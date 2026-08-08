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Vikas Lifecare Share Price

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BSE

VIKAS LIFECARE

Smallcap | BSE
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Here's the live share price of Vikas Lifecare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.26 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vikas Lifecare Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.25₹1.27
₹1.26
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.05₹2.37
₹1.26
Open Price
₹1.26
Prev. Close
₹1.26
Volume
3,22,878

Source: Dion Global

Vikas Lifecare Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vikas Lifecare		-1.56-12.50-20.25-22.70-44.00-26.08-19.91
Pidilite Industries		3.132.5914.5311.698.968.398.29
Apar Industries		15.2317.0429.3273.0090.4763.1590.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3.3814.0418.9528.6625.7817.4621.29
Aether Industries		2.8719.8531.0260.80112.5315.3815.42
Aarti Industries		2.514.832.836.6932.661.85-12.01
Privi Speciality Chemicals		0.34-0.643.6431.8846.1350.9716.08
Anupam Rasayan India		0.42-4.67-11.39-8.127.209.4211.28
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		-1.94-2.06-5.197.49-12.66-1.37-0.82
Clean Science & Technology		8.15-1.02-9.20-0.49-33.59-15.87-13.08
Galaxy Surfactants		5.871.816.6910.93-15.88-7.72-8.54
Neogen Chemicals		0.383.9517.6154.2844.069.0917.74
Fineotex Chemical		5.4911.3849.5571.3574.5211.4229.16
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-5.0937.2524.9338.2358.070.24-3.94
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.36-10.040.46-2.26-26.225.9016.19
Rossari Biotech		1.89-0.16-4.58-4.22-21.59-15.09-17.81
Camlin Fine Sciences		-0.98-6.47-7.26-24.87-48.20-6.29-6.65
Thirumalai Chemicals		-3.76-4.44-24.54-21.34-41.26-6.81-3.34
Paushak		11.8330.1836.3751.02-6.16-5.36-9.08
Sunshield Chemicals		2.472.6641.8942.8737.5210.0325.26

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vikas Lifecare has declined 44.00% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Vikas Lifecare has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).

Vikas Lifecare Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vikas Lifecare Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.281.27
101.291.29
201.341.32
501.421.39
1001.441.47
2001.631.7

Source: Dion Global

Vikas Lifecare Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vikas Lifecare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.26%, and public shareholding unchanged at 85.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vikas Lifecare Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 11, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTVikas Lifecare - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 09, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTVikas Lifecare - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 24Th June, 2026
Jun 19, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTVikas Lifecare - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On June 24, 2026
May 19, 2026, 09:35 PM IST ISTVikas Lifecare - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
May 18, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTVikas Lifecare - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Vikas Lifecare

Vikas Lifecare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111DL1995PLC073719 and registration number is 073719. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Speciality. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 492.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 185.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Sundeep Kumar Dhawan
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Chandan Kumar
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Parag Dadeech
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kamal Ghildiyal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Richa Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vikas Lifecare Share Price

What is the share price of Vikas Lifecare?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vikas Lifecare is ₹1.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vikas Lifecare?

The Vikas Lifecare is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vikas Lifecare?

The market cap of Vikas Lifecare is ₹234.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vikas Lifecare?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vikas Lifecare are ₹1.27 and ₹1.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vikas Lifecare?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vikas Lifecare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vikas Lifecare is ₹2.37 and 52-week low of Vikas Lifecare is ₹1.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vikas Lifecare performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vikas Lifecare has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -12.5% for the past month, -20.25% over 3 months, -44.0% over 1 year, -26.08% across 3 years, and -19.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vikas Lifecare?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vikas Lifecare are -2.12 and 0.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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