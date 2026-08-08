Here's the live share price of Vineet Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vineet Laboratories
|-4.07
|12.14
|-5.49
|18.82
|36.68
|-3.60
|-15.23
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vineet Laboratories has gained 36.68% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Vineet Laboratories has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|38.9
|38.94
|10
|38.3
|38.47
|20
|36.4
|37.43
|50
|35.13
|36
|100
|34.43
|35.09
|200
|34.53
|34.49
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vineet Laboratories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.50%, and public shareholding moved down to 93.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 03:42 AM IST IST
|Vineet Laboratories - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 22, 2026, 03:47 AM IST IST
|Vineet Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Managing Director
|Jul 22, 2026, 03:29 AM IST IST
|Vineet Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 16, 2026, 06:23 AM IST IST
|Vineet Laboratories - Intimation Of Diferment Of Board Meeting
|Jul 12, 2026, 01:00 AM IST IST
|Vineet Laboratories - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Date Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listi
Source: Dion Global
Vineet Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24304TG2016PLC112888 and registration number is 112888. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vineet Laboratories is ₹37.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vineet Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vineet Laboratories is ₹72.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vineet Laboratories are ₹39.29 and ₹37.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vineet Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vineet Laboratories is ₹43.56 and 52-week low of Vineet Laboratories is ₹28.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vineet Laboratories has shown returns of -4.55% over the past day, 12.14% for the past month, -5.49% over 3 months, 36.68% over 1 year, -3.6% across 3 years, and -15.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vineet Laboratories are -7.11 and 2.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global