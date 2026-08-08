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Vikram Aroma Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIKRAM AROMA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Personal Care

Here's the live share price of Vikram Aroma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹69.55 Closed
-0.59₹ -0.41
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vikram Aroma Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹68.30₹71.95
₹69.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹53.11₹121.80
₹69.55
Open Price
₹70.00
Prev. Close
₹69.96
Volume
782

Source: Dion Global

Vikram Aroma Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vikram Aroma		-0.86-1.5610.06-2.34-40.63-20.16-12.63
Hindustan Unilever		-0.97-5.87-8.47-14.53-17.36-6.78-2.68
Godrej Consumer Products		-1.99-4.421.25-12.36-14.090.591.48
Dabur India		-2.49-9.28-12.56-20.17-20.59-10.08-6.72
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		-2.69-2.75-6.78-6.21-9.840.454.12
Godrej Industries		-0.967.626.3225.2017.5440.4417.40
Cupid		13.7518.6199.96211.76680.74350.70155.11
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		-0.86-5.40-13.92-28.73-35.56-18.11-7.60
Gillette India		1.01-2.05-3.00-12.00-27.7111.485.43
Emami		3.43-1.07-9.35-18.77-29.26-3.74-6.18
Honasa Consumer		5.872.4434.3361.9981.0212.187.14
Jyothy Labs		3.898.84-20.00-17.33-36.84-13.573.94
Bajaj Consumer Care		2.01-13.712.4240.47137.7232.5815.07
S H Kelkar & Company		1.9425.417.84-5.68-31.249.660.61
Ganesh Consumer Products		-9.34-17.66-23.51-17.87-45.04-18.09-11.28
Kaya		-2.4910.753.61-22.37-38.69-11.12-10.64
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech		-5.48-6.11-50.04-55.55-75.42-34.5356.37
Recode Studios		0.5815.341.011.011.010.330.20
Radix Industries (India)		-3.34-13.46-19.45-25.88-22.6810.8926.97
H. R. Hygiene Products		-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-3.35-2.03

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vikram Aroma has declined 40.63% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (-17.36%), Godrej Consumer Products (-14.09%), Dabur India (-20.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Vikram Aroma has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (-2.68%) and Godrej Consumer Products (1.48%).

Vikram Aroma Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vikram Aroma Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
570.6270.35
1070.5970.62
2071.1770.62
5068.4969.15
10065.8168.59
20069.374.06

Source: Dion Global

Vikram Aroma Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vikram Aroma saw a drop in promoter holding to 65.94%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vikram Aroma Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTVikram Aroma - Board Meeting Intimation for INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING UNDER REGULATION 29(1)(A) OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATION
Jul 11, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTVikram Aroma - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 26, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTVikram Aroma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 26, 2026, 06:34 PM IST ISTVikram Aroma - COMPLIANCE OF REGULATION 33 OF SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURES REQ
May 26, 2026, 06:12 AM IST ISTVikram Aroma - Board Meeting Outcome for COMPLIANCE OF REGULATION 30 OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURES REQUIREMENT

Source: Dion Global

About Vikram Aroma

Vikram Aroma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24296GJ2021PLC121253 and registration number is 121253. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Personal Care. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ankur Dhirajlal Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Bharatbhai M Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ketanbhai C Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Alpaben Alpeshbhai Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shaileshkumar P Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahendrabhai Ghanshyambhai Patel
    Executive Director

FAQs on Vikram Aroma Share Price

What is the share price of Vikram Aroma?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vikram Aroma is ₹69.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vikram Aroma?

The Vikram Aroma is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vikram Aroma?

The market cap of Vikram Aroma is ₹21.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vikram Aroma?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vikram Aroma are ₹71.95 and ₹68.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vikram Aroma?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vikram Aroma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vikram Aroma is ₹121.80 and 52-week low of Vikram Aroma is ₹53.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vikram Aroma performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vikram Aroma has shown returns of -0.59% over the past day, -1.56% for the past month, 10.06% over 3 months, -40.63% over 1 year, -20.16% across 3 years, and -12.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vikram Aroma?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vikram Aroma are -56.78 and 1.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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