Vibrant Global Capital Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VIBRANT GLOBAL CAPITAL LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹66.84 Closed
0.560.37
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vibrant Global Capital Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹66.00₹70.50
₹66.84
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹43.00₹83.45
₹66.84
Open Price
₹70.50
Prev. Close
₹66.47
Volume
1,536

Vibrant Global Capital Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R169.56
  • R272.28
  • R374.06
  • Pivot
    67.78
  • S165.06
  • S263.28
  • S360.56

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 555.4265.54
  • 1055.165.41
  • 2052.9964.07
  • 5050.3359.57
  • 10051.3456.49
  • 20052.8754.51

Vibrant Global Capital Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.5217.0433.4731.9643.59238.4332.36
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Vibrant Global Capital Ltd. Share Holdings

Vibrant Global Capital Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Vibrant Global Capital Ltd.

Vibrant Global Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65900MH1995PLC093924 and registration number is 093924. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 60.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Garg
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vaibhav Garg
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Khushboo Pasari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anand Khetan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Varun Vijaywargi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Garg
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Vibrant Global Capital Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vibrant Global Capital Ltd.?

The market cap of Vibrant Global Capital Ltd. is ₹153.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vibrant Global Capital Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vibrant Global Capital Ltd. is 6.37 and PB ratio of Vibrant Global Capital Ltd. is 1.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vibrant Global Capital Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vibrant Global Capital Ltd. is ₹66.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vibrant Global Capital Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vibrant Global Capital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vibrant Global Capital Ltd. is ₹83.45 and 52-week low of Vibrant Global Capital Ltd. is ₹43.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

