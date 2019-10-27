Vikram Samvat 2076 LIVE: Muhurat trading to begin at 6:15 pm today; analysts optimistic on auspicious day

Vikram Samvat 2076: Muhurat trading

Vikram Samvat 2076 LIVE: This year’s Muhurat trading will begin at 6:15 pm for one hour. Today, a pre-opening session will open around 6 pm, followed by the opening bell ceremony that will begin at 6.15 pm. On account of the Laxmi Puja on the day of Diwali, the BSE and NSE organise one hour of special trading session every year. Muhurat trading also marks the beginning of the Hindu new year Vikram Samvat 2076. The stock markets in India arrange this special session because it is considered auspicious, and it is expected for trades conducted in this time period to bring prosperity, good fortune and wealth. Mahurat trading has been organised by BSE since 1957 while NSE started it from the year 1992. In the Muhurat trading session last year, the S&P BSE Sensex index climbed 0.7 per cent to end at 35,237.68 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark rose 0.65 per cent to 10,598.4. Infosys stole the show with a gain of 1.4 per cent.