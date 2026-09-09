Vinod Texworld has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 9, 2026 and will close on Sep 11, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹94.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Alok Industries
|-2.99
|-37.36
|-37.68
|-43.14
|-58.99
|-29.73
|-21.45
|Siyaram Silk Mills
|-0.07
|-10.64
|-8.57
|12.27
|-15.06
|-2.44
|7.03
|Borana Weaves
|3.49
|-6.82
|0.95
|-19.59
|44.82
|7.84
|4.63
|Orbit Exports
|0.19
|-9.77
|29.42
|48.21
|31.21
|11.75
|27.06
|Donear Industries
|3.3
|3.17
|-2.83
|-1.37
|-9.59
|-9.26
|8.17
|Manomay Tex India
|4.1
|6.73
|36.67
|8.79
|38.1
|20.38
|12.97
|Avi Ansh Textile
|0.49
|-0.48
|-7.17
|-7.17
|1.72
|13.31
|7.78
|BSL
|0.06
|-0.54
|-1.88
|-2.85
|-27.22
|-10.32
|12.33
|Globale Tessile
|-2.59
|5.41
|-14.7
|3.31
|-19.42
|-47.06
|-31.73
Source: Dion Global
Vinod Texworld Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17200GJ2012PLC071210 and registration number is 071210. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Weaving. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 335.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global