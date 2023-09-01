Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Vilin Bio Med Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VILIN BIO MED LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹23.00 Closed
1.320.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vilin Bio Med Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.00₹23.40
₹23.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.30₹30.00
₹23.00
Open Price
₹23.40
Prev. Close
₹22.70
Volume
8,000

Vilin Bio Med Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R123.4
  • R223.4
  • R323.4
  • Pivot
    23.4
  • S123.4
  • S223.4
  • S323.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.722.94
  • 102.8522.98
  • 201.4323.12
  • 500.570
  • 1000.280
  • 2000.140

Vilin Bio Med Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.65-4.37-19.30-19.30-19.30-19.30-19.30
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Vilin Bio Med Ltd. Share Holdings

About Vilin Bio Med Ltd.

Pharmaceuticals

Management

  • Mr. Viswa Prasad Sadhanala
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anuj Bajpai
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Padmaja Kalyani Sadhanala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar Chandak
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vilin Bio Med Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vilin Bio Med Ltd.?

The market cap of Vilin Bio Med Ltd. is ₹32.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vilin Bio Med Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vilin Bio Med Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Vilin Bio Med Ltd. is 1.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vilin Bio Med Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vilin Bio Med Ltd. is ₹23.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vilin Bio Med Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vilin Bio Med Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vilin Bio Med Ltd. is ₹30.00 and 52-week low of Vilin Bio Med Ltd. is ₹20.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data