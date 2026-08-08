What is the share price of Vikas Proppant & Granite? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vikas Proppant & Granite is ₹0.26 as on .

What kind of stock is Vikas Proppant & Granite? The Vikas Proppant & Granite is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vikas Proppant & Granite? The market cap of Vikas Proppant & Granite is ₹13.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vikas Proppant & Granite? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vikas Proppant & Granite are ₹0.27 and ₹0.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vikas Proppant & Granite? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vikas Proppant & Granite stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vikas Proppant & Granite is ₹0.39 and 52-week low of Vikas Proppant & Granite is ₹0.25 as on .

How has the Vikas Proppant & Granite performed historically in terms of returns? The Vikas Proppant & Granite has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -3.7% for the past month, -16.13% over 3 months, -31.58% over 1 year, -14.09% across 3 years, and -35.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vikas Proppant & Granite? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vikas Proppant & Granite are -0.92 and 0.07 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global