What is the share price of Vilin Bio Med? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vilin Bio Med is ₹44.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Vilin Bio Med? The Vilin Bio Med is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vilin Bio Med? The market cap of Vilin Bio Med is ₹67.18 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vilin Bio Med? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vilin Bio Med are ₹44.05 and ₹40.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vilin Bio Med? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vilin Bio Med stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vilin Bio Med is ₹54.40 and 52-week low of Vilin Bio Med is ₹18.95 as on .

How has the Vilin Bio Med performed historically in terms of returns? The Vilin Bio Med has shown returns of 3.04% over the past day, -7.65% for the past month, -6.38% over 3 months, 55.11% over 1 year, 22.1% across 3 years, and 9.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vilin Bio Med? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vilin Bio Med are 34.85 and 2.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global