Here's the live share price of Victory Electric Vehicles International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Victory Electric Vehicles International has declined 14.98% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -55.57%.
Victory Electric Vehicles International’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Victory Electric Vehicles International
|-13.91
|-29.88
|-55.57
|-55.57
|-55.57
|-23.70
|-14.98
|Bajaj Auto
|-0.54
|1.88
|8.62
|7.24
|26.72
|37.85
|20.17
|Eicher Motors
|-1.30
|8.47
|10.51
|22.83
|59.50
|35.77
|24.67
|TVS Motor Company
|-0.08
|2.33
|4.99
|12.14
|64.09
|52.73
|43.50
|Hero MotoCorp
|1.46
|-2.98
|-9.98
|4.53
|54.00
|31.45
|10.30
|Ola Electric Mobility
|-4.22
|-22.40
|-36.68
|-65.10
|-56.31
|-35.85
|-23.38
|Atul Auto
|0.87
|11.51
|5.69
|9.82
|11.92
|9.91
|18.46
|Tunwal E-Motors
|3.28
|1.01
|-32.88
|1.01
|-14.45
|-21.07
|-13.23
|Delta Autocorp
|-2.96
|-6.09
|-27.26
|-43.06
|-56.43
|-39.11
|-25.75
Over the last one year, Victory Electric Vehicles International has declined 55.57% compared to peers like Bajaj Auto (26.72%), Eicher Motors (59.50%), TVS Motor Company (64.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Victory Electric Vehicles International has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Auto (20.17%) and Eicher Motors (24.67%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.49
|16.92
|10
|18.77
|18.05
|20
|20.12
|19.93
|50
|13.81
|0
|100
|6.9
|0
|200
|3.45
|0
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Victory Electric Vehicles International fact sheet for more information
Victory Electric Vehicles International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31909DL2018PLC341184 and registration number is 341184. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Victory Electric Vehicles International is ₹14.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Victory Electric Vehicles International is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Victory Electric Vehicles International is ₹35.05 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Victory Electric Vehicles International are ₹15.60 and ₹13.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Victory Electric Vehicles International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Victory Electric Vehicles International is ₹34.45 and 52-week low of Victory Electric Vehicles International is ₹13.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Victory Electric Vehicles International has shown returns of -8.2% over the past day, -33.41% for the past month, -55.57% over 3 months, -55.57% over 1 year, -23.7% across 3 years, and -14.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Victory Electric Vehicles International are 0.00 and 1.69 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.