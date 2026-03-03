Here's the live share price of Vigor Plast India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Vigor Plast India has declined 10.14% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -41.42%.
Vigor Plast India’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vigor Plast India
|-6.95
|-18.24
|-37.25
|-41.42
|-41.42
|-16.33
|-10.14
|Astral
|0.35
|11.06
|18.46
|17.12
|23.84
|5.04
|6.12
|Finolex Industries
|-1.26
|2.10
|4.70
|-17.29
|3.85
|1.98
|6.81
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|-2.42
|1.24
|-9.05
|-26.31
|-11.10
|-24.88
|-10.94
|Apollo Pipes
|6.19
|29.54
|16.39
|-14.32
|5.45
|-13.30
|7.52
|Prakash Pipes
|-1.51
|-8.12
|-18.48
|-40.21
|-49.60
|9.50
|9.85
|Kriti Industries (India)
|-8.24
|4.15
|-10.42
|-42.67
|-28.59
|-9.53
|-8.18
|Texmo Pipes & Products
|-8.69
|-7.94
|-15.85
|-27.60
|-17.69
|-5.67
|7.61
|Ganga Bath Fittings
|-4.23
|-8.36
|-24.61
|-34.62
|-69.67
|-32.81
|-21.23
|Tijaria Polypipes
|-3.30
|1.62
|-32.25
|-36.56
|-48.47
|-11.11
|-8.78
|Sanco Industries
|0.45
|-20.92
|22.53
|-8.98
|-26.40
|-34.68
|-28.03
Over the last one year, Vigor Plast India has declined 41.42% compared to peers like Astral (23.84%), Finolex Industries (3.85%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (-11.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Vigor Plast India has underperformed peers relative to Astral (6.12%) and Finolex Industries (6.81%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|54.73
|54.55
|10
|56.41
|56.05
|20
|58.09
|58.74
|50
|67.85
|66.03
|100
|76.69
|76.55
|200
|38.77
|0
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Vigor Plast India fact sheet for more information
Vigor Plast India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25190GJ2014PTC078525 and registration number is 078525. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Pipes & Fittings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 45.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vigor Plast India is ₹50.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Vigor Plast India is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Vigor Plast India is ₹51.97 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vigor Plast India are ₹54.00 and ₹50.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vigor Plast India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vigor Plast India is ₹98.00 and 52-week low of Vigor Plast India is ₹50.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Vigor Plast India has shown returns of -7.21% over the past day, -23.94% for the past month, -37.25% over 3 months, -41.42% over 1 year, -16.33% across 3 years, and -10.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vigor Plast India are 0.00 and 1.35 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.