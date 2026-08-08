What is the share price of Vijay Textiles? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vijay Textiles is ₹4.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Vijay Textiles? The Vijay Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vijay Textiles? The market cap of Vijay Textiles is ₹7.60 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vijay Textiles? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vijay Textiles are ₹4.40 and ₹4.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vijay Textiles? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vijay Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vijay Textiles is ₹10.27 and 52-week low of Vijay Textiles is ₹4.15 as on .

How has the Vijay Textiles performed historically in terms of returns? The Vijay Textiles has shown returns of -4.82% over the past day, -13.72% for the past month, -28.94% over 3 months, -55.38% over 1 year, -46.86% across 3 years, and -38.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vijay Textiles? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vijay Textiles are -0.52 and 0.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global