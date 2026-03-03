Facebook Pixel Code
Victory Electric Vehicles International Share Price

NSE
BSE

VICTORY ELECTRIC VEHICLES INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Automobiles

Here's the live share price of Victory Electric Vehicles International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.55 Closed
-8.20₹ -1.30
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Victory Electric Vehicles International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.80₹15.60
₹14.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.80₹34.45
₹14.55
Open Price
₹13.80
Prev. Close
₹15.85
Volume
1,05,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Victory Electric Vehicles International has declined 14.98% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -55.57%.

Victory Electric Vehicles International’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Victory Electric Vehicles International Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Victory Electric Vehicles International		-13.91-29.88-55.57-55.57-55.57-23.70-14.98
Bajaj Auto		-0.541.888.627.2426.7237.8520.17
Eicher Motors		-1.308.4710.5122.8359.5035.7724.67
TVS Motor Company		-0.082.334.9912.1464.0952.7343.50
Hero MotoCorp		1.46-2.98-9.984.5354.0031.4510.30
Ola Electric Mobility		-4.22-22.40-36.68-65.10-56.31-35.85-23.38
Atul Auto		0.8711.515.699.8211.929.9118.46
Tunwal E-Motors		3.281.01-32.881.01-14.45-21.07-13.23
Delta Autocorp		-2.96-6.09-27.26-43.06-56.43-39.11-25.75

Over the last one year, Victory Electric Vehicles International has declined 55.57% compared to peers like Bajaj Auto (26.72%), Eicher Motors (59.50%), TVS Motor Company (64.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Victory Electric Vehicles International has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Auto (20.17%) and Eicher Motors (24.67%).

Victory Electric Vehicles International Financials

Victory Electric Vehicles International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.4916.92
1018.7718.05
2020.1219.93
5013.810
1006.90
2003.450

Victory Electric Vehicles International Share Holding Pattern

Victory Electric Vehicles International Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Victory Electric Vehicles International fact sheet for more information

About Victory Electric Vehicles International

Victory Electric Vehicles International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31909DL2018PLC341184 and registration number is 341184. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Popli
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Seema
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Palak Poply
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bhavna Sehgal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Praveen Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Victory Electric Vehicles International Share Price

What is the share price of Victory Electric Vehicles International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Victory Electric Vehicles International is ₹14.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Victory Electric Vehicles International?

The Victory Electric Vehicles International is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Victory Electric Vehicles International?

The market cap of Victory Electric Vehicles International is ₹35.05 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Victory Electric Vehicles International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Victory Electric Vehicles International are ₹15.60 and ₹13.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Victory Electric Vehicles International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Victory Electric Vehicles International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Victory Electric Vehicles International is ₹34.45 and 52-week low of Victory Electric Vehicles International is ₹13.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Victory Electric Vehicles International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Victory Electric Vehicles International has shown returns of -8.2% over the past day, -33.41% for the past month, -55.57% over 3 months, -55.57% over 1 year, -23.7% across 3 years, and -14.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Victory Electric Vehicles International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Victory Electric Vehicles International are 0.00 and 1.69 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Victory Electric Vehicles International News

