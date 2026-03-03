Here's the live share price of Vinsys IT Services India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Vinsys IT Services India has gained 7.81% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -1.89%.
Vinsys IT Services India’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vinsys IT Services India
|0.86
|-7.68
|-24.46
|-19.39
|-0.35
|13.34
|7.81
|MPS
|-5.07
|-17.68
|-31.84
|-34.90
|-35.48
|11.98
|23.15
|NIIT
|-4.70
|-12.40
|-27.42
|-40.48
|-36.77
|-41.66
|-18.93
|Aptech
|-4.09
|3.00
|-16.46
|-36.57
|-25.41
|-29.36
|-11.87
|Compucom Software
|-4.39
|-6.67
|-18.59
|-29.18
|-20.06
|-6.92
|9.03
|G-Tec Jainx Education
|1.74
|0.10
|-17.99
|-26.22
|-33.89
|-20.14
|-6.15
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|318.52
|316.22
|10
|320.91
|318.8
|20
|326.55
|325.41
|50
|347.75
|344.58
|100
|373.84
|361.63
|200
|381.04
|371.27
In the latest quarter, Vinsys IT Services India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.59%, FII holding rose to 9.45%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Vinsys IT Services India fact sheet for more information
Vinsys IT Services India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200PN2008PLC131274 and registration number is 131274. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Training Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 58.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vinsys IT Services India is ₹316.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Vinsys IT Services India is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Vinsys IT Services India is ₹465.07 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vinsys IT Services India are ₹318.50 and ₹312.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vinsys IT Services India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vinsys IT Services India is ₹475.00 and 52-week low of Vinsys IT Services India is ₹297.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Vinsys IT Services India has shown returns of 2.08% over the past day, -14.89% for the past month, -26.32% over 3 months, -1.89% over 1 year, 13.34% across 3 years, and 7.81% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vinsys IT Services India are 0.00 and 3.32 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.