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Vinayak Polycon International Share Price

NSE
BSE

VINAYAK POLYCON INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Vinayak Polycon International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹22.10 Closed
4.99₹ 1.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vinayak Polycon International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.10₹22.10
₹22.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.16₹37.38
₹22.10
Open Price
₹22.10
Prev. Close
₹21.05
Volume
70

Source: Dion Global

Vinayak Polycon International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vinayak Polycon International		2.22-12.48-14.17-5.96-32.31-2.9813.37
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vinayak Polycon International has declined 32.31% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Vinayak Polycon International has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Vinayak Polycon International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vinayak Polycon International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
522.2821.73
1022.922.39
2023.6422.97
5023.9423.37
10023.2824.11
20026.5425.77

Source: Dion Global

Vinayak Polycon International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vinayak Polycon International saw a rise in promoter holding to 59.80%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vinayak Polycon International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 05:54 AM IST ISTVinayak Polycon - Closure Of The Register Of Members And Share Transfer Books Of The Company From Sunday, 06Th September, 202
Aug 01, 2026, 05:50 AM IST ISTVinayak Polycon - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Aug 01, 2026, 05:48 AM IST ISTVinayak Polycon - Un-Audited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026
Aug 01, 2026, 05:42 AM IST ISTVinayak Polycon - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 01, 2026 Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of Sec
Jul 23, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTVinayak Polycon - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To The Regulation 29 Of The Securitie

Source: Dion Global

About Vinayak Polycon International

Vinayak Polycon International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209RJ2009PLC030620 and registration number is 030620. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • CA. Bharat Kumar Baid
    Managing Director & CEO
  • CA. Vikram Baid
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Samta Baid
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Laxmipat Nahata
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Tarun Dugar
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Singh Bhandari
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director

FAQs on Vinayak Polycon International Share Price

What is the share price of Vinayak Polycon International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vinayak Polycon International is ₹22.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vinayak Polycon International?

The Vinayak Polycon International is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vinayak Polycon International?

The market cap of Vinayak Polycon International is ₹6.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vinayak Polycon International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vinayak Polycon International are ₹22.10 and ₹22.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vinayak Polycon International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vinayak Polycon International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vinayak Polycon International is ₹37.38 and 52-week low of Vinayak Polycon International is ₹19.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vinayak Polycon International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vinayak Polycon International has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, -12.48% for the past month, -14.17% over 3 months, -32.31% over 1 year, -2.98% across 3 years, and 13.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vinayak Polycon International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vinayak Polycon International are 162.50 and 1.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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