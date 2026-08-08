Here's the live share price of Vikram Kamats Hospitality along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vikram Kamats Hospitality
|-1.79
|-5.25
|-10.82
|-34.09
|-36.83
|-17.59
|21.09
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vikram Kamats Hospitality has declined 36.83% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Vikram Kamats Hospitality has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|38.72
|37.06
|10
|38.56
|37.78
|20
|39.03
|38.46
|50
|40.3
|40.01
|100
|42.04
|42.91
|200
|49.88
|48.11
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vikram Kamats Hospitality remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.18%, FII holding fell to 0.74%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:38 PM IST IST
|Vikram Kamats Hospit - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:11 PM IST IST
|Vikram Kamats Hospit - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:42 PM IST IST
|Vikram Kamats Hospit - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 20
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:56 AM IST IST
|Vikram Kamats Hospit - Intimation Of 19Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company
|Jul 27, 2026, 04:25 PM IST IST
|Vikram Kamats Hospit - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
Source: Dion Global
Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101MH2007PLC173446 and registration number is 173446. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Restaurants and mobile food service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vikram Kamats Hospitality is ₹37.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vikram Kamats Hospitality is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vikram Kamats Hospitality is ₹68.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vikram Kamats Hospitality are ₹38.30 and ₹35.99.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vikram Kamats Hospitality stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vikram Kamats Hospitality is ₹69.29 and 52-week low of Vikram Kamats Hospitality is ₹30.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vikram Kamats Hospitality has shown returns of 5.25% over the past day, -5.25% for the past month, -10.82% over 3 months, -36.83% over 1 year, -17.59% across 3 years, and 21.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vikram Kamats Hospitality are 512.16 and 1.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global