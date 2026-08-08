Here's the live share price of Vijay Textiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vijay Textiles
|0
|-13.72
|-28.94
|-42.68
|-55.38
|-46.86
|-38.85
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|-10.36
|-3.65
|2.60
|29.15
|-23.85
|-1.15
|15.66
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
|-0.99
|-4.57
|-11.62
|-4.91
|-26.78
|1.40
|4.14
|AYM Syntex
|-1.48
|1.94
|7.72
|32.79
|24.08
|52.86
|22.61
|Raj Rayon Industries
|5.93
|-2.57
|3.78
|-0.27
|-18.59
|-23.44
|139.32
|SunRakshakk Industries India
|2.85
|14.64
|13.42
|54.01
|62.66
|145.79
|139.83
|Sarla Performance Fibers
|3.49
|-3.18
|7.87
|26.13
|-3.76
|27.69
|16.46
|Vishal Fabrics
|4.12
|-7.28
|-19.42
|-23.51
|-46.08
|4.83
|-14.33
|Jattashankar Industries
|9.43
|7.92
|13.21
|12.29
|112.16
|218.58
|100.00
|Shree Ram Twistex
|0.10
|-2.30
|-17.35
|-45.01
|-45.01
|-18.07
|-11.27
|Weizmann
|2.60
|-5.95
|-12.81
|-11.09
|-29.90
|-4.50
|8.25
|Arex Industries
|15.06
|18.92
|29.49
|-0.53
|-6.52
|8.66
|0.05
|Ramgopal Polytex
|27.56
|89.83
|41.35
|78.63
|538.78
|88.21
|40.03
|Surbhi Industries
|15.42
|97.57
|0.97
|340.15
|857.29
|272.13
|136.96
|Shekhawati Industries
|10.58
|-0.57
|-7.77
|-5.91
|-36.91
|36.54
|17.32
|Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
|-2.55
|-5.24
|-2.26
|-14.16
|-17.06
|-0.56
|11.06
|Mohit Industries
|21.36
|20.67
|12.24
|10.31
|-14.04
|25.66
|12.22
|Anjani Synthetics
|10.94
|11.92
|-9.40
|6.99
|-33.92
|-5.16
|-3.61
|Sunil Industries
|10.35
|0.71
|1.88
|-7.01
|6.10
|38.59
|38.06
|Gini Silk Mills
|1.75
|1.81
|-7.29
|-6.17
|-32.08
|10.06
|0.19
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vijay Textiles has declined 55.38% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.85%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.78%), AYM Syntex (24.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Vijay Textiles has underperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.54
|4.53
|10
|5.03
|4.86
|20
|5.37
|5.38
|50
|6.82
|6.86
|100
|9.27
|9.32
|200
|14.67
|13.49
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vijay Textiles remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Dec 31, 2025, 11:18 PM IST IST
|Vijay Textiles L - Financial Results For The Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2025
|Dec 27, 2025, 03:12 AM IST IST
|Vijay Textiles L - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter An
|Nov 14, 2025, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Vijay Textiles L - Results-Delay in Financial Results
|Sep 17, 2025, 08:02 AM IST IST
|Vijay Textiles L - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Sep 08, 2025, 03:17 AM IST IST
|Vijay Textiles L - Extension Of Time For Holding Annual General Meeting.
Source: Dion Global
Vijay Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100TG1990PLC010973 and registration number is 010973. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Processing/Texturising. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vijay Textiles is ₹4.15 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Vijay Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vijay Textiles is ₹7.60 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vijay Textiles are ₹4.40 and ₹4.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vijay Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vijay Textiles is ₹10.27 and 52-week low of Vijay Textiles is ₹4.15 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Vijay Textiles has shown returns of -4.82% over the past day, -13.72% for the past month, -28.94% over 3 months, -55.38% over 1 year, -46.86% across 3 years, and -38.85% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vijay Textiles are -0.52 and 0.25 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global