Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Victoria Mills Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VICTORIA MILLS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Composite Mills | Smallcap | BSE
₹3,551.00 Closed
3.23111
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Victoria Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,500.00₹3,590.00
₹3,551.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,125.00₹3,815.00
₹3,551.00
Open Price
₹3,536.00
Prev. Close
₹3,440.00
Volume
74

Victoria Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13,594
  • R23,637
  • R33,684
  • Pivot
    3,547
  • S13,504
  • S23,457
  • S33,414

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,326.393,438.76
  • 102,314.413,401.38
  • 202,300.013,289.3
  • 502,322.43,055.05
  • 1002,299.792,855.17
  • 2002,431.032,697.31

Victoria Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.0119.4526.6948.6249.5878.0913.09
22.6089.23151.48185.70100.69655.74218.53
2.1112.3128.3541.25-25.56165.6643.77
4.20-3.8412.4238.37-4.61339.9385.50
1.64-5.88-4.543.59-28.85143.3821.05
2.054.9410.220.78-14.31155.8022.26
-1.50-1.01-4.37-17.57-44.6697.000.51
-1.143.8013.1316.4511.56182.9364.10
-10.46-17.11-17.64-20.62152.85500.62125.93
-1.327.14-8.16-22.28-20.35-26.83-97.37
10.1727.4270.4787.6887.6887.6887.68

Victoria Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Victoria Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Victoria Mills Ltd.

Victoria Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/1913 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1913PLC000357 and registration number is 000357. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Composite Mills. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Aditya Mangaldas
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Gargi Mashruwala
    Director
  • Mr. Suresh Vaidya
    Director
  • Mrs. Mamta Mangaldas
    Director
  • Mr. Anil Balkrishna Wani
    Director

FAQs on Victoria Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Victoria Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Victoria Mills Ltd. is ₹35.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Victoria Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Victoria Mills Ltd. is 7.82 and PB ratio of Victoria Mills Ltd. is 0.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Victoria Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Victoria Mills Ltd. is ₹3,551.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Victoria Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Victoria Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Victoria Mills Ltd. is ₹3,815.00 and 52-week low of Victoria Mills Ltd. is ₹2,125.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data