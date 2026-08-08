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Vikalp Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIKALP SECURITIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Vikalp Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹18.10 Closed
0.17₹ 0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vikalp Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.10₹18.10
₹18.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.07₹37.43
₹18.10
Open Price
₹18.10
Prev. Close
₹18.07
Volume
47

Source: Dion Global

Vikalp Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vikalp Securities		0.17-12.77-26.18-36.18-44.5116.908.90
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vikalp Securities has declined 44.51% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Vikalp Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Vikalp Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vikalp Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
520.1420.06
1020.9620.69
2021.2921.75
5025.4624.51
10027.6527.5
20033.4130.71

Source: Dion Global

Vikalp Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vikalp Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 54.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vikalp Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
May 07, 2026, 12:21 AM IST ISTVikalp Securities - Audited Financial Results (Standalone) For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
May 07, 2026, 12:08 AM IST ISTVikalp Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, 06Th May, 2026 And Submission O
Apr 30, 2026, 11:38 PM IST ISTVikalp Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration & Approval Of Audited Financial Results
Feb 13, 2026, 11:29 PM IST ISTVikalp Securitie - Results - Results For The Quarter Ended On 31/12/2025
Feb 13, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTVikalp Securitie - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Friday, 13Th February, 2026 And Submission

Source: Dion Global

About Vikalp Securities

Vikalp Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993UP1986PLC007727 and registration number is 007727. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dipakkumar Ganeshbhai Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Oshin Shailesh Vaghela
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Indira Suresh Vora
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kamuben Dipakkumar Patel
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Vikalp Securities Share Price

What is the share price of Vikalp Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vikalp Securities is ₹18.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vikalp Securities?

The Vikalp Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vikalp Securities?

The market cap of Vikalp Securities is ₹5.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vikalp Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vikalp Securities are ₹18.10 and ₹18.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vikalp Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vikalp Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vikalp Securities is ₹37.43 and 52-week low of Vikalp Securities is ₹18.07 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vikalp Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vikalp Securities has shown returns of 0.17% over the past day, -12.77% for the past month, -26.18% over 3 months, -44.51% over 1 year, 16.9% across 3 years, and 8.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vikalp Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vikalp Securities are -53.87 and 2.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Vikalp Securities News

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