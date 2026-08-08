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Vikas Proppant & Granite Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIKAS PROPPANT & GRANITE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Vikas Proppant & Granite along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.26 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vikas Proppant & Granite Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.25₹0.27
₹0.26
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.25₹0.39
₹0.26
Open Price
₹0.26
Prev. Close
₹0.26
Volume
1,98,471

Source: Dion Global

Vikas Proppant & Granite Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vikas Proppant & Granite		-3.70-3.70-16.13-10.34-31.58-14.09-35.62
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vikas Proppant & Granite has declined 31.58% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Vikas Proppant & Granite has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Vikas Proppant & Granite Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vikas Proppant & Granite Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.270.27
100.270.27
200.270.27
500.280.28
1000.290.29
2000.30.31

Source: Dion Global

Vikas Proppant & Granite Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vikas Proppant & Granite remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 77.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vikas Proppant & Granite Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Vikas Proppant & Granite fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Vikas Proppant & Granite

Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100HR1994PLC036433 and registration number is 036433. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 51.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jaswinder Singh
    Executive & Managing Director
  • Mr. Subhash Goyal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gurender Singh Johal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Goyal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rekha Dhawan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishnu Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Vikas Proppant & Granite Share Price

What is the share price of Vikas Proppant & Granite?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vikas Proppant & Granite is ₹0.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vikas Proppant & Granite?

The Vikas Proppant & Granite is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vikas Proppant & Granite?

The market cap of Vikas Proppant & Granite is ₹13.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vikas Proppant & Granite?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vikas Proppant & Granite are ₹0.27 and ₹0.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vikas Proppant & Granite?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vikas Proppant & Granite stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vikas Proppant & Granite is ₹0.39 and 52-week low of Vikas Proppant & Granite is ₹0.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vikas Proppant & Granite performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vikas Proppant & Granite has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -3.7% for the past month, -16.13% over 3 months, -31.58% over 1 year, -14.09% across 3 years, and -35.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vikas Proppant & Granite?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vikas Proppant & Granite are -0.92 and 0.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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