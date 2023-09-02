Vinayak Polycon International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209RJ2009PLC030620 and registration number is 030620. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.