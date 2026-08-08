Here's the live share price of Vinayak Polycon International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vinayak Polycon International
|2.22
|-12.48
|-14.17
|-5.96
|-32.31
|-2.98
|13.37
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vinayak Polycon International has declined 32.31% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Vinayak Polycon International has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|22.28
|21.73
|10
|22.9
|22.39
|20
|23.64
|22.97
|50
|23.94
|23.37
|100
|23.28
|24.11
|200
|26.54
|25.77
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vinayak Polycon International saw a rise in promoter holding to 59.80%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 05:54 AM IST IST
|Vinayak Polycon - Closure Of The Register Of Members And Share Transfer Books Of The Company From Sunday, 06Th September, 202
|Aug 01, 2026, 05:50 AM IST IST
|Vinayak Polycon - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
|Aug 01, 2026, 05:48 AM IST IST
|Vinayak Polycon - Un-Audited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 05:42 AM IST IST
|Vinayak Polycon - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 01, 2026 Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of Sec
|Jul 23, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|Vinayak Polycon - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To The Regulation 29 Of The Securitie
Source: Dion Global
Vinayak Polycon International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209RJ2009PLC030620 and registration number is 030620. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vinayak Polycon International is ₹22.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vinayak Polycon International is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vinayak Polycon International is ₹6.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vinayak Polycon International are ₹22.10 and ₹22.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vinayak Polycon International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vinayak Polycon International is ₹37.38 and 52-week low of Vinayak Polycon International is ₹19.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vinayak Polycon International has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, -12.48% for the past month, -14.17% over 3 months, -32.31% over 1 year, -2.98% across 3 years, and 13.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vinayak Polycon International are 162.50 and 1.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global