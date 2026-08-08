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Vilin Bio Med Share Price

NSE
BSE

VILIN BIO MED

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Vilin Bio Med along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹44.05 Closed
3.04₹ 1.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vilin Bio Med Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.70₹44.05
₹44.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.95₹54.40
₹44.05
Open Price
₹40.70
Prev. Close
₹42.75
Volume
12,000

Source: Dion Global

Vilin Bio Med Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vilin Bio Med		10.13-7.65-6.3828.8055.1122.109.10
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.292.196.0314.1021.6818.7719.78
Divi's Laboratories		2.7222.2023.4635.3634.9628.3811.02
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-3.881.3912.8723.1936.9033.8926.22
Cipla		-0.640.837.459.04-1.826.169.77
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.12-3.3718.4920.6617.9719.3613.72
Lupin		-2.13-5.09-3.937.5921.5729.7815.83
Mankind Pharma		-0.55-2.833.4017.97-3.2210.8411.54
Laurus Labs		1.5524.8352.8687.14120.0266.4221.27
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.08-13.48-10.37-8.11-2.401.343.99
Aurobindo Pharma		4.924.7312.1337.7455.0124.0613.31
Biocon		0.154.7811.5414.0117.0617.712.21
Alkem Laboratories		-2.29-0.840.53-2.2715.3510.809.84
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.020.63-3.9015.4310.4940.8331.00
Abbott India		0.134.154.251.29-14.935.129.72
Anthem Biosciences		3.939.707.9024.6112.194.812.86
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.108.034.773.32-2.9122.949.78
Ipca Laboratories		-0.69-3.2011.2619.5524.7423.128.65
Ajanta Pharma		0.695.2713.3421.9233.2225.9618.00
Gland Pharma		3.922.0039.0538.0032.8524.66-8.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vilin Bio Med has gained 55.11% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.68%), Divi's Laboratories (34.96%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (36.90%). From a 5 year perspective, Vilin Bio Med has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.78%) and Divi's Laboratories (11.02%).

Vilin Bio Med Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vilin Bio Med Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
541.0742.98
1042.442.92
2044.1943.51
5045.1543.23
10040.2340.21
20032.6235.33

Source: Dion Global

Vilin Bio Med Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vilin Bio Med saw a drop in promoter holding to 56.66%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vilin Bio Med Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Vilin Bio Med fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Vilin Bio Med

Vilin Bio Med Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24230TG2005PLC046689 and registration number is 046689. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Madhusudhan Yadamakanti Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Viswa Prasad Sadhanala
    Director
  • Ms. Prasanna Lakshmi Venna
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sasikanth Paritala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Veeraiah Chowdary Kolla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Girish Muktevi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vilin Bio Med Share Price

What is the share price of Vilin Bio Med?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vilin Bio Med is ₹44.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vilin Bio Med?

The Vilin Bio Med is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vilin Bio Med?

The market cap of Vilin Bio Med is ₹67.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vilin Bio Med?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vilin Bio Med are ₹44.05 and ₹40.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vilin Bio Med?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vilin Bio Med stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vilin Bio Med is ₹54.40 and 52-week low of Vilin Bio Med is ₹18.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vilin Bio Med performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vilin Bio Med has shown returns of 3.04% over the past day, -7.65% for the past month, -6.38% over 3 months, 55.11% over 1 year, 22.1% across 3 years, and 9.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vilin Bio Med?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vilin Bio Med are 34.85 and 2.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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