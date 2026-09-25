Here's the live share price of Viksit Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Viksit Engineering
|4.98
|4.98
|4.98
|4.98
|4.98
|1.63
|16.08
|Indo-MIM
|31.75
|47.45
|76.48
|76.48
|76.48
|20.85
|12.03
|Thermax
|-4.50
|-14.32
|-28.31
|6.75
|2.77
|4.84
|19.51
|PTC Industries
|-2.92
|1.35
|26.09
|31.94
|44.34
|59.20
|83.12
|Sansera Engineering
|15.89
|21.22
|48.40
|120.06
|210.59
|70.59
|41.57
|Craftsman Automation
|-2.81
|0.42
|13.41
|55.56
|55.53
|31.58
|38.11
|Inox India
|2.71
|7.17
|4.16
|72.36
|70.86
|30.11
|17.11
|Azad Engineering
|2.74
|-4.19
|33.55
|88.31
|65.78
|58.16
|31.66
|Engineers India
|12.65
|16.54
|17.02
|58.61
|46.56
|27.41
|32.24
|Aequs
|5.89
|-5.27
|5.15
|96.56
|60.30
|17.03
|9.90
|Tega Industries
|6.54
|19.94
|17.51
|28.01
|7.12
|30.74
|23.03
|Karamtara Engineering
|5.33
|5.33
|5.33
|5.33
|5.33
|1.75
|1.04
|Ircon International
|-1.20
|-13.40
|-21.47
|-10.11
|-39.07
|-9.36
|18.42
|Kennametal India
|-0.96
|1.31
|38.33
|101.51
|103.25
|15.95
|25.05
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|3.31
|7.33
|25.54
|89.66
|137.20
|56.74
|167.01
|Skipper
|3.51
|-4.36
|2.19
|63.82
|2.86
|36.86
|47.26
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-0.83
|13.52
|4.37
|27.05
|-0.12
|-5.61
|12.07
|Balu Forge Industries
|-0.31
|-20.87
|5.67
|17.11
|-20.93
|35.25
|13.97
|Tempsens Instruments (India)
|0.30
|-7.40
|-7.40
|-7.40
|-7.40
|-2.53
|-1.53
|Pitti Engineering
|5.12
|8.18
|19.85
|58.19
|19.82
|26.30
|51.24
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Viksit Engineering has gained 4.98% compared to peers like Indo-MIM (76.48%), Thermax (2.77%), PTC Industries (44.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Viksit Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Indo-MIM (12.03%) and Thermax (19.51%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.9
|0
|10
|3.44
|0
|20
|1.72
|0
|50
|0.69
|0
|100
|0.34
|0
|200
|0.17
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Viksit Engineering saw a rise in promoter holding to 95.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 5.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Sep 02, 2026, 02:12 AM IST IST
|Viksit Engineering - Intimation About Approval For Extension Of Time For Holding Annual General Meeting Of The Company For Th
|Aug 12, 2026, 12:29 AM IST IST
|Viksit Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
|Aug 12, 2026, 12:23 AM IST IST
|Viksit Engineering - Results-Financial Results For June 30,2026
|Aug 12, 2026, 12:10 AM IST IST
|Viksit Engineering - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Tuesday, August 11, 2026.
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|Viksit Engineering - Board Meeting Intimation for Declaration Of Unaudited Financial Results Under Regulation 29 And 33 Of SE
Source: Dion Global
Viksit Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1983PLC029321 and registration number is 029321. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Viksit Engineering is ₹8.43 as on Sep 24, 2026.
The Viksit Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Viksit Engineering is ₹0.01 Cr as on Sep 24, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Viksit Engineering are ₹8.43 and ₹8.43.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Viksit Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Viksit Engineering is ₹8.03 and 52-week low of Viksit Engineering is ₹7.65 as on Sep 24, 2026.
The Viksit Engineering has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 4.98% for the past month, 4.98% over 3 months, 4.98% over 1 year, 4.98% across 3 years, and 110.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Viksit Engineering are 0.05 and 0.00 on Sep 24, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global