What is the share price of Viceroy Hotels? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Viceroy Hotels is ₹125.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Viceroy Hotels? The Viceroy Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Viceroy Hotels? The market cap of Viceroy Hotels is ₹844.74 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Viceroy Hotels? Today’s highest and lowest price of Viceroy Hotels are ₹126.95 and ₹122.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Viceroy Hotels? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Viceroy Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Viceroy Hotels is ₹156.80 and 52-week low of Viceroy Hotels is ₹101.10 as on .

How has the Viceroy Hotels performed historically in terms of returns? The Viceroy Hotels has shown returns of -2.23% over the past day, -3.29% for the past month, -10.55% over 3 months, 17.92% over 1 year, 284.29% across 3 years, and 111.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Viceroy Hotels? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Viceroy Hotels are 37.07 and 3.17 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global