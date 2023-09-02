Follow Us

VIKALP SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹9.59 Closed
-0.21-0.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vikalp Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.58₹9.59
₹9.59
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.05₹18.64
₹9.59
Open Price
₹9.58
Prev. Close
₹9.61
Volume
114

Vikalp Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.59
  • R29.6
  • R39.6
  • Pivot
    9.59
  • S19.58
  • S29.58
  • S39.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.319.61
  • 107.79.78
  • 207.9110.58
  • 508.0311.46
  • 1007.6210.72
  • 2007.769.54

Vikalp Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.21-30.96-25.3159.5715.40-21.59-21.78
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Vikalp Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

Vikalp Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vikalp Securities Ltd.

Vikalp Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993UP1986PLC007727 and registration number is 007727. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arun Kejriwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohammad Faraz
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sharad Tandon
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sonali Kejriwal
    Non Independent Director

FAQs on Vikalp Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vikalp Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of Vikalp Securities Ltd. is ₹2.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vikalp Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vikalp Securities Ltd. is -177.59 and PB ratio of Vikalp Securities Ltd. is 0.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vikalp Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vikalp Securities Ltd. is ₹9.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vikalp Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vikalp Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vikalp Securities Ltd. is ₹18.64 and 52-week low of Vikalp Securities Ltd. is ₹5.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

