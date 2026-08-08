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Vineet Laboratories Share Price

NSE
BSE

VINEET LABORATORIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Vineet Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹37.51 Closed
-4.55₹ -1.79
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vineet Laboratories Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.50₹39.29
₹37.51
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.00₹43.56
₹37.51
Open Price
₹38.60
Prev. Close
₹39.30
Volume
3,699

Source: Dion Global

Vineet Laboratories Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vineet Laboratories		-4.0712.14-5.4918.8236.68-3.60-15.23
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vineet Laboratories has gained 36.68% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Vineet Laboratories has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Vineet Laboratories Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vineet Laboratories Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
538.938.94
1038.338.47
2036.437.43
5035.1336
10034.4335.09
20034.5334.49

Source: Dion Global

Vineet Laboratories Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vineet Laboratories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.50%, and public shareholding moved down to 93.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vineet Laboratories Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 03:42 AM IST ISTVineet Laboratories - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 22, 2026, 03:47 AM IST ISTVineet Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Managing Director
Jul 22, 2026, 03:29 AM IST ISTVineet Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 16, 2026, 06:23 AM IST ISTVineet Laboratories - Intimation Of Diferment Of Board Meeting
Jul 12, 2026, 01:00 AM IST ISTVineet Laboratories - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Date Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listi

Source: Dion Global

About Vineet Laboratories

Vineet Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24304TG2016PLC112888 and registration number is 112888. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dilip Vishnu Acharekar
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Gaddam Venkata Ramana
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Satyanarayana Raju Bhupathiraju
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Alluri Ranga Raju
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Premananda Reddy Vennapusa
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Jasmin Kunal Taylor
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Vineet Laboratories Share Price

What is the share price of Vineet Laboratories?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vineet Laboratories is ₹37.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vineet Laboratories?

The Vineet Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vineet Laboratories?

The market cap of Vineet Laboratories is ₹72.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vineet Laboratories?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vineet Laboratories are ₹39.29 and ₹37.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vineet Laboratories?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vineet Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vineet Laboratories is ₹43.56 and 52-week low of Vineet Laboratories is ₹28.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vineet Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vineet Laboratories has shown returns of -4.55% over the past day, 12.14% for the past month, -5.49% over 3 months, 36.68% over 1 year, -3.6% across 3 years, and -15.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vineet Laboratories?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vineet Laboratories are -7.11 and 2.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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