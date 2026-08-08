Here's the live share price of Vikas Lifecare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vikas Lifecare
|-1.56
|-12.50
|-20.25
|-22.70
|-44.00
|-26.08
|-19.91
|Pidilite Industries
|3.13
|2.59
|14.53
|11.69
|8.96
|8.39
|8.29
|Apar Industries
|15.23
|17.04
|29.32
|73.00
|90.47
|63.15
|90.63
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3.38
|14.04
|18.95
|28.66
|25.78
|17.46
|21.29
|Aether Industries
|2.87
|19.85
|31.02
|60.80
|112.53
|15.38
|15.42
|Aarti Industries
|2.51
|4.83
|2.83
|6.69
|32.66
|1.85
|-12.01
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|0.34
|-0.64
|3.64
|31.88
|46.13
|50.97
|16.08
|Anupam Rasayan India
|0.42
|-4.67
|-11.39
|-8.12
|7.20
|9.42
|11.28
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|-1.94
|-2.06
|-5.19
|7.49
|-12.66
|-1.37
|-0.82
|Clean Science & Technology
|8.15
|-1.02
|-9.20
|-0.49
|-33.59
|-15.87
|-13.08
|Galaxy Surfactants
|5.87
|1.81
|6.69
|10.93
|-15.88
|-7.72
|-8.54
|Neogen Chemicals
|0.38
|3.95
|17.61
|54.28
|44.06
|9.09
|17.74
|Fineotex Chemical
|5.49
|11.38
|49.55
|71.35
|74.52
|11.42
|29.16
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-5.09
|37.25
|24.93
|38.23
|58.07
|0.24
|-3.94
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|-8.36
|-10.04
|0.46
|-2.26
|-26.22
|5.90
|16.19
|Rossari Biotech
|1.89
|-0.16
|-4.58
|-4.22
|-21.59
|-15.09
|-17.81
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|-0.98
|-6.47
|-7.26
|-24.87
|-48.20
|-6.29
|-6.65
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-3.76
|-4.44
|-24.54
|-21.34
|-41.26
|-6.81
|-3.34
|Paushak
|11.83
|30.18
|36.37
|51.02
|-6.16
|-5.36
|-9.08
|Sunshield Chemicals
|2.47
|2.66
|41.89
|42.87
|37.52
|10.03
|25.26
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vikas Lifecare has declined 44.00% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Vikas Lifecare has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.28
|1.27
|10
|1.29
|1.29
|20
|1.34
|1.32
|50
|1.42
|1.39
|100
|1.44
|1.47
|200
|1.63
|1.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vikas Lifecare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.26%, and public shareholding unchanged at 85.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 11, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Vikas Lifecare - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 09, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|Vikas Lifecare - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 24Th June, 2026
|Jun 19, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|Vikas Lifecare - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On June 24, 2026
|May 19, 2026, 09:35 PM IST IST
|Vikas Lifecare - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|May 18, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Vikas Lifecare - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Source: Dion Global
Vikas Lifecare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111DL1995PLC073719 and registration number is 073719. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Speciality. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 492.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 185.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vikas Lifecare is ₹1.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vikas Lifecare is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vikas Lifecare is ₹234.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vikas Lifecare are ₹1.27 and ₹1.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vikas Lifecare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vikas Lifecare is ₹2.37 and 52-week low of Vikas Lifecare is ₹1.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vikas Lifecare has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -12.5% for the past month, -20.25% over 3 months, -44.0% over 1 year, -26.08% across 3 years, and -19.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vikas Lifecare are -2.12 and 0.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global