Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-0.83
|-26.92
|71.92
|118.58
|220.00
|232.41
|-3.50
|9.80
|8.93
|2.87
|10.85
|123.03
|6.88
|2.42
|26.02
|35.44
|81.09
|144.83
|791.64
|298.57
|-1.61
|-13.58
|-1.78
|22.81
|16.57
|-31.32
|62.34
|10.20
|-4.23
|-8.69
|-10.28
|-42.73
|80.01
|104.89
|26.00
|9.27
|14.84
|14.07
|-38.34
|42.10
|52.39
|5.11
|4.06
|49.93
|74.99
|20.79
|255.60
|-4.82
|6.71
|6.38
|1.42
|15.44
|-34.68
|55.19
|143.31
|7.74
|23.85
|68.99
|99.89
|53.18
|403.47
|464.44
|3.65
|0.43
|-7.43
|31.34
|36.40
|1.68
|-2.60
|-2.63
|2.92
|28.00
|70.67
|24.01
|6,208.16
|2,786.34
|12.46
|11.91
|21.11
|9.31
|-19.93
|186.02
|332.38
|7.33
|-6.95
|14.98
|45.76
|0.55
|296.80
|235.75
|4.12
|0.21
|-16.47
|15.84
|82.11
|260.05
|187.60
|2.88
|-12.12
|-14.21
|2.23
|-43.91
|50.09
|98.61
|-2.04
|7.55
|6.01
|11.39
|7.95
|7.95
|7.95
|-5.55
|-2.88
|20.66
|17.32
|-7.91
|145.26
|90.05
|1.55
|-0.64
|7.27
|20.54
|-30.82
|21.96
|-32.41
|-6.70
|-24.09
|-4.05
|71.28
|176.60
|2,335.41
|2,572.00
|9.83
|16.76
|94.05
|123.92
|37.96
|233.81
|193.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Vinayak Polycon International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209RJ2009PLC030620 and registration number is 030620. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vinayak Polycon International Ltd. is ₹7.40 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vinayak Polycon International Ltd. is 54.67 and PB ratio of Vinayak Polycon International Ltd. is 1.65 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vinayak Polycon International Ltd. is ₹24.00 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vinayak Polycon International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vinayak Polycon International Ltd. is ₹40.30 and 52-week low of Vinayak Polycon International Ltd. is ₹10.98 as on Aug 30, 2023.