Here's the live share price of Viceroy Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Viceroy Hotels
|-5.66
|-3.29
|-10.55
|-9.71
|17.92
|284.29
|111.92
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Viceroy Hotels has gained 17.92% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Viceroy Hotels has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|131.64
|129.3
|10
|132.02
|130.37
|20
|130.97
|131.12
|50
|134.57
|133.29
|100
|137.32
|134.92
|200
|136.12
|132.5
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Viceroy Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 15.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:56 PM IST IST
|Viceroy Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:16 PM IST IST
|Viceroy Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:18 AM IST IST
|Viceroy Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:12 AM IST IST
|Viceroy Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:37 PM IST IST
|Viceroy Hotels - Announcement Under Regulation 30
Source: Dion Global
Viceroy Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/02/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101TG1965PLC001048 and registration number is 001048. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 129.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 67.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Viceroy Hotels is ₹125.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Viceroy Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Viceroy Hotels is ₹844.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Viceroy Hotels are ₹126.95 and ₹122.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Viceroy Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Viceroy Hotels is ₹156.80 and 52-week low of Viceroy Hotels is ₹101.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Viceroy Hotels has shown returns of -2.23% over the past day, -3.29% for the past month, -10.55% over 3 months, 17.92% over 1 year, 284.29% across 3 years, and 111.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Viceroy Hotels are 37.07 and 3.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global