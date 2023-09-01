Follow Us

Vikas Lifecare Ltd. Share Price

VIKAS LIFECARE LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹4.30 Closed
-2.27-0.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Vikas Lifecare Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.10₹4.40
₹4.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.70₹5.40
₹4.30
Open Price
₹4.35
Prev. Close
₹4.40
Volume
2,98,72,249

Vikas Lifecare Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.43
  • R24.57
  • R34.73
  • Pivot
    4.27
  • S14.13
  • S23.97
  • S33.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.944.09
  • 104.963.87
  • 204.813.64
  • 504.973.39
  • 1005.183.39
  • 2005.343.67

Vikas Lifecare Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
26.4740.9845.7611.69-17.31-73.710.31
-1.17-5.18-5.788.27-11.4275.68114.31
5.1010.41-8.28-4.10-8.92464.47330.47
7.122.96-4.58-8.75-41.20-6.2044.99
1.168.560.051.68-20.09-10.92-10.92
-5.59-9.389.4813.447.5427.9427.94
-0.964.72-9.8848.6031.6290.8090.80
22.2467.4086.08163.97134.05352.2383.24
-0.77-1.728.3411.46-18.4257.43108.82
8.738.603.4624.40-16.05114.12206.11
11.649.2910.5433.3113.57159.77558.53
-1.053.954.10-9.82-30.13-25.52-25.52
11.305.695.5836.360.72923.37525.05
-1.0118.1927.6234.56102.73116.29116.29
3.5711.1226.1924.14-1.23228.1148.35
9.5213.0216.095.86-1.16523.20133.73
-0.584.394.7916.28-1.59366.56329.03
5.033.795.194.39-32.26-52.18-52.18
2.3414.4126.2268.0516.5660.5660.56
7.836.4542.9342.90-8.4015.2515.25

Vikas Lifecare Ltd. Share Holdings

Vikas Lifecare Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vikas Lifecare Ltd.

Vikas Lifecare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111DL1995PLC073719 and registration number is 073719. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Speciality - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 294.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 109.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Sundeep Kumar Dhawan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vijay Sharma
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Arvind Gupta
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Richa Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ruby Bansal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vikas Lifecare Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vikas Lifecare Ltd.?

The market cap of Vikas Lifecare Ltd. is ₹617.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vikas Lifecare Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vikas Lifecare Ltd. is -290.54 and PB ratio of Vikas Lifecare Ltd. is 1.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vikas Lifecare Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vikas Lifecare Ltd. is ₹4.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vikas Lifecare Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vikas Lifecare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vikas Lifecare Ltd. is ₹5.40 and 52-week low of Vikas Lifecare Ltd. is ₹2.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

