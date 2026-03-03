Facebook Pixel Code
Vigor Plast India Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIGOR PLAST INDIA

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Vigor Plast India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹50.20 Closed
-7.21₹ -3.90
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Vigor Plast India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹50.10₹54.00
₹50.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.10₹98.00
₹50.20
Open Price
₹52.00
Prev. Close
₹54.10
Volume
16,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Vigor Plast India has declined 10.14% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -41.42%.

Vigor Plast India’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Vigor Plast India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vigor Plast India		-6.95-18.24-37.25-41.42-41.42-16.33-10.14
Astral		0.3511.0618.4617.1223.845.046.12
Finolex Industries		-1.262.104.70-17.293.851.986.81
Prince Pipes & Fittings		-2.421.24-9.05-26.31-11.10-24.88-10.94
Apollo Pipes		6.1929.5416.39-14.325.45-13.307.52
Prakash Pipes		-1.51-8.12-18.48-40.21-49.609.509.85
Kriti Industries (India)		-8.244.15-10.42-42.67-28.59-9.53-8.18
Texmo Pipes & Products		-8.69-7.94-15.85-27.60-17.69-5.677.61
Ganga Bath Fittings		-4.23-8.36-24.61-34.62-69.67-32.81-21.23
Tijaria Polypipes		-3.301.62-32.25-36.56-48.47-11.11-8.78
Sanco Industries		0.45-20.9222.53-8.98-26.40-34.68-28.03

Over the last one year, Vigor Plast India has declined 41.42% compared to peers like Astral (23.84%), Finolex Industries (3.85%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (-11.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Vigor Plast India has underperformed peers relative to Astral (6.12%) and Finolex Industries (6.81%).

Vigor Plast India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Vigor Plast India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
554.7354.55
1056.4156.05
2058.0958.74
5067.8566.03
10076.6976.55
20038.770

Vigor Plast India Share Holding Pattern

Vigor Plast India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Vigor Plast India fact sheet for more information

About Vigor Plast India

Vigor Plast India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25190GJ2014PTC078525 and registration number is 078525. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Pipes & Fittings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 45.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Jayesh Premjibhai Kathiriya
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajeshbhai Kathiriya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Premjibhai Dayabhai Kathiriya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jashvantiben Rajeshbhai Kathiriya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Nitaben Jayeshbhai Kathiriya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Busa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumit Rameshbhai Gosrani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nimesh Rajput
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vigor Plast India Share Price

What is the share price of Vigor Plast India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vigor Plast India is ₹50.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vigor Plast India?

The Vigor Plast India is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vigor Plast India?

The market cap of Vigor Plast India is ₹51.97 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vigor Plast India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vigor Plast India are ₹54.00 and ₹50.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vigor Plast India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vigor Plast India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vigor Plast India is ₹98.00 and 52-week low of Vigor Plast India is ₹50.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Vigor Plast India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vigor Plast India has shown returns of -7.21% over the past day, -23.94% for the past month, -37.25% over 3 months, -41.42% over 1 year, -16.33% across 3 years, and -10.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vigor Plast India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vigor Plast India are 0.00 and 1.35 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Vigor Plast India News

