Here's the live share price of Victoria Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Victoria Mills
|0.2
|-4.75
|-16.5
|-20.48
|-15.8
|18.55
|9.07
|DLF
|-2.11
|1.78
|6.02
|-3.88
|-13.65
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|8.6
|25.31
|10.82
|0.57
|18.5
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-2.98
|5.15
|-0.51
|-1.33
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-6.34
|3.68
|8.29
|33.63
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-5.05
|4.29
|13.55
|13.32
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.6
|4.6
|10.56
|14.96
|4.94
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|13.88
|10.55
|9.9
|16.04
|46.26
|56
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|16.87
|2.48
|-3.82
|-17.94
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-6.06
|-13.47
|-11.54
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.4
|4.18
|-11.69
|-12.11
|-27.92
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-2.33
|-12.59
|-26.59
|-25.96
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7
|33.29
|26.92
|24.41
|-11.49
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|-0.73
|-10.09
|-6.83
|-34.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|9.76
|17.47
|4.27
|15.27
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-8.12
|-3.35
|-2.24
|-11.88
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-7.93
|6.2
|3.95
|-12.06
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-0.02
|-25.4
|-14.19
|-24.48
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-2.3
|-3.78
|-14.22
|-21.13
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|3.31
|9.42
|41.63
|7.14
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Victoria Mills has declined 15.80% compared to peers like DLF (-13.65%), Lodha Developers (0.57%), Prestige Estates Projects (-1.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Victoria Mills has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5,042.23
|5,056.8
|10
|5,042.78
|5,061.7
|20
|5,115.39
|5,104.26
|50
|5,326.24
|5,267.7
|100
|5,540.58
|5,489.74
|200
|5,924.56
|5,773.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Victoria Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.12%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 21, 2026, 09:38 PM IST IST
|Victoria Mills - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June,2026.
|Jul 03, 2026, 06:27 AM IST IST
|Victoria Mills - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 06:26 AM IST IST
|Victoria Mills - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 04, 2026, 08:17 PM IST IST
|Victoria Mills - Record Date
|May 29, 2026, 09:25 PM IST IST
|Victoria Mills - Record Date
Source: Dion Global
Victoria Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/1913 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1913PLC000357 and registration number is 000357. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 52.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Victoria Mills is ₹5,010.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Victoria Mills is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Victoria Mills is ₹49.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Victoria Mills are ₹5,010.00 and ₹5,000.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Victoria Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Victoria Mills is ₹7,279.95 and 52-week low of Victoria Mills is ₹4,501.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Victoria Mills has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -7.22% for the past month, -16.44% over 3 months, -15.8% over 1 year, 18.55% across 3 years, and 9.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Victoria Mills are 10.13 and 0.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global