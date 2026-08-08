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Viceroy Hotels Share Price

NSE
BSE

VICEROY HOTELS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Viceroy Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹125.00 Closed
-2.23₹ -2.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Viceroy Hotels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹122.25₹126.95
₹125.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹101.10₹156.80
₹125.00
Open Price
₹125.90
Prev. Close
₹127.85
Volume
36,051

Source: Dion Global

Viceroy Hotels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Viceroy Hotels		-5.66-3.29-10.55-9.7117.92284.29111.92
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Viceroy Hotels has gained 17.92% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Viceroy Hotels has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Viceroy Hotels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Viceroy Hotels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5131.64129.3
10132.02130.37
20130.97131.12
50134.57133.29
100137.32134.92
200136.12132.5

Source: Dion Global

Viceroy Hotels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Viceroy Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 15.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Viceroy Hotels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:56 PM IST ISTViceroy Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 04, 2026, 08:16 PM IST ISTViceroy Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 01, 2026, 12:18 AM IST ISTViceroy Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 01, 2026, 12:12 AM IST ISTViceroy Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 31, 2026, 09:37 PM IST ISTViceroy Hotels - Announcement Under Regulation 30

Source: Dion Global

About Viceroy Hotels

Viceroy Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/02/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101TG1965PLC001048 and registration number is 001048. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 129.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 67.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gorinka Jaganmohan Rao
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ravinder Reddy Kondareddy
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Prabhakar Reddy Solipuram
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Anirudh Reddy Konda Reddy
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Pooja Reddy Konda Reddy
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Shruti Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Viceroy Hotels Share Price

What is the share price of Viceroy Hotels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Viceroy Hotels is ₹125.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Viceroy Hotels?

The Viceroy Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Viceroy Hotels?

The market cap of Viceroy Hotels is ₹844.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Viceroy Hotels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Viceroy Hotels are ₹126.95 and ₹122.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Viceroy Hotels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Viceroy Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Viceroy Hotels is ₹156.80 and 52-week low of Viceroy Hotels is ₹101.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Viceroy Hotels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Viceroy Hotels has shown returns of -2.23% over the past day, -3.29% for the past month, -10.55% over 3 months, 17.92% over 1 year, 284.29% across 3 years, and 111.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Viceroy Hotels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Viceroy Hotels are 37.07 and 3.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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