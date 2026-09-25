Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Viksit Engineering Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIKSIT ENGINEERING

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Viksit Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.43 Closed
4.98₹ 0.40
As on Sep 24, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Viksit Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.43₹8.43
₹8.43
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.65₹8.03
₹8.43
Open Price
₹8.43
Prev. Close
₹8.03
Volume
1

Source: Dion Global

Viksit Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Viksit Engineering		4.984.984.984.984.981.6316.08
Indo-MIM		31.7547.4576.4876.4876.4820.8512.03
Thermax		-4.50-14.32-28.316.752.774.8419.51
PTC Industries		-2.921.3526.0931.9444.3459.2083.12
Sansera Engineering		15.8921.2248.40120.06210.5970.5941.57
Craftsman Automation		-2.810.4213.4155.5655.5331.5838.11
Inox India		2.717.174.1672.3670.8630.1117.11
Azad Engineering		2.74-4.1933.5588.3165.7858.1631.66
Engineers India		12.6516.5417.0258.6146.5627.4132.24
Aequs		5.89-5.275.1596.5660.3017.039.90
Tega Industries		6.5419.9417.5128.017.1230.7423.03
Karamtara Engineering		5.335.335.335.335.331.751.04
Ircon International		-1.20-13.40-21.47-10.11-39.07-9.3618.42
Kennametal India		-0.961.3138.33101.51103.2515.9525.05
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		3.317.3325.5489.66137.2056.74167.01
Skipper		3.51-4.362.1963.822.8636.8647.26
Ion Exchange (India)		-0.8313.524.3727.05-0.12-5.6112.07
Balu Forge Industries		-0.31-20.875.6717.11-20.9335.2513.97
Tempsens Instruments (India)		0.30-7.40-7.40-7.40-7.40-2.53-1.53
Pitti Engineering		5.128.1819.8558.1919.8226.3051.24

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Viksit Engineering has gained 4.98% compared to peers like Indo-MIM (76.48%), Thermax (2.77%), PTC Industries (44.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Viksit Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Indo-MIM (12.03%) and Thermax (19.51%).

Viksit Engineering Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Viksit Engineering Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.90
103.440
201.720
500.690
1000.340
2000.170

Source: Dion Global

Viksit Engineering Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Viksit Engineering saw a rise in promoter holding to 95.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 5.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Viksit Engineering Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Sep 02, 2026, 02:12 AM IST ISTViksit Engineering - Intimation About Approval For Extension Of Time For Holding Annual General Meeting Of The Company For Th
Aug 12, 2026, 12:29 AM IST ISTViksit Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
Aug 12, 2026, 12:23 AM IST ISTViksit Engineering - Results-Financial Results For June 30,2026
Aug 12, 2026, 12:10 AM IST ISTViksit Engineering - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Tuesday, August 11, 2026.
Aug 05, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTViksit Engineering - Board Meeting Intimation for Declaration Of Unaudited Financial Results Under Regulation 29 And 33 Of SE

Source: Dion Global

About Viksit Engineering

Viksit Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1983PLC029321 and registration number is 029321. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kushal Chaturvedi
    Chairman & Director
  • Ms. Bhumika Parwani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manpreet Kaur Lamba
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Animesh Sharma
    Additional Director

FAQs on Viksit Engineering Share Price

What is the share price of Viksit Engineering?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Viksit Engineering is ₹8.43 as on Sep 24, 2026.

What kind of stock is Viksit Engineering?

The Viksit Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Viksit Engineering?

The market cap of Viksit Engineering is ₹0.01 Cr as on Sep 24, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Viksit Engineering?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Viksit Engineering are ₹8.43 and ₹8.43.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Viksit Engineering?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Viksit Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Viksit Engineering is ₹8.03 and 52-week low of Viksit Engineering is ₹7.65 as on Sep 24, 2026.

How has the Viksit Engineering performed historically in terms of returns?

The Viksit Engineering has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 4.98% for the past month, 4.98% over 3 months, 4.98% over 1 year, 4.98% across 3 years, and 110.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Viksit Engineering?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Viksit Engineering are 0.05 and 0.00 on Sep 24, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Viksit Engineering News

More Viksit Engineering News
Market Pulse