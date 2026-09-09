Vinod Texworld Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17200GJ2012PLC071210 and registration number is 071210. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Weaving. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 335.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.