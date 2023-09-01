Follow Us

Vikas WSP Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VIKAS WSP LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹1.45 Closed
00
As on Apr 28, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vikas WSP Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.45₹1.50
₹1.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.95₹3.40
₹1.45
Open Price
₹1.50
Prev. Close
₹1.45
Volume
0

Vikas WSP Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.48
  • R21.52
  • R31.53
  • Pivot
    1.47
  • S11.43
  • S21.42
  • S31.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.011.46
  • 102.051.42
  • 202.121.35
  • 502.331.35
  • 1002.421.52
  • 2003.091.94

Vikas WSP Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
038.10-9.38-27.50-55.38-69.79-86.70
-1.11-5.12-5.728.34-11.3675.80114.46
5.0410.34-8.33-4.16-8.98464.13330.21
7.002.84-4.68-8.85-41.26-6.3144.82
1.138.520.011.65-20.12-10.95-10.95
-5.57-9.369.4913.457.5527.9627.96
-0.884.80-9.8148.7131.7190.9590.95
22.4567.6886.40164.42134.45353.0083.55
-0.71-1.668.4011.52-18.3857.52108.94
8.978.843.7024.68-15.86114.60206.80
11.679.3210.5733.3413.60159.84558.70
-1.343.643.79-10.09-30.34-25.74-25.74
12.016.366.2537.231.37929.90529.04
-2.0516.9426.2833.14100.59114.00114.00
3.5411.0926.1624.11-1.25228.0448.32
9.5013.0116.075.85-1.17523.11133.69
-0.584.394.7916.28-1.59366.56329.03
5.033.795.194.39-32.26-52.18-52.18
2.7214.8326.6868.6716.9961.1561.15
7.496.1142.4842.45-8.6914.8914.89

Vikas WSP Ltd. Share Holdings

Vikas WSP Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 Dec, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Jun, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Oct, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results

About Vikas WSP Ltd.

Vikas WSP Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24139HR1988PLC030300 and registration number is 030300. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Speciality - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pawan Singla
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Baljinder Singh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Buta Singh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anandilal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishanudutt
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Suman Devi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Vikas WSP Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vikas WSP Ltd.?

The market cap of Vikas WSP Ltd. is ₹29.64 Cr as on Apr 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vikas WSP Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vikas WSP Ltd. is -0.18 and PB ratio of Vikas WSP Ltd. is 0.03 as on Apr 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Vikas WSP Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vikas WSP Ltd. is ₹1.45 as on Apr 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vikas WSP Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vikas WSP Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vikas WSP Ltd. is ₹3.40 and 52-week low of Vikas WSP Ltd. is ₹.95 as on Apr 28, 2023.

