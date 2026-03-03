Here's the live share price of VijayPD Ceutical along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of VijayPD Ceutical has gained 11.04% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 68.80%.
VijayPD Ceutical’s current P/E of 27.79x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|VijayPD Ceutical
|-5.75
|11.09
|32.17
|68.80
|68.80
|19.07
|11.04
|Adani Enterprises
|-2.68
|-3.54
|-2.98
|-4.25
|3.51
|5.25
|19.08
|MMTC
|-5.09
|-8.46
|0.33
|-9.28
|19.91
|22.49
|4.16
|Lloyds Enterprises
|-8.48
|-16.32
|-10.69
|-31.48
|32.44
|0.15
|0.09
|SG Mart
|9.80
|29.07
|36.01
|31.99
|31.99
|9.69
|5.71
|MSTC
|-0.61
|-1.74
|-7.05
|-6.86
|4.89
|17.86
|7.42
|Shankara Buildpro
|-3.42
|15.93
|12.73
|12.73
|12.73
|4.08
|2.43
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-2.98
|-4.40
|-12.23
|-3.74
|83.87
|0.58
|0.35
|TCC Concept
|-7.89
|-7.89
|-7.89
|-7.89
|-7.89
|-2.70
|-1.63
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|-1.97
|-5.44
|-1.91
|2.46
|13.65
|13.05
|8.19
|Hexa Tradex
|1.46
|3.08
|-4.37
|-12.27
|-23.31
|1.47
|17.48
|Hardwyn India
|2.09
|6.93
|2.57
|27.74
|36.93
|1.80
|31.93
|Uniphos Enterprises
|-5.38
|-9.65
|-29.20
|-36.33
|-27.61
|-13.97
|3.60
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-5.17
|-8.19
|-2.47
|-6.43
|3.73
|14.86
|2.78
|Oswal Agro Mills
|-5.40
|-14.39
|-24.81
|-42.63
|-23.67
|13.75
|32.69
|BMW Ventures
|-3.08
|-1.25
|-3.13
|-21.01
|-21.01
|-7.56
|-4.61
|Dhariwalcorp
|-42.60
|-43.49
|-35.19
|29.73
|94.03
|15.44
|9.00
|Shiv Aum Steels
|0
|-14.58
|-2.14
|-6.32
|5.77
|11.20
|37.97
|Nupur Recyclers
|1.47
|-1.05
|-13.57
|-26.99
|-14.02
|-9.98
|17.41
|Soma Textiles & Industries
|-7.49
|-4.73
|-4.02
|34.57
|174.95
|61.91
|69.42
Over the last one year, VijayPD Ceutical has gained 68.80% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (3.51%), MMTC (19.91%), Lloyds Enterprises (32.44%). From a 5 year perspective, VijayPD Ceutical has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (19.08%) and MMTC (4.16%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|64.67
|64.01
|10
|61.9
|62.53
|20
|58.94
|59.07
|50
|49.5
|52.97
|100
|42.04
|0
|200
|21.02
|0
In the latest quarter, VijayPD Ceutical saw a drop in promoter holding to 56.25%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the VijayPD Ceutical fact sheet for more information
VijayPD Ceutical Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U21001MH2024PLC421713 and registration number is 421713. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 106.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VijayPD Ceutical is ₹60.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The VijayPD Ceutical is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of VijayPD Ceutical is ₹118.34 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of VijayPD Ceutical are ₹60.60 and ₹60.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VijayPD Ceutical stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VijayPD Ceutical is ₹67.95 and 52-week low of VijayPD Ceutical is ₹35.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The VijayPD Ceutical has shown returns of -4.94% over the past day, 39.31% for the past month, 28.25% over 3 months, 68.8% over 1 year, 19.07% across 3 years, and 11.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VijayPD Ceutical are 27.79 and 2.93 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.