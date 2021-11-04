Muhurat Trading LIVE: Sensex 60,100 on opening bell, Nifty above 17,900; SBI, Titan among gainers

Samvat 2078 likely to be very volatile

"After the spectacular returns in Samvat 2077, investors should expect modest returns only, say in low teens, in Samvat 2078. This Samvat is likely to be very volatile, unlike last Samvat. Rising inflation would be the biggest known threat to the market. Rate hikes by the Fed can happen by the end of 2022 or, perhaps, earlier than that if persistent inflation and the bond market forces the Fed's hands. Rate hikes by the Fed will lead to some capital flight from emerging markets like India and this is likely to trigger some sharp correction in the market. But the correction may turn out to be low and short-lived if the economy rebounds smartly. Metals, Realty, IT, Banking, Financials like mortgage and Fintech, Telecom and Capital goods are likely to perform well. In Samvat 2077, while Nifty delivered 40% return, the Mid and Small-cap Indices delivered 70 % and 80 % returns respectively. This outperformance may continue. Investors should play this space through the mutual fund route, preferably through SIPs."

~ VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.