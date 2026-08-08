What is the share price of Vikram Aroma? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vikram Aroma is ₹69.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Vikram Aroma? The Vikram Aroma is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vikram Aroma? The market cap of Vikram Aroma is ₹21.81 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vikram Aroma? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vikram Aroma are ₹71.95 and ₹68.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vikram Aroma? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vikram Aroma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vikram Aroma is ₹121.80 and 52-week low of Vikram Aroma is ₹53.11 as on .

How has the Vikram Aroma performed historically in terms of returns? The Vikram Aroma has shown returns of -0.59% over the past day, -1.56% for the past month, 10.06% over 3 months, -40.63% over 1 year, -20.16% across 3 years, and -12.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vikram Aroma? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vikram Aroma are -56.78 and 1.04 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global