Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|38.10
|-9.38
|-27.50
|-55.38
|-69.79
|-86.70
|-1.11
|-5.12
|-5.72
|8.34
|-11.36
|75.80
|114.46
|5.04
|10.34
|-8.33
|-4.16
|-8.98
|464.13
|330.21
|7.00
|2.84
|-4.68
|-8.85
|-41.26
|-6.31
|44.82
|1.13
|8.52
|0.01
|1.65
|-20.12
|-10.95
|-10.95
|-5.57
|-9.36
|9.49
|13.45
|7.55
|27.96
|27.96
|-0.88
|4.80
|-9.81
|48.71
|31.71
|90.95
|90.95
|22.45
|67.68
|86.40
|164.42
|134.45
|353.00
|83.55
|-0.71
|-1.66
|8.40
|11.52
|-18.38
|57.52
|108.94
|8.97
|8.84
|3.70
|24.68
|-15.86
|114.60
|206.80
|11.67
|9.32
|10.57
|33.34
|13.60
|159.84
|558.70
|-1.34
|3.64
|3.79
|-10.09
|-30.34
|-25.74
|-25.74
|12.01
|6.36
|6.25
|37.23
|1.37
|929.90
|529.04
|-2.05
|16.94
|26.28
|33.14
|100.59
|114.00
|114.00
|3.54
|11.09
|26.16
|24.11
|-1.25
|228.04
|48.32
|9.50
|13.01
|16.07
|5.85
|-1.17
|523.11
|133.69
|-0.58
|4.39
|4.79
|16.28
|-1.59
|366.56
|329.03
|5.03
|3.79
|5.19
|4.39
|-32.26
|-52.18
|-52.18
|2.72
|14.83
|26.68
|68.67
|16.99
|61.15
|61.15
|7.49
|6.11
|42.48
|42.45
|-8.69
|14.89
|14.89
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Jun, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Oct, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Vikas WSP Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24139HR1988PLC030300 and registration number is 030300. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Speciality - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vikas WSP Ltd. is ₹29.64 Cr as on Apr 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vikas WSP Ltd. is -0.18 and PB ratio of Vikas WSP Ltd. is 0.03 as on Apr 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vikas WSP Ltd. is ₹1.45 as on Apr 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vikas WSP Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vikas WSP Ltd. is ₹3.40 and 52-week low of Vikas WSP Ltd. is ₹.95 as on Apr 28, 2023.