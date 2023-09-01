Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|26.47
|40.98
|45.76
|11.69
|-17.31
|-73.71
|0.31
|-1.17
|-5.18
|-5.78
|8.27
|-11.42
|75.68
|114.31
|5.10
|10.41
|-8.28
|-4.10
|-8.92
|464.47
|330.47
|7.12
|2.96
|-4.58
|-8.75
|-41.20
|-6.20
|44.99
|1.16
|8.56
|0.05
|1.68
|-20.09
|-10.92
|-10.92
|-5.59
|-9.38
|9.48
|13.44
|7.54
|27.94
|27.94
|-0.96
|4.72
|-9.88
|48.60
|31.62
|90.80
|90.80
|22.24
|67.40
|86.08
|163.97
|134.05
|352.23
|83.24
|-0.77
|-1.72
|8.34
|11.46
|-18.42
|57.43
|108.82
|8.73
|8.60
|3.46
|24.40
|-16.05
|114.12
|206.11
|11.64
|9.29
|10.54
|33.31
|13.57
|159.77
|558.53
|-1.05
|3.95
|4.10
|-9.82
|-30.13
|-25.52
|-25.52
|11.30
|5.69
|5.58
|36.36
|0.72
|923.37
|525.05
|-1.01
|18.19
|27.62
|34.56
|102.73
|116.29
|116.29
|3.57
|11.12
|26.19
|24.14
|-1.23
|228.11
|48.35
|9.52
|13.02
|16.09
|5.86
|-1.16
|523.20
|133.73
|-0.58
|4.39
|4.79
|16.28
|-1.59
|366.56
|329.03
|5.03
|3.79
|5.19
|4.39
|-32.26
|-52.18
|-52.18
|2.34
|14.41
|26.22
|68.05
|16.56
|60.56
|60.56
|7.83
|6.45
|42.93
|42.90
|-8.40
|15.25
|15.25
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|25 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Vikas Lifecare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111DL1995PLC073719 and registration number is 073719. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Speciality - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 294.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 109.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vikas Lifecare Ltd. is ₹617.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vikas Lifecare Ltd. is -290.54 and PB ratio of Vikas Lifecare Ltd. is 1.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vikas Lifecare Ltd. is ₹4.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vikas Lifecare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vikas Lifecare Ltd. is ₹5.40 and 52-week low of Vikas Lifecare Ltd. is ₹2.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.