PLC045276 and registration number is 045276. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bare printed circuit boards, loading of components onto printed circuit boards; manufacture of interface cards (e.g. sound, video, controllers, network, modems). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vintron Informatics Ltd. is ₹32.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vintron Informatics Ltd. is -22.91 and PB ratio of Vintron Informatics Ltd. is -2.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vintron Informatics Ltd. is ₹4.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vintron Informatics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vintron Informatics Ltd. is ₹8.35 and 52-week low of Vintron Informatics Ltd. is ₹1.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.