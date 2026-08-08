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Vikas WSP Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIKAS WSP

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of Vikas WSP along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.96 Closed
-1.03₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vikas WSP Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.94₹1.01
₹0.96
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.80₹1.61
₹0.96
Open Price
₹0.99
Prev. Close
₹0.97
Volume
1,47,180

Source: Dion Global

Vikas WSP Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vikas WSP		00-3.03-12.73-30.43-8.67-29.00
LT Foods		4.9913.22-0.142.15-6.5633.2043.79
Jubilant Ingrevia		0.227.96-2.2911.054.1119.613.18
KRBL		7.351.38-0.171.621.63-1.507.12
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		-2.963.602.5223.2559.3511.8111.98
Kaveri Seed Company		-1.94-15.22-23.59-12.33-29.999.731.49
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products		2.45-13.273.23-12.37-12.317.194.25
Sanstar		1.70-6.0323.5425.8332.97-0.36-0.22
GRM Overseas		-0.55-10.51-45.79-45.26-23.7315.8613.04
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		-2.49-3.89-6.900.47-4.2410.5717.16
Gulshan Polyols		2.736.537.8443.8717.480.55-1.26
AVT Natural Products		0.941.964.313.383.15-6.781.02
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds		1.12-0.55-1.60-1.60-1.60-0.53-0.32
Regaal Resources		5.933.65-0.4740.60-34.24-13.04-8.04
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals		-1.64-7.14-13.21-9.37-6.55-8.574.67
Mangalam Global Enterprise		-7.75-12.812.4518.83-11.757.484.43
SC Agrotech		-8.9654.9632.9016.61130.2734.4918.57
BharatRohan Airborne Innovations		-4.39-0.203.392.5232.519.845.79
Adon Agro Commodities		6.968.865.895.895.891.931.15
Indo US Bio-Tech		-1.81-7.20-28.00-39.37-54.94-19.5917.28

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vikas WSP has declined 30.43% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Vikas WSP has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).

Vikas WSP Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vikas WSP Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.960.95
100.970.96
200.980.97
500.980.98
1000.981.01
2001.091.09

Source: Dion Global

Vikas WSP Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vikas WSP remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 85.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vikas WSP Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 06:04 AM IST ISTVikas WSP - INTIMATION OF POSTPONEMENT OF 38TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING PERTAINING TO THE FY 2025-26 ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BE
Jul 22, 2026, 06:29 AM IST ISTVikas WSP - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
Jul 15, 2026, 08:43 PM IST ISTVikas WSP - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
Jul 08, 2026, 09:16 PM IST ISTVikas WSP - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
Jul 02, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTVikas WSP - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Vikas WSP

Vikas WSP Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24139HR1988PLC030300 and registration number is 030300. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pawan Singla
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Baljinder Singh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Buta Singh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anandilal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishanudutt
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Suman Devi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Vikas WSP Share Price

What is the share price of Vikas WSP?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vikas WSP is ₹0.96 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vikas WSP?

The Vikas WSP is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vikas WSP?

The market cap of Vikas WSP is ₹19.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vikas WSP?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vikas WSP are ₹1.01 and ₹0.94.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vikas WSP?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vikas WSP stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vikas WSP is ₹1.61 and 52-week low of Vikas WSP is ₹0.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vikas WSP performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vikas WSP has shown returns of -1.03% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -3.03% over 3 months, -30.43% over 1 year, -8.67% across 3 years, and -29.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vikas WSP?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vikas WSP are -0.29 and 0.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Vikas WSP News

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