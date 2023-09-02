Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.01
|19.45
|26.69
|48.62
|49.58
|78.09
|13.09
|22.60
|89.23
|151.48
|185.70
|100.69
|655.74
|218.53
|2.11
|12.31
|28.35
|41.25
|-25.56
|165.66
|43.77
|4.20
|-3.84
|12.42
|38.37
|-4.61
|339.93
|85.50
|1.64
|-5.88
|-4.54
|3.59
|-28.85
|143.38
|21.05
|2.05
|4.94
|10.22
|0.78
|-14.31
|155.80
|22.26
|-1.50
|-1.01
|-4.37
|-17.57
|-44.66
|97.00
|0.51
|-1.14
|3.80
|13.13
|16.45
|11.56
|182.93
|64.10
|-10.46
|-17.11
|-17.64
|-20.62
|152.85
|500.62
|125.93
|-1.32
|7.14
|-8.16
|-22.28
|-20.35
|-26.83
|-97.37
|10.17
|27.42
|70.47
|87.68
|87.68
|87.68
|87.68
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Victoria Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/1913 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1913PLC000357 and registration number is 000357. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Composite Mills. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Victoria Mills Ltd. is ₹35.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Victoria Mills Ltd. is 7.82 and PB ratio of Victoria Mills Ltd. is 0.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Victoria Mills Ltd. is ₹3,551.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Victoria Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Victoria Mills Ltd. is ₹3,815.00 and 52-week low of Victoria Mills Ltd. is ₹2,125.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.