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Vijay Textiles Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIJAY TEXTILES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Vijay Textiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.15 Closed
-4.82₹ -0.21
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vijay Textiles Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.15₹4.40
₹4.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.15₹10.27
₹4.15
Open Price
₹4.36
Prev. Close
₹4.36
Volume
8,293

Source: Dion Global

Vijay Textiles Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vijay Textiles		0-13.72-28.94-42.68-55.38-46.86-38.85
Ganesha Ecosphere		-10.36-3.652.6029.15-23.85-1.1515.66
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company		-0.99-4.57-11.62-4.91-26.781.404.14
AYM Syntex		-1.481.947.7232.7924.0852.8622.61
Raj Rayon Industries		5.93-2.573.78-0.27-18.59-23.44139.32
SunRakshakk Industries India		2.8514.6413.4254.0162.66145.79139.83
Sarla Performance Fibers		3.49-3.187.8726.13-3.7627.6916.46
Vishal Fabrics		4.12-7.28-19.42-23.51-46.084.83-14.33
Jattashankar Industries		9.437.9213.2112.29112.16218.58100.00
Shree Ram Twistex		0.10-2.30-17.35-45.01-45.01-18.07-11.27
Weizmann		2.60-5.95-12.81-11.09-29.90-4.508.25
Arex Industries		15.0618.9229.49-0.53-6.528.660.05
Ramgopal Polytex		27.5689.8341.3578.63538.7888.2140.03
Surbhi Industries		15.4297.570.97340.15857.29272.13136.96
Shekhawati Industries		10.58-0.57-7.77-5.91-36.9136.5417.32
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics		-2.55-5.24-2.26-14.16-17.06-0.5611.06
Mohit Industries		21.3620.6712.2410.31-14.0425.6612.22
Anjani Synthetics		10.9411.92-9.406.99-33.92-5.16-3.61
Sunil Industries		10.350.711.88-7.016.1038.5938.06
Gini Silk Mills		1.751.81-7.29-6.17-32.0810.060.19

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vijay Textiles has declined 55.38% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.85%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.78%), AYM Syntex (24.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Vijay Textiles has underperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).

Vijay Textiles Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vijay Textiles Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.544.53
105.034.86
205.375.38
506.826.86
1009.279.32
20014.6713.49

Source: Dion Global

Vijay Textiles Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vijay Textiles remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vijay Textiles Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Dec 31, 2025, 11:18 PM IST ISTVijay Textiles L - Financial Results For The Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2025
Dec 27, 2025, 03:12 AM IST ISTVijay Textiles L - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter An
Nov 14, 2025, 11:10 PM IST ISTVijay Textiles L - Results-Delay in Financial Results
Sep 17, 2025, 08:02 AM IST ISTVijay Textiles L - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Sep 08, 2025, 03:17 AM IST ISTVijay Textiles L - Extension Of Time For Holding Annual General Meeting.

Source: Dion Global

About Vijay Textiles

Vijay Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100TG1990PLC010973 and registration number is 010973. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Processing/Texturising. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Susheel Kumar Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Malhotra
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Payal Bafna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Prasad Muthyam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Altab Uddin Kazi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vijay Textiles Share Price

What is the share price of Vijay Textiles?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vijay Textiles is ₹4.15 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vijay Textiles?

The Vijay Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vijay Textiles?

The market cap of Vijay Textiles is ₹7.60 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vijay Textiles?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vijay Textiles are ₹4.40 and ₹4.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vijay Textiles?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vijay Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vijay Textiles is ₹10.27 and 52-week low of Vijay Textiles is ₹4.15 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Vijay Textiles performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vijay Textiles has shown returns of -4.82% over the past day, -13.72% for the past month, -28.94% over 3 months, -55.38% over 1 year, -46.86% across 3 years, and -38.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vijay Textiles?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vijay Textiles are -0.52 and 0.25 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Vijay Textiles News

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