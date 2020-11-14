Share Market LIVE: Diwali Muhurat trading to begin soon; Sensex, Nifty look to continue yesterday’s momentum

The stock markets in India arrange this special session considering the auspicious, and trades conducted in this trading session are believed to bring prosperity, good fortune and wealth.

Sensex, Nifty, Muhurat Trading Live: Sensex and Nifty will open shortly for a Muhurat trading session on the auspicious occasion of Diwali 2020. After having ended Samvat 2076 on a high, stock markets will look to carry on the momentum and add to their gains. BSE and NSE will open for an hour. The Muhurat trading session also marks the beginning of the Hindu new year Vikram Samvat 2077. The stock markets in India arrange this special session considering the auspicious, and trades conducted in this trading session are believed to bring prosperity, good fortune and wealth. Muhurat trading has been organised by BSE since 1957 while NSE started it from the year 1992.

