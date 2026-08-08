Here's the live share price of Vikram Aroma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vikram Aroma
|-0.86
|-1.56
|10.06
|-2.34
|-40.63
|-20.16
|-12.63
|Hindustan Unilever
|-0.97
|-5.87
|-8.47
|-14.53
|-17.36
|-6.78
|-2.68
|Godrej Consumer Products
|-1.99
|-4.42
|1.25
|-12.36
|-14.09
|0.59
|1.48
|Dabur India
|-2.49
|-9.28
|-12.56
|-20.17
|-20.59
|-10.08
|-6.72
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|-2.69
|-2.75
|-6.78
|-6.21
|-9.84
|0.45
|4.12
|Godrej Industries
|-0.96
|7.62
|6.32
|25.20
|17.54
|40.44
|17.40
|Cupid
|13.75
|18.61
|99.96
|211.76
|680.74
|350.70
|155.11
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|-0.86
|-5.40
|-13.92
|-28.73
|-35.56
|-18.11
|-7.60
|Gillette India
|1.01
|-2.05
|-3.00
|-12.00
|-27.71
|11.48
|5.43
|Emami
|3.43
|-1.07
|-9.35
|-18.77
|-29.26
|-3.74
|-6.18
|Honasa Consumer
|5.87
|2.44
|34.33
|61.99
|81.02
|12.18
|7.14
|Jyothy Labs
|3.89
|8.84
|-20.00
|-17.33
|-36.84
|-13.57
|3.94
|Bajaj Consumer Care
|2.01
|-13.71
|2.42
|40.47
|137.72
|32.58
|15.07
|S H Kelkar & Company
|1.94
|25.41
|7.84
|-5.68
|-31.24
|9.66
|0.61
|Ganesh Consumer Products
|-9.34
|-17.66
|-23.51
|-17.87
|-45.04
|-18.09
|-11.28
|Kaya
|-2.49
|10.75
|3.61
|-22.37
|-38.69
|-11.12
|-10.64
|Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech
|-5.48
|-6.11
|-50.04
|-55.55
|-75.42
|-34.53
|56.37
|Recode Studios
|0.58
|15.34
|1.01
|1.01
|1.01
|0.33
|0.20
|Radix Industries (India)
|-3.34
|-13.46
|-19.45
|-25.88
|-22.68
|10.89
|26.97
|H. R. Hygiene Products
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-3.35
|-2.03
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vikram Aroma has declined 40.63% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (-17.36%), Godrej Consumer Products (-14.09%), Dabur India (-20.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Vikram Aroma has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (-2.68%) and Godrej Consumer Products (1.48%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|70.62
|70.35
|10
|70.59
|70.62
|20
|71.17
|70.62
|50
|68.49
|69.15
|100
|65.81
|68.59
|200
|69.3
|74.06
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vikram Aroma saw a drop in promoter holding to 65.94%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|Vikram Aroma - Board Meeting Intimation for INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING UNDER REGULATION 29(1)(A) OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATION
|Jul 11, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|Vikram Aroma - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 26, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Vikram Aroma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 26, 2026, 06:34 PM IST IST
|Vikram Aroma - COMPLIANCE OF REGULATION 33 OF SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURES REQ
|May 26, 2026, 06:12 AM IST IST
|Vikram Aroma - Board Meeting Outcome for COMPLIANCE OF REGULATION 30 OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURES REQUIREMENT
Source: Dion Global
Vikram Aroma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24296GJ2021PLC121253 and registration number is 121253. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Personal Care. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vikram Aroma is ₹69.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vikram Aroma is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vikram Aroma is ₹21.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vikram Aroma are ₹71.95 and ₹68.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vikram Aroma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vikram Aroma is ₹121.80 and 52-week low of Vikram Aroma is ₹53.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vikram Aroma has shown returns of -0.59% over the past day, -1.56% for the past month, 10.06% over 3 months, -40.63% over 1 year, -20.16% across 3 years, and -12.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vikram Aroma are -56.78 and 1.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global