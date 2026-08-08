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Vintage Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

VINTAGE SECURITIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Vintage Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.62 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vintage Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.62₹14.62
₹14.62
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.40₹23.50
₹14.62
Open Price
₹14.62
Prev. Close
₹14.62
Volume
70

Source: Dion Global

Vintage Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vintage Securities		-4.51-4.57-9.0216.68-7.9315.8220.94
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vintage Securities has declined 7.93% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Vintage Securities has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Vintage Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vintage Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516.2315.69
1016.3815.9
2015.7216.08
5017.1616.26
10015.716.36
20016.9916.56

Source: Dion Global

Vintage Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vintage Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 46.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vintage Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 05:16 PM IST ISTVintage Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 10, 2026, 04:36 PM IST ISTVintage Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 09:28 PM IST ISTVintage Securities - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026
May 28, 2026, 09:17 PM IST ISTVintage Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial Result For The Quarter And Fin
May 26, 2026, 12:53 AM IST ISTVintage Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And

Source: Dion Global

About Vintage Securities

Vintage Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120WB1994PLC063991 and registration number is 063991. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajnarayan De
    Director
  • Mrs. Moul Shree Jhunjhunwala
    Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Pandey
    Director & Manager
  • Mr. Biswajit Ghosh
    Director

FAQs on Vintage Securities Share Price

What is the share price of Vintage Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vintage Securities is ₹14.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vintage Securities?

The Vintage Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vintage Securities?

The market cap of Vintage Securities is ₹5.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vintage Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vintage Securities are ₹14.62 and ₹14.62.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vintage Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vintage Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vintage Securities is ₹23.50 and 52-week low of Vintage Securities is ₹11.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vintage Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vintage Securities has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.57% for the past month, -9.02% over 3 months, -7.93% over 1 year, 15.82% across 3 years, and 20.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vintage Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vintage Securities are 487.33 and 0.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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