Muhurat Trading LIVE: Sensex 60,100 on opening bell, Nifty above 17,900; SBI, Titan among gainers

Sensex, Nifty, Muhurat Trading LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices will open today evening at 6:15 PM for the Muhurat Trading Session. S&P BSE Sensex is currently at 59,771 points and NSE Nifty 50 is at 17,829 after having closed with losses during the previous session. The stock markets in India arrange a special session considering the occasion auspicious, and trades conducted in this session are believed to bring prosperity, good fortune and wealth. Muhurat trading has been organised by BSE since 1957 while NSE started it from the year 1992. Last year on muhurat trade, BSE Sensex gained 145 points to end at its highest ever closing tally at that time while NSE Nifty 50 closed below 12,800.
Read More
Highlights
Domestic markets opened in the green on muhurat trading session. Broader markets outperformed benchmark indices. Bank Nifty was up in the green, looking to regain 40,000 mark.
Nifty 50 index ended the pre-open session above 17,900 while Sensex was above 60,200.
Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala believes that the Nifty 50 index will not go below 16,500. In an interview with CNBC TV18, the ace investor said that the index, in his opinion, will not correct more than 10%.
Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said that the market uptrend is very much intact, in an interview with CNBC TV18. "People are getting alarmed. At the peak of covid, index had gone from 11,500 to 7,500 now it sits above 17,000. We are racing from 7,500 we will pause that is healthy," he said.
On Muhurat trading session, Sensex regained 60,500 while Nifty 50 was inching closer to 18,000 mark as bulls look set to help investors pocket healthy returns on muhurat trading.
Domestic markets witnessed a stellar journey during Samvat 2077. Despite the pandemic in play and the second wave spreading havoc across the country, the NSE Nifty 50 index recorded its best ever returns in 12 years. Foreign investors continued to buy domestic and large number of retail investors entered the market. Going ahead, fundamental reasons such as pro-growth policies, National Asset monetization pipeline, and strong recovery in real estate are some of the reasons that are keeping investors analysts at ICICI Direct bullish on India’s growth story. The brokerage firm has hand-picked seven stocks that it is advising investors to buy this muhurat trade.
Check stocks to buy
SAMVAT 2078 will be a year of balance sheet leverage, led by significant improvement in corporate profitability. Cumulative and rolling net profit of NSE 500 universe or the last four quarters has touched an all-time high with loss-making sectors turning positive and significantly contributing to the net profitability. Moreover, ROE or the broader market is improving after a muted performance for several years. Overall, the Indian market has entered into an earning’s up-cycle with an expectation of more than 20% growth in Nifty’s earnings in the next two years. With faster economic recovery on the cards, more cyclical sectors are likely to join the rally with the expectation of higher government spending moving forward. The Small and Mid Caps are picking up steam and balance sheet leveraging is likely to play out in 2022 with an improved outlook on return ratios and profitability.
"After the spectacular returns in Samvat 2077, investors should expect modest returns only, say in low teens, in Samvat 2078. This Samvat is likely to be very volatile, unlike last Samvat. Rising inflation would be the biggest known threat to the market. Rate hikes by the Fed can happen by the end of 2022 or, perhaps, earlier than that if persistent inflation and the bond market forces the Fed's hands. Rate hikes by the Fed will lead to some capital flight from emerging markets like India and this is likely to trigger some sharp correction in the market. But the correction may turn out to be low and short-lived if the economy rebounds smartly. Metals, Realty, IT, Banking, Financials like mortgage and Fintech, Telecom and Capital goods are likely to perform well. In Samvat 2077, while Nifty delivered 40% return, the Mid and Small-cap Indices delivered 70 % and 80 % returns respectively. This outperformance may continue. Investors should play this space through the mutual fund route, preferably through SIPs."
~ VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
SGX Nifty was trading flat ahead of the muhurat trading session today. SGX Nifty was down 4 points ahead of the day's special session.
Stock exchanges will open for an hour this Diwali for the ‘Muhurat’ trading session on November 4. BSE and NSE will allow investors to buy and sell stocks from 6:15 PM to 7:15 PM on Diwali. The muhurat trading session is held every year on the occasion of Diwali, for an hour. The broking community performs Lakshmi Puja and trade during this period. The muhurat trading session has a block deal session prior to normal trading and is followed by a closing session. Last year, BSE Sensex gained 145 points to end at its highest ever closing tally at that time while NSE Nifty 50 closed below 12,800.
Read full story