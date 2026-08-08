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Vibrant Global Capital Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIBRANT GLOBAL CAPITAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Vibrant Global Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹54.85 Closed
5.00₹ 2.61
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vibrant Global Capital Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹50.10₹54.85
₹54.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.10₹59.50
₹54.85
Open Price
₹50.93
Prev. Close
₹52.24
Volume
13,906

Source: Dion Global

Vibrant Global Capital Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vibrant Global Capital		8.310.18-3.2353.8123.31-7.70-1.65
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vibrant Global Capital has gained 23.31% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Vibrant Global Capital has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Vibrant Global Capital Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vibrant Global Capital Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
552.2652.74
1052.8852.9
2054.1653.25
5052.652.32
10047.7449.29
20042.7646.75

Source: Dion Global

Vibrant Global Capital Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vibrant Global Capital saw a rise in promoter holding to 71.59%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vibrant Global Capital Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:34 AM IST ISTVibrant Global Cap. - Update on board meeting
Aug 02, 2026, 12:14 AM IST ISTVibrant Global Cap. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026,
Jun 02, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTVibrant Global Cap. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Jun 02, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTVibrant Global Cap. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 2Nd June, 2026
May 19, 2026, 01:05 AM IST ISTVibrant Global Cap. - Financial Results

Source: Dion Global

About Vibrant Global Capital

Vibrant Global Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65900MH1995PLC093924 and registration number is 093924. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Garg
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vaibhav Garg
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ajay Garg
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Khushboo Pasari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hitesh Gada
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Varun Vijaywargi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Vibrant Global Capital Share Price

What is the share price of Vibrant Global Capital?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vibrant Global Capital is ₹54.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vibrant Global Capital?

The Vibrant Global Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vibrant Global Capital?

The market cap of Vibrant Global Capital is ₹125.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vibrant Global Capital?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vibrant Global Capital are ₹54.85 and ₹50.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vibrant Global Capital?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vibrant Global Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vibrant Global Capital is ₹59.50 and 52-week low of Vibrant Global Capital is ₹28.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vibrant Global Capital performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vibrant Global Capital has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 0.18% for the past month, -3.23% over 3 months, 23.31% over 1 year, -7.7% across 3 years, and -1.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vibrant Global Capital?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vibrant Global Capital are 7.19 and 0.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.19 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Vibrant Global Capital News

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