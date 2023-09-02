Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.66
|-4.59
|4.97
|-14.55
|-7.48
|-42.17
|-53.62
|1.44
|20.31
|64.27
|104.95
|39.95
|103.03
|-48.35
|-9.55
|-7.31
|-22.05
|-49.23
|115.68
|21,978.95
|21,978.95
|0.99
|0.75
|7.91
|20.57
|64.62
|298.31
|200.14
|4.59
|-2.00
|21.71
|25.86
|-17.27
|177.03
|23.13
|4.15
|1.69
|-10.19
|15.92
|-20.70
|165.04
|81.70
|8.73
|1.11
|-3.46
|-10.91
|-31.41
|-71.60
|-84.95
|14.95
|23.17
|44.72
|34.89
|27.08
|1,721.67
|3,282.79
|-5.17
|-4.09
|-11.16
|-6.72
|18.27
|166.47
|55.19
|-9.51
|-28.96
|-50.29
|-55.40
|-58.28
|2,100.18
|450.78
|-1.54
|0.44
|41.63
|54.00
|104.42
|431.91
|241.06
|6.95
|-0.83
|7.48
|30.43
|-46.91
|18.05
|37.69
|-2.75
|-5.50
|7.30
|3.60
|-10.02
|133.17
|47.27
|3.98
|8.81
|31.89
|18.46
|-15.52
|224.07
|67.53
|-7.79
|-15.23
|65.30
|55.87
|117.66
|504.00
|422.94
|0.45
|2.89
|6.19
|8.72
|12.32
|71.59
|-21.84
|-4.09
|1.56
|8.50
|21.47
|12.31
|-20.90
|-58.10
|0
|0.95
|3.86
|20.07
|63.22
|507.99
|507.99
|21.18
|28.04
|44.03
|18.71
|-2.76
|85.60
|-15.46
|2.42
|9.63
|0.39
|13.46
|-24.08
|323.89
|44.51
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|22 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Quarterly Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|18 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Vijay Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100TG1990PLC010973 and registration number is 010973. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Processing/Texturising. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vijay Textiles Ltd. is ₹48.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vijay Textiles Ltd. is -7.46 and PB ratio of Vijay Textiles Ltd. is 0.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vijay Textiles Ltd. is ₹26.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vijay Textiles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vijay Textiles Ltd. is ₹37.00 and 52-week low of Vijay Textiles Ltd. is ₹20.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.