Here's the live share price of Vilin Bio Med along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vilin Bio Med
|10.13
|-7.65
|-6.38
|28.80
|55.11
|22.10
|9.10
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.29
|2.19
|6.03
|14.10
|21.68
|18.77
|19.78
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.72
|22.20
|23.46
|35.36
|34.96
|28.38
|11.02
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-3.88
|1.39
|12.87
|23.19
|36.90
|33.89
|26.22
|Cipla
|-0.64
|0.83
|7.45
|9.04
|-1.82
|6.16
|9.77
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.12
|-3.37
|18.49
|20.66
|17.97
|19.36
|13.72
|Lupin
|-2.13
|-5.09
|-3.93
|7.59
|21.57
|29.78
|15.83
|Mankind Pharma
|-0.55
|-2.83
|3.40
|17.97
|-3.22
|10.84
|11.54
|Laurus Labs
|1.55
|24.83
|52.86
|87.14
|120.02
|66.42
|21.27
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.08
|-13.48
|-10.37
|-8.11
|-2.40
|1.34
|3.99
|Aurobindo Pharma
|4.92
|4.73
|12.13
|37.74
|55.01
|24.06
|13.31
|Biocon
|0.15
|4.78
|11.54
|14.01
|17.06
|17.71
|2.21
|Alkem Laboratories
|-2.29
|-0.84
|0.53
|-2.27
|15.35
|10.80
|9.84
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.02
|0.63
|-3.90
|15.43
|10.49
|40.83
|31.00
|Abbott India
|0.13
|4.15
|4.25
|1.29
|-14.93
|5.12
|9.72
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.93
|9.70
|7.90
|24.61
|12.19
|4.81
|2.86
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.10
|8.03
|4.77
|3.32
|-2.91
|22.94
|9.78
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.69
|-3.20
|11.26
|19.55
|24.74
|23.12
|8.65
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.69
|5.27
|13.34
|21.92
|33.22
|25.96
|18.00
|Gland Pharma
|3.92
|2.00
|39.05
|38.00
|32.85
|24.66
|-8.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vilin Bio Med has gained 55.11% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.68%), Divi's Laboratories (34.96%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (36.90%). From a 5 year perspective, Vilin Bio Med has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.78%) and Divi's Laboratories (11.02%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|41.07
|42.98
|10
|42.4
|42.92
|20
|44.19
|43.51
|50
|45.15
|43.23
|100
|40.23
|40.21
|200
|32.62
|35.33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vilin Bio Med saw a drop in promoter holding to 56.66%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Vilin Bio Med fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Vilin Bio Med Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24230TG2005PLC046689 and registration number is 046689. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vilin Bio Med is ₹44.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vilin Bio Med is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Vilin Bio Med is ₹67.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vilin Bio Med are ₹44.05 and ₹40.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vilin Bio Med stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vilin Bio Med is ₹54.40 and 52-week low of Vilin Bio Med is ₹18.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vilin Bio Med has shown returns of 3.04% over the past day, -7.65% for the past month, -6.38% over 3 months, 55.11% over 1 year, 22.1% across 3 years, and 9.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vilin Bio Med are 34.85 and 2.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global