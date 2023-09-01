Follow Us

VICEROY HOTELS LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | NSE
₹2.70 Closed
3.850.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Viceroy Hotels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.50₹2.70
₹2.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.70₹2.95
₹2.70
Open Price
₹2.60
Prev. Close
₹2.60
Volume
1,05,843

Viceroy Hotels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.77
  • R22.83
  • R32.97
  • Pivot
    2.63
  • S12.57
  • S22.43
  • S32.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.42.44
  • 102.452.37
  • 202.182.34
  • 502.092.31
  • 1002.822.3
  • 2003.622.49

Viceroy Hotels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
22.7325.58-5.268.0050.00-1.82-62.50
8.237.017.2234.6843.96324.36220.88
4.323.192.9614.26-18.1817.7565.78
15.7529.8025.9870.3770.58212.7655.72
7.522.5016.5749.0748.34162.00242.40
3.4812.0324.7548.3566.54241.9285.38
1.4611.8014.6437.1251.22285.8939.87
-1.0317.1031.1645.3650.84228.64139.39
0.5911.3119.2320.73-2.0659.89-1.37
0.09-0.1214.18-1.56-38.7019.4219.42
9.10-0.11-1.6115.5735.42305.02109.94
3.87-0.490.3525.9014.1694.2612.19
2.40-15.190.5522.5536.6663.9618.30
33.7030.8258.7079.8083.42257.844.89
25.6356.8542.8249.725.7214.32-80.42
4.50-4.00-11.220.45-1.96541.03105.61
6.88-14.12-4.8433.9436.68311.57107.01
-5.38-12.41-4.2663.48112.11507.47188.64
10.3329.0829.1468.7697.10205.06151.98
4.43-2.080.7919.9510.5593.9485.51

Viceroy Hotels Ltd. Share Holdings

Viceroy Hotels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Viceroy Hotels Ltd.

Viceroy Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/02/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101TG1965PLC001048 and registration number is 001048. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 42.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. P Prabhakar Reddy
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. P Kameswari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Narasimha Rao Koppuravuri
    Director
  • Mr. Devraj Govind Raj
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Viceroy Hotels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Viceroy Hotels Ltd.?

The market cap of Viceroy Hotels Ltd. is ₹11.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Viceroy Hotels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Viceroy Hotels Ltd. is 3.69 and PB ratio of Viceroy Hotels Ltd. is -0.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Viceroy Hotels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Viceroy Hotels Ltd. is ₹2.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Viceroy Hotels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Viceroy Hotels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Viceroy Hotels Ltd. is ₹2.95 and 52-week low of Viceroy Hotels Ltd. is ₹1.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

