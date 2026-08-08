Here's the live share price of Vintage Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vintage Securities
|-4.51
|-4.57
|-9.02
|16.68
|-7.93
|15.82
|20.94
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vintage Securities has declined 7.93% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Vintage Securities has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16.23
|15.69
|10
|16.38
|15.9
|20
|15.72
|16.08
|50
|17.16
|16.26
|100
|15.7
|16.36
|200
|16.99
|16.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vintage Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 46.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:16 PM IST IST
|Vintage Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 10, 2026, 04:36 PM IST IST
|Vintage Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 09:28 PM IST IST
|Vintage Securities - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026
|May 28, 2026, 09:17 PM IST IST
|Vintage Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial Result For The Quarter And Fin
|May 26, 2026, 12:53 AM IST IST
|Vintage Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And
Source: Dion Global
Vintage Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120WB1994PLC063991 and registration number is 063991. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vintage Securities is ₹14.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vintage Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vintage Securities is ₹5.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vintage Securities are ₹14.62 and ₹14.62.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vintage Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vintage Securities is ₹23.50 and 52-week low of Vintage Securities is ₹11.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vintage Securities has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.57% for the past month, -9.02% over 3 months, -7.93% over 1 year, 15.82% across 3 years, and 20.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vintage Securities are 487.33 and 0.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global