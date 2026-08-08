What is the share price of Vinayak Polycon International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vinayak Polycon International is ₹22.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Vinayak Polycon International? The Vinayak Polycon International is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vinayak Polycon International? The market cap of Vinayak Polycon International is ₹6.81 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vinayak Polycon International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vinayak Polycon International are ₹22.10 and ₹22.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vinayak Polycon International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vinayak Polycon International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vinayak Polycon International is ₹37.38 and 52-week low of Vinayak Polycon International is ₹19.16 as on .

How has the Vinayak Polycon International performed historically in terms of returns? The Vinayak Polycon International has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, -12.48% for the past month, -14.17% over 3 months, -32.31% over 1 year, -2.98% across 3 years, and 13.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vinayak Polycon International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vinayak Polycon International are 162.50 and 1.35 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global