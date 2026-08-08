What is the share price of Vintage Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vintage Securities is ₹14.62 as on .

What kind of stock is Vintage Securities? The Vintage Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vintage Securities? The market cap of Vintage Securities is ₹5.36 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vintage Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vintage Securities are ₹14.62 and ₹14.62.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vintage Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vintage Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vintage Securities is ₹23.50 and 52-week low of Vintage Securities is ₹11.40 as on .

How has the Vintage Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The Vintage Securities has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.57% for the past month, -9.02% over 3 months, -7.93% over 1 year, 15.82% across 3 years, and 20.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vintage Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vintage Securities are 487.33 and 0.64 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global