Here's the live share price of Vikas WSP along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vikas WSP
|0
|0
|-3.03
|-12.73
|-30.43
|-8.67
|-29.00
|LT Foods
|4.99
|13.22
|-0.14
|2.15
|-6.56
|33.20
|43.79
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|0.22
|7.96
|-2.29
|11.05
|4.11
|19.61
|3.18
|KRBL
|7.35
|1.38
|-0.17
|1.62
|1.63
|-1.50
|7.12
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|-2.96
|3.60
|2.52
|23.25
|59.35
|11.81
|11.98
|Kaveri Seed Company
|-1.94
|-15.22
|-23.59
|-12.33
|-29.99
|9.73
|1.49
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|2.45
|-13.27
|3.23
|-12.37
|-12.31
|7.19
|4.25
|Sanstar
|1.70
|-6.03
|23.54
|25.83
|32.97
|-0.36
|-0.22
|GRM Overseas
|-0.55
|-10.51
|-45.79
|-45.26
|-23.73
|15.86
|13.04
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|-2.49
|-3.89
|-6.90
|0.47
|-4.24
|10.57
|17.16
|Gulshan Polyols
|2.73
|6.53
|7.84
|43.87
|17.48
|0.55
|-1.26
|AVT Natural Products
|0.94
|1.96
|4.31
|3.38
|3.15
|-6.78
|1.02
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
|1.12
|-0.55
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-0.53
|-0.32
|Regaal Resources
|5.93
|3.65
|-0.47
|40.60
|-34.24
|-13.04
|-8.04
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|-1.64
|-7.14
|-13.21
|-9.37
|-6.55
|-8.57
|4.67
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|-7.75
|-12.81
|2.45
|18.83
|-11.75
|7.48
|4.43
|SC Agrotech
|-8.96
|54.96
|32.90
|16.61
|130.27
|34.49
|18.57
|BharatRohan Airborne Innovations
|-4.39
|-0.20
|3.39
|2.52
|32.51
|9.84
|5.79
|Adon Agro Commodities
|6.96
|8.86
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|-1.81
|-7.20
|-28.00
|-39.37
|-54.94
|-19.59
|17.28
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vikas WSP has declined 30.43% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Vikas WSP has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.96
|0.95
|10
|0.97
|0.96
|20
|0.98
|0.97
|50
|0.98
|0.98
|100
|0.98
|1.01
|200
|1.09
|1.09
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vikas WSP remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 85.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 06:04 AM IST IST
|Vikas WSP - INTIMATION OF POSTPONEMENT OF 38TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING PERTAINING TO THE FY 2025-26 ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BE
|Jul 22, 2026, 06:29 AM IST IST
|Vikas WSP - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
|Jul 15, 2026, 08:43 PM IST IST
|Vikas WSP - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
|Jul 08, 2026, 09:16 PM IST IST
|Vikas WSP - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
|Jul 02, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|Vikas WSP - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Vikas WSP Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24139HR1988PLC030300 and registration number is 030300. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vikas WSP is ₹0.96 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vikas WSP is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vikas WSP is ₹19.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vikas WSP are ₹1.01 and ₹0.94.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vikas WSP stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vikas WSP is ₹1.61 and 52-week low of Vikas WSP is ₹0.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vikas WSP has shown returns of -1.03% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -3.03% over 3 months, -30.43% over 1 year, -8.67% across 3 years, and -29.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vikas WSP are -0.29 and 0.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global