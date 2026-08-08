Here's the live share price of Vikas Proppant & Granite along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vikas Proppant & Granite
|-3.70
|-3.70
|-16.13
|-10.34
|-31.58
|-14.09
|-35.62
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vikas Proppant & Granite has declined 31.58% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Vikas Proppant & Granite has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.27
|0.27
|10
|0.27
|0.27
|20
|0.27
|0.27
|50
|0.28
|0.28
|100
|0.29
|0.29
|200
|0.3
|0.31
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vikas Proppant & Granite remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 77.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Vikas Proppant & Granite fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100HR1994PLC036433 and registration number is 036433. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 51.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vikas Proppant & Granite is ₹0.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vikas Proppant & Granite is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vikas Proppant & Granite is ₹13.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vikas Proppant & Granite are ₹0.27 and ₹0.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vikas Proppant & Granite stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vikas Proppant & Granite is ₹0.39 and 52-week low of Vikas Proppant & Granite is ₹0.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vikas Proppant & Granite has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -3.7% for the past month, -16.13% over 3 months, -31.58% over 1 year, -14.09% across 3 years, and -35.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vikas Proppant & Granite are -0.92 and 0.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global