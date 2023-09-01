Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VIKAS PROPPANT & GRANITE LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹0.40 Closed
00
As on Apr 24, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.30₹0.40
₹0.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.30₹2.20
₹0.40
Open Price
₹0.35
Prev. Close
₹0.40
Volume
0

Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.43
  • R20.47
  • R30.53
  • Pivot
    0.37
  • S10.33
  • S20.27
  • S30.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.830.43
  • 100.840.48
  • 200.860.52
  • 500.90.6
  • 1001.090.71
  • 2001.630.96

Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-11.11-33.33-52.94-79.49-89.19-91.11
-1.26-3.030.1616.6711.0335.2794.27
-0.83-6.83-3.172.4720.7119.0236.71
-1.6512.8835.0832.4917.85110.81109.03
3.271.886.7530.829.0260.0060.00
2.870.9828.0135.8954.0254.0254.02
-0.87-1.4511.679.29-7.89-1.13-16.69
2.513.88-1.9613.301.0016.3816.38
1.69-2.78-2.82-4.3522.01265.08560.81
6.447.5915.5631.77-5.38-8.15-8.15
-0.9416.1333.28101.96200.7875.2975.29
0.37-0.4442.8752.1534.8621.0721.07
-4.0818.0443.5382.6733.7838.0061.34
2.52-0.7525.5549.1250.56198.94299.61
2.181.0921.8376.0453.8543.84-16.74
-2.4613.5698.50148.9082.7089.77-35.34
0.090.530.8422.3476.29172.5562.90
3.8210.0219.0520.0216.7755.95-17.50
-2.15-4.20-0.232.657.12287.26382.52
27.45101.25152.78239.58505.54989.71584.19

Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd. Share Holdings

Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Jan, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Aug, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
23 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results

About Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd.

Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100HR1994PLC036433 and registration number is 036433. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 51.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.

Management

  • Mr. Jaswinder Singh
    Executive & Managing Director
  • Mr. Subhash Goyal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gurender Singh Johal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Goyal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rekha Dhawan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishnu Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd.?

The market cap of Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd. is ₹20.59 Cr as on Apr 24, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd. is -1.41 and PB ratio of Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd. is 0.11 as on Apr 24, 2023.

What is the share price of Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd. is ₹.40 as on Apr 24, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd. is ₹2.20 and 52-week low of Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd. is ₹.30 as on Apr 24, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data