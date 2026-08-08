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Vikram Kamats Hospitality Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIKRAM KAMATS HOSPITALITY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Vikram Kamats Hospitality along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹37.90 Closed
5.25₹ 1.89
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vikram Kamats Hospitality Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹35.99₹38.30
₹37.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.20₹69.29
₹37.90
Open Price
₹36.99
Prev. Close
₹36.01
Volume
6,255

Source: Dion Global

Vikram Kamats Hospitality Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vikram Kamats Hospitality		-1.79-5.25-10.82-34.09-36.83-17.5921.09
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vikram Kamats Hospitality has declined 36.83% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Vikram Kamats Hospitality has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Vikram Kamats Hospitality Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vikram Kamats Hospitality Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
538.7237.06
1038.5637.78
2039.0338.46
5040.340.01
10042.0442.91
20049.8848.11

Source: Dion Global

Vikram Kamats Hospitality Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vikram Kamats Hospitality remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.18%, FII holding fell to 0.74%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vikram Kamats Hospitality Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:38 PM IST ISTVikram Kamats Hospit - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Aug 06, 2026, 08:11 PM IST ISTVikram Kamats Hospit - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 06, 2026, 04:42 PM IST ISTVikram Kamats Hospit - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 20
Aug 06, 2026, 05:56 AM IST ISTVikram Kamats Hospit - Intimation Of 19Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company
Jul 27, 2026, 04:25 PM IST ISTVikram Kamats Hospit - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,

Source: Dion Global

About Vikram Kamats Hospitality

Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101MH2007PLC173446 and registration number is 173446. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Restaurants and mobile food service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Nanette Dsa
    Chairperson
  • Dr. Vikram V Kamat
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Meghna Makda
    Director
  • Dr. Vidhi V Kamat
    Director
  • Mr. Ammin U Rajqotwala
    Director

FAQs on Vikram Kamats Hospitality Share Price

What is the share price of Vikram Kamats Hospitality?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vikram Kamats Hospitality is ₹37.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vikram Kamats Hospitality?

The Vikram Kamats Hospitality is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vikram Kamats Hospitality?

The market cap of Vikram Kamats Hospitality is ₹68.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vikram Kamats Hospitality?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vikram Kamats Hospitality are ₹38.30 and ₹35.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vikram Kamats Hospitality?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vikram Kamats Hospitality stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vikram Kamats Hospitality is ₹69.29 and 52-week low of Vikram Kamats Hospitality is ₹30.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vikram Kamats Hospitality performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vikram Kamats Hospitality has shown returns of 5.25% over the past day, -5.25% for the past month, -10.82% over 3 months, -36.83% over 1 year, -17.59% across 3 years, and 21.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vikram Kamats Hospitality?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vikram Kamats Hospitality are 512.16 and 1.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Vikram Kamats Hospitality News

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