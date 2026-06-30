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Vinit Mobile Share Price

Sector
Retail

Vinit Mobile has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 30, 2026 and will close on Jul 2, 2026. The price band has been set at 150.00-158.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Vinit Mobile Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Vinit Mobile Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aditya Vision		6.1424.4936.6631.6271.7114.688.57
Jay Jalaram Technologies		-113.9857.41-16.1312.27-8.6821.43
Fonebox Retail		-6.99-26.927.41-19.27-12.12-29.85-19.16

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

About Vinit Mobile

Vinit Mobile Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/05/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51100GJ2011PLC065617 and registration number is 065617. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Speciality - Non Apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 59.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vinit Jalan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shweta Jalan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinaykumar Tailor
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Vegad
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Aditya Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

Vinit Mobile News

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