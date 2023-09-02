Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.74
|8.64
|60.24
|95.06
|110.43
|424.57
|227.27
|8.24
|7.01
|7.28
|34.75
|43.91
|294.25
|208.77
|4.39
|3.10
|3.00
|14.21
|-18.18
|17.71
|65.62
|15.75
|29.62
|25.82
|70.29
|70.39
|213.15
|61.96
|7.40
|2.08
|16.02
|48.78
|47.93
|161.61
|146.01
|3.40
|12.05
|24.58
|48.61
|66.67
|241.24
|86.07
|1.54
|11.74
|14.78
|37.12
|51.33
|285.89
|39.33
|-1.37
|17.33
|30.90
|45.05
|50.09
|227.95
|138.48
|0.14
|11.44
|18.61
|20.41
|-2.29
|59.05
|-1.58
|0.84
|0.23
|14.77
|-1.22
|-38.42
|19.38
|19.38
|9.12
|0.05
|-1.69
|15.97
|35.39
|304.33
|110.06
|3.93
|-0.09
|0.92
|26.93
|14.75
|95.93
|13.31
|2.48
|-14.82
|0.87
|22.71
|36.70
|64.54
|18.38
|33.70
|30.73
|58.56
|79.63
|83.60
|261.39
|4.29
|25.65
|56.78
|42.61
|49.66
|5.74
|10.27
|-80.46
|5.63
|-3.92
|-10.92
|0.61
|-1.75
|543.50
|102.95
|6.72
|-14.14
|-4.40
|34.48
|37.38
|310.80
|107.72
|8.34
|2.07
|25.72
|23.92
|62.28
|173.83
|47.91
|9.07
|12.98
|47.66
|68.73
|145.46
|355.64
|334.61
|-0.28
|-2.27
|2.14
|20.68
|-13.65
|58.09
|37.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Vidli Restaurants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101MH2007PLC173446 and registration number is 173446. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Restaurants and mobile food service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vidli Restaurants Ltd. is ₹79.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vidli Restaurants Ltd. is 89.23 and PB ratio of Vidli Restaurants Ltd. is 6.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vidli Restaurants Ltd. is ₹73.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vidli Restaurants Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vidli Restaurants Ltd. is ₹79.45 and 52-week low of Vidli Restaurants Ltd. is ₹32.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.