Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.05
|0.77
|7.83
|0.96
|-11.79
|13.31
|13.31
|0.33
|-2.93
|12.38
|15.71
|27.32
|112.87
|69.16
|2.94
|5.66
|29.05
|38.39
|21.70
|69.03
|91.80
|-1.31
|-1.39
|1.80
|26.14
|-0.28
|11.08
|178.84
|-3.45
|-1.54
|22.58
|28.45
|32.79
|28.22
|115.16
|-3.94
|-3.18
|22.90
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|-2.51
|-3.22
|19.50
|29.55
|64.70
|62.26
|51.31
|-7.88
|-10.01
|0.58
|20.99
|16.26
|31.75
|95.63
|1.50
|10.68
|34.67
|65.37
|65.54
|15.14
|16.84
|-2.24
|-5.19
|5.08
|10.95
|23.05
|38.40
|170.64
|-0.72
|0.49
|24.87
|77.40
|52.58
|0.68
|17.52
|-1.69
|-9.30
|6.96
|15.92
|22.16
|28.86
|64.41
|1.92
|1.76
|6.11
|14.59
|-13.69
|-35.78
|-15.33
|13.97
|35.22
|89.04
|36.35
|-29.53
|-3.12
|-3.12
|1.18
|2.29
|8.28
|7.53
|-0.57
|-8.44
|-17.18
|-2.12
|-4.12
|22.64
|7.13
|-3.82
|-14.11
|125.25
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.27
|719.86
|1.19
|1.74
|30.53
|45.45
|24.59
|76.81
|105.91
|2.35
|10.70
|16.49
|26.26
|-30.91
|76.62
|353.57
|2.34
|-3.99
|24.14
|76.36
|104.28
|56.58
|14.14
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Vineet Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24304TG2016PLC112888 and registration number is 112888. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 191.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vineet Laboratories Ltd. is ₹48.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vineet Laboratories Ltd. is -47.94 and PB ratio of Vineet Laboratories Ltd. is 1.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vineet Laboratories Ltd. is ₹52.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vineet Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vineet Laboratories Ltd. is ₹74.75 and 52-week low of Vineet Laboratories Ltd. is ₹38.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.