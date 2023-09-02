Follow Us

VINTAGE SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹10.26 Closed
4.80.47
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vintage Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.26₹10.27
₹10.26
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.67₹10.69
₹10.26
Open Price
₹10.27
Prev. Close
₹9.79
Volume
815

Vintage Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.27
  • R210.27
  • R310.28
  • Pivot
    10.26
  • S110.26
  • S210.25
  • S310.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.859.37
  • 107.829.33
  • 208.719.34
  • 508.569.33
  • 1008.189.1
  • 2007.128.62

Vintage Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.7314.384.696.768.00-23.32-31.60
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Vintage Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

Vintage Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
28 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vintage Securities Ltd.

Vintage Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120WB1994PLC063991 and registration number is 063991. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajnarayan De
    Director
  • Mr. Rahul Sarda
    Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Pandey
    Director
  • Mrs. Moul Shree Jhunjhunwala
    Director

FAQs on Vintage Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vintage Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of Vintage Securities Ltd. is ₹3.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vintage Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vintage Securities Ltd. is -366.43 and PB ratio of Vintage Securities Ltd. is 0.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vintage Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vintage Securities Ltd. is ₹10.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vintage Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vintage Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vintage Securities Ltd. is ₹10.69 and 52-week low of Vintage Securities Ltd. is ₹6.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

