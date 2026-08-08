Here's the live share price of Vikalp Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vikalp Securities
|0.17
|-12.77
|-26.18
|-36.18
|-44.51
|16.90
|8.90
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vikalp Securities has declined 44.51% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Vikalp Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|20.14
|20.06
|10
|20.96
|20.69
|20
|21.29
|21.75
|50
|25.46
|24.51
|100
|27.65
|27.5
|200
|33.41
|30.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vikalp Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 54.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|May 07, 2026, 12:21 AM IST IST
|Vikalp Securities - Audited Financial Results (Standalone) For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
|May 07, 2026, 12:08 AM IST IST
|Vikalp Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, 06Th May, 2026 And Submission O
|Apr 30, 2026, 11:38 PM IST IST
|Vikalp Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration & Approval Of Audited Financial Results
|Feb 13, 2026, 11:29 PM IST IST
|Vikalp Securitie - Results - Results For The Quarter Ended On 31/12/2025
|Feb 13, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|Vikalp Securitie - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Friday, 13Th February, 2026 And Submission
Source: Dion Global
Vikalp Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993UP1986PLC007727 and registration number is 007727. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vikalp Securities is ₹18.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vikalp Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vikalp Securities is ₹5.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vikalp Securities are ₹18.10 and ₹18.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vikalp Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vikalp Securities is ₹37.43 and 52-week low of Vikalp Securities is ₹18.07 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vikalp Securities has shown returns of 0.17% over the past day, -12.77% for the past month, -26.18% over 3 months, -44.51% over 1 year, 16.9% across 3 years, and 8.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vikalp Securities are -53.87 and 2.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global