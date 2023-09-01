Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Jan, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Aug, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|23 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100HR1994PLC036433 and registration number is 036433. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 51.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.
The market cap of Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd. is ₹20.59 Cr as on Apr 24, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd. is -1.41 and PB ratio of Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd. is 0.11 as on Apr 24, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd. is ₹.40 as on Apr 24, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd. is ₹2.20 and 52-week low of Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd. is ₹.30 as on Apr 24, 2023.