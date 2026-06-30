Vinit Mobile has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 30, 2026 and will close on Jul 2, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹150.00-158.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aditya Vision
|6.14
|24.49
|36.66
|31.62
|71.71
|14.68
|8.57
|Jay Jalaram Technologies
|-1
|13.98
|57.41
|-16.13
|12.27
|-8.68
|21.43
|Fonebox Retail
|-6.99
|-26.92
|7.41
|-19.27
|-12.12
|-29.85
|-19.16
Source: Dion Global
Vinit Mobile Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/05/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51100GJ2011PLC065617 and registration number is 065617. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Speciality - Non Apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 59.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global