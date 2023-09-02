Follow Us

Vinayak Polycon International Ltd. Share Price

VINAYAK POLYCON INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | BSE
₹24.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vinayak Polycon International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.00₹24.00
₹24.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.98₹40.30
₹24.00
Open Price
₹24.00
Prev. Close
₹24.00
Volume
0

Vinayak Polycon International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R124
  • R224
  • R324
  • Pivot
    24
  • S124
  • S224
  • S324

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 535.8424.33
  • 1033.825.02
  • 2028.0726.31
  • 5019.2226.68
  • 10014.8924.7
  • 20012.2521.44

Vinayak Polycon International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-0.83-26.9271.92118.58220.00232.41
-3.509.808.932.8710.85123.036.88
2.4226.0235.4481.09144.83791.64298.57
-1.61-13.58-1.7822.8116.57-31.3262.34
10.20-4.23-8.69-10.28-42.7380.01104.89
26.009.2714.8414.07-38.3442.1052.39
5.114.0649.9374.9920.79255.60-4.82
6.716.381.4215.44-34.6855.19143.31
7.7423.8568.9999.8953.18403.47464.44
3.650.43-7.4331.3436.401.68-2.60
-2.632.9228.0070.6724.016,208.162,786.34
12.4611.9121.119.31-19.93186.02332.38
7.33-6.9514.9845.760.55296.80235.75
4.120.21-16.4715.8482.11260.05187.60
2.88-12.12-14.212.23-43.9150.0998.61
-2.047.556.0111.397.957.957.95
-5.55-2.8820.6617.32-7.91145.2690.05
1.55-0.647.2720.54-30.8221.96-32.41
-6.70-24.09-4.0571.28176.602,335.412,572.00
9.8316.7694.05123.9237.96233.81193.34

Vinayak Polycon International Ltd. Share Holdings

Vinayak Polycon International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vinayak Polycon International Ltd.

Vinayak Polycon International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209RJ2009PLC030620 and registration number is 030620. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • CA. Bharat Kumar Baid
    Managing Director & CEO
  • CA. Vikram Baid
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Samta Baid
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anima Bordia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • CA. Niraj Nahata
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • CA. Pawan Nahata
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Vinayak Polycon International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vinayak Polycon International Ltd.?

The market cap of Vinayak Polycon International Ltd. is ₹7.40 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vinayak Polycon International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vinayak Polycon International Ltd. is 54.67 and PB ratio of Vinayak Polycon International Ltd. is 1.65 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Vinayak Polycon International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vinayak Polycon International Ltd. is ₹24.00 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vinayak Polycon International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vinayak Polycon International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vinayak Polycon International Ltd. is ₹40.30 and 52-week low of Vinayak Polycon International Ltd. is ₹10.98 as on Aug 30, 2023.

