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Vinod Texworld Share Price

Sector
Textiles

Vinod Texworld has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 9, 2026 and will close on Sep 11, 2026. The price band has been set at 94.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Vinod Texworld Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Vinod Texworld Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Alok Industries		-2.99-37.36-37.68-43.14-58.99-29.73-21.45
Siyaram Silk Mills		-0.07-10.64-8.5712.27-15.06-2.447.03
Borana Weaves		3.49-6.820.95-19.5944.827.844.63
Orbit Exports		0.19-9.7729.4248.2131.2111.7527.06
Donear Industries		3.33.17-2.83-1.37-9.59-9.268.17
Manomay Tex India		4.16.7336.678.7938.120.3812.97
Avi Ansh Textile		0.49-0.48-7.17-7.171.7213.317.78
BSL		0.06-0.54-1.88-2.85-27.22-10.3212.33
Globale Tessile		-2.595.41-14.73.31-19.42-47.06-31.73

Source: Dion Global

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About Vinod Texworld

Vinod Texworld Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17200GJ2012PLC071210 and registration number is 071210. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Weaving. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 335.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Yash Vinod Mittal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Harsh Vinod Mittal
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Sweta Yash Mittal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Saket Jagdishchandra Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Nikita Sinha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

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