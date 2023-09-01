What is the Market Cap of Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd.? The market cap of Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd. is ₹20.59 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd.? P/E ratio of Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd. is -1.41 and PB ratio of Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd. is 0.11 as on .

What is the share price of Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd. is ₹.40 as on .