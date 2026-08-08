What is the share price of Victoria Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Victoria Mills is ₹5,010.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Victoria Mills? The Victoria Mills is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Victoria Mills? The market cap of Victoria Mills is ₹49.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Victoria Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of Victoria Mills are ₹5,010.00 and ₹5,000.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Victoria Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Victoria Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Victoria Mills is ₹7,279.95 and 52-week low of Victoria Mills is ₹4,501.00 as on .

How has the Victoria Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The Victoria Mills has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -7.22% for the past month, -16.44% over 3 months, -15.8% over 1 year, 18.55% across 3 years, and 9.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Victoria Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Victoria Mills are 10.13 and 0.92 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global