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Victoria Mills Share Price

NSE
BSE

VICTORIA MILLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Victoria Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5,010.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Victoria Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5,000.00₹5,010.00
₹5,010.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4,501.00₹7,279.95
₹5,010.00
Open Price
₹5,001.00
Prev. Close
₹5,010.00
Volume
10

Source: Dion Global

Victoria Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Victoria Mills		0.2-4.75-16.5-20.48-15.818.559.07
DLF		-2.111.786.02-3.88-13.659.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.758.625.3110.820.5718.523.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-2.985.15-0.51-1.3339.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-6.343.688.2933.6330.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-5.054.2913.5513.3217.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.64.610.5614.964.949.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6613.8810.559.916.0446.2656
Brigade Enterprises		0.4916.872.48-3.82-17.949.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-6.06-13.47-11.5431.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.44.18-11.69-12.11-27.9220.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-2.33-12.59-26.59-25.966.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-733.2926.9224.41-11.49-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.64-0.73-10.09-6.83-34.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.429.7617.474.2715.27-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-8.12-3.35-2.24-11.8811.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-7.936.23.95-12.0620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-0.02-25.4-14.19-24.48-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-2.3-3.78-14.22-21.1327.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.093.319.4241.637.14-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Victoria Mills has declined 15.80% compared to peers like DLF (-13.65%), Lodha Developers (0.57%), Prestige Estates Projects (-1.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Victoria Mills has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Victoria Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Victoria Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55,042.235,056.8
105,042.785,061.7
205,115.395,104.26
505,326.245,267.7
1005,540.585,489.74
2005,924.565,773.12

Source: Dion Global

Victoria Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Victoria Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.12%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Victoria Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 21, 2026, 09:38 PM IST ISTVictoria Mills - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June,2026.
Jul 03, 2026, 06:27 AM IST ISTVictoria Mills - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 06:26 AM IST ISTVictoria Mills - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 04, 2026, 08:17 PM IST ISTVictoria Mills - Record Date
May 29, 2026, 09:25 PM IST ISTVictoria Mills - Record Date

Source: Dion Global

About Victoria Mills

Victoria Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/1913 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1913PLC000357 and registration number is 000357. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 52.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Aditya Mangaldas
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Gargi Mashruwala
    Director
  • Mrs. Mamta Mangaldas
    Director
  • Mr. Anil Wani
    Director

FAQs on Victoria Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Victoria Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Victoria Mills is ₹5,010.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Victoria Mills?

The Victoria Mills is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Victoria Mills?

The market cap of Victoria Mills is ₹49.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Victoria Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Victoria Mills are ₹5,010.00 and ₹5,000.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Victoria Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Victoria Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Victoria Mills is ₹7,279.95 and 52-week low of Victoria Mills is ₹4,501.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Victoria Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Victoria Mills has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -7.22% for the past month, -16.44% over 3 months, -15.8% over 1 year, 18.55% across 3 years, and 9.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Victoria Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Victoria Mills are 10.13 and 0.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Victoria Mills News

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