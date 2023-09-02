Follow Us

Vijay Textiles Ltd. Share Price

VIJAY TEXTILES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Processing/Texturising | Smallcap | BSE
₹26.60 Closed
5.351.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Vijay Textiles Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.40₹26.60
₹26.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.45₹37.00
₹26.60
Open Price
₹25.74
Prev. Close
₹25.25
Volume
15,940

Vijay Textiles Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R127
  • R227.4
  • R328.2
  • Pivot
    26.2
  • S125.8
  • S225
  • S324.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 525.8325.48
  • 1026.2525.69
  • 2026.7526.05
  • 5028.6326.43
  • 10028.9326.89
  • 20033.4327.83

Vijay Textiles Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.66-4.594.97-14.55-7.48-42.17-53.62
1.4420.3164.27104.9539.95103.03-48.35
-9.55-7.31-22.05-49.23115.6821,978.9521,978.95
0.990.757.9120.5764.62298.31200.14
4.59-2.0021.7125.86-17.27177.0323.13
4.151.69-10.1915.92-20.70165.0481.70
8.731.11-3.46-10.91-31.41-71.60-84.95
14.9523.1744.7234.8927.081,721.673,282.79
-5.17-4.09-11.16-6.7218.27166.4755.19
-9.51-28.96-50.29-55.40-58.282,100.18450.78
-1.540.4441.6354.00104.42431.91241.06
6.95-0.837.4830.43-46.9118.0537.69
-2.75-5.507.303.60-10.02133.1747.27
3.988.8131.8918.46-15.52224.0767.53
-7.79-15.2365.3055.87117.66504.00422.94
0.452.896.198.7212.3271.59-21.84
-4.091.568.5021.4712.31-20.90-58.10
00.953.8620.0763.22507.99507.99
21.1828.0444.0318.71-2.7685.60-15.46
2.429.630.3913.46-24.08323.8944.51

Vijay Textiles Ltd. Share Holdings

Vijay Textiles Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
22 Jul, 2023Board MeetingAudited & Quarterly Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
18 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vijay Textiles Ltd.

Vijay Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100TG1990PLC010973 and registration number is 010973. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Processing/Texturising. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Susheel Kumar Gupta
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Rakesh Malhotra
    Whole Time Director
  • CA. Alka Zanwar
    Independent Director
  • CA. Penmestsa Vikram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Kumar Trivedi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vijay Textiles Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vijay Textiles Ltd.?

The market cap of Vijay Textiles Ltd. is ₹48.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vijay Textiles Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vijay Textiles Ltd. is -7.46 and PB ratio of Vijay Textiles Ltd. is 0.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vijay Textiles Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vijay Textiles Ltd. is ₹26.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vijay Textiles Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vijay Textiles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vijay Textiles Ltd. is ₹37.00 and 52-week low of Vijay Textiles Ltd. is ₹20.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

