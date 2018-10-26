Vijay Mallya company shares on sale, but don’t buy, says IT department; here’s why

The Debts Recovery Tribunal-II (DRT) in Bengaluru had notified an e-auction of 41.52 lakh (41,52,272) shares owned by beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya. (File Photo)

In a strict warning, the Income Tax (IT) department has asked the public not to buy shares of United Racing and Bloodstock Breeders Limited (URBBL), held by fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, that are scheduled to be put up for e-auction on October 30 by the Debt Recovery Tribunal-II, Karnataka.

The Debts Recovery Tribunal-II (DRT) in Bengaluru had notified an e-auction of 41.52 lakh (41,52,272) shares owned by beleaguered liquor baron on September 29 in order to recover the outstanding amount loaned by a consortium of banks to Vijay Mallya’s now defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

“This is to bring to the notice of the public that the Income Tax department has already created charge against the said shares on account of outstanding demand. Therefore, suchsale/transfer of these shares will be void in terms of Section 281 of the Income Tax Act. Any person purchasing such shares will be doing so at their own risk,” the income tax department said in a statement.

The IT officials have also written a letter to the Karnataka Debt Recovery Tribunal to put on hold the e-auction on October 30, PTI reported citing unidentified sources in the department.

Meanwhile, an appellate tribunal earlier this month had directed Enforcement Directorate (ED) to hold “status quo” with regard to the properties of Vijay Mallya till November 26. “Till the next date of hearing, Vijay Mallya is restrained not to deal with and alter the status of the movable and immovable properties…and shall not create third party interest in any manner directly or indirectly till the next date,” the tribunal had said.