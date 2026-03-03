Facebook Pixel Code
Vinsys IT Services India Share Price

NSE
BSE

VINSYS IT SERVICES INDIA

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Vinsys IT Services India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹316.85 Closed
2.08₹ 6.45
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Vinsys IT Services India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹312.00₹318.50
₹316.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹297.00₹475.00
₹316.85
Open Price
₹312.00
Prev. Close
₹310.40
Volume
2,750

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Vinsys IT Services India has gained 7.81% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -1.89%.

Vinsys IT Services India’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Vinsys IT Services India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vinsys IT Services India		0.86-7.68-24.46-19.39-0.3513.347.81
MPS		-5.07-17.68-31.84-34.90-35.4811.9823.15
NIIT		-4.70-12.40-27.42-40.48-36.77-41.66-18.93
Aptech		-4.093.00-16.46-36.57-25.41-29.36-11.87
Compucom Software		-4.39-6.67-18.59-29.18-20.06-6.929.03
G-Tec Jainx Education		1.740.10-17.99-26.22-33.89-20.14-6.15

Over the last one year, Vinsys IT Services India has declined 0.35% compared to peers like MPS (-35.48%), NIIT (-36.77%), Aptech (-25.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Vinsys IT Services India has outperformed peers relative to MPS (23.15%) and NIIT (-18.93%).

Vinsys IT Services India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Vinsys IT Services India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5318.52316.22
10320.91318.8
20326.55325.41
50347.75344.58
100373.84361.63
200381.04371.27

Vinsys IT Services India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vinsys IT Services India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.59%, FII holding rose to 9.45%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Vinsys IT Services India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Vinsys IT Services India fact sheet for more information

About Vinsys IT Services India

Vinsys IT Services India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200PN2008PLC131274 and registration number is 131274. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Training Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 58.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Vikrant Shivajirao Patil
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Vinaya Vikrant Patil
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kunal Patil
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Maruti Nannajkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Kisanrao Kamthe
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vinsys IT Services India Share Price

What is the share price of Vinsys IT Services India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vinsys IT Services India is ₹316.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vinsys IT Services India?

The Vinsys IT Services India is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vinsys IT Services India?

The market cap of Vinsys IT Services India is ₹465.07 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vinsys IT Services India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vinsys IT Services India are ₹318.50 and ₹312.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vinsys IT Services India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vinsys IT Services India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vinsys IT Services India is ₹475.00 and 52-week low of Vinsys IT Services India is ₹297.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Vinsys IT Services India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vinsys IT Services India has shown returns of 2.08% over the past day, -14.89% for the past month, -26.32% over 3 months, -1.89% over 1 year, 13.34% across 3 years, and 7.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vinsys IT Services India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vinsys IT Services India are 0.00 and 3.32 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Vinsys IT Services India News

