VIDLI RESTAURANTS LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | BSE
₹73.44 Closed
21.44
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Vidli Restaurants Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹72.00₹73.44
₹73.44
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.65₹79.45
₹73.44
Open Price
₹72.00
Prev. Close
₹72.00
Volume
6,810

Vidli Restaurants Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R173.92
  • R274.4
  • R375.36
  • Pivot
    72.96
  • S172.48
  • S271.52
  • S371.04

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 540.5172.58
  • 1040.3873.4
  • 204472.59
  • 5040.4167
  • 10035.1559.3
  • 20027.1450.78

Vidli Restaurants Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.748.6460.2495.06110.43424.57227.27
8.247.017.2834.7543.91294.25208.77
4.393.103.0014.21-18.1817.7165.62
15.7529.6225.8270.2970.39213.1561.96
7.402.0816.0248.7847.93161.61146.01
3.4012.0524.5848.6166.67241.2486.07
1.5411.7414.7837.1251.33285.8939.33
-1.3717.3330.9045.0550.09227.95138.48
0.1411.4418.6120.41-2.2959.05-1.58
0.840.2314.77-1.22-38.4219.3819.38
9.120.05-1.6915.9735.39304.33110.06
3.93-0.090.9226.9314.7595.9313.31
2.48-14.820.8722.7136.7064.5418.38
33.7030.7358.5679.6383.60261.394.29
25.6556.7842.6149.665.7410.27-80.46
5.63-3.92-10.920.61-1.75543.50102.95
6.72-14.14-4.4034.4837.38310.80107.72
8.342.0725.7223.9262.28173.8347.91
9.0712.9847.6668.73145.46355.64334.61
-0.28-2.272.1420.68-13.6558.0937.16

Vidli Restaurants Ltd. Share Holdings

Vidli Restaurants Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vidli Restaurants Ltd.

Vidli Restaurants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101MH2007PLC173446 and registration number is 173446. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Restaurants and mobile food service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Nanette Dsa
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Ms. Vidhi V Kamat
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kurian Chandy
    Director
  • Dr. Vikram Vithal Kamat
    Director
  • Mr. Ammin Umer Rajqotwala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vidli Restaurants Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vidli Restaurants Ltd.?

The market cap of Vidli Restaurants Ltd. is ₹79.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vidli Restaurants Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vidli Restaurants Ltd. is 89.23 and PB ratio of Vidli Restaurants Ltd. is 6.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vidli Restaurants Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vidli Restaurants Ltd. is ₹73.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vidli Restaurants Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vidli Restaurants Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vidli Restaurants Ltd. is ₹79.45 and 52-week low of Vidli Restaurants Ltd. is ₹32.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

