What is the Market Cap of Vidli Restaurants Ltd.? The market cap of Vidli Restaurants Ltd. is ₹79.50 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vidli Restaurants Ltd.? P/E ratio of Vidli Restaurants Ltd. is 89.23 and PB ratio of Vidli Restaurants Ltd. is 6.29 as on .

What is the share price of Vidli Restaurants Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vidli Restaurants Ltd. is ₹73.44 as on .