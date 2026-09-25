What is the share price of Viksit Engineering? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Viksit Engineering is ₹8.43 as on .

What kind of stock is Viksit Engineering? The Viksit Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Viksit Engineering? The market cap of Viksit Engineering is ₹0.01 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Viksit Engineering? Today’s highest and lowest price of Viksit Engineering are ₹8.43 and ₹8.43.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Viksit Engineering? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Viksit Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Viksit Engineering is ₹8.03 and 52-week low of Viksit Engineering is ₹7.65 as on .

How has the Viksit Engineering performed historically in terms of returns? The Viksit Engineering has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 4.98% for the past month, 4.98% over 3 months, 4.98% over 1 year, 4.98% across 3 years, and 110.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Viksit Engineering? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Viksit Engineering are 0.05 and 0.00 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global