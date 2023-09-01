Follow Us

VINEET LABORATORIES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹52.40 Closed
1.650.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vineet Laboratories Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹51.65₹52.80
₹52.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.35₹74.75
₹52.40
Open Price
₹51.95
Prev. Close
₹51.55
Volume
32,237

Vineet Laboratories Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R152.75
  • R253.35
  • R353.9
  • Pivot
    52.2
  • S151.6
  • S251.05
  • S350.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 562.0852.18
  • 1063.0252.13
  • 2062.0552.18
  • 5060.451.88
  • 10060.7951.53
  • 20062.2953.16

Vineet Laboratories Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.050.777.830.96-11.7913.3113.31
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Vineet Laboratories Ltd. Share Holdings

Vineet Laboratories Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vineet Laboratories Ltd.

Vineet Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24304TG2016PLC112888 and registration number is 112888. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 191.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gaddam Venkata Ramana
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Satyanarayana Raju Bhupathiraju
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Kandula Murali Mohan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Dilip Vishnu Acharekar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhaskara Reddy Karna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Hari Priya Yerukalapudi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Vineet Laboratories Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vineet Laboratories Ltd.?

The market cap of Vineet Laboratories Ltd. is ₹48.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vineet Laboratories Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vineet Laboratories Ltd. is -47.94 and PB ratio of Vineet Laboratories Ltd. is 1.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vineet Laboratories Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vineet Laboratories Ltd. is ₹52.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vineet Laboratories Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vineet Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vineet Laboratories Ltd. is ₹74.75 and 52-week low of Vineet Laboratories Ltd. is ₹38.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

