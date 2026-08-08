Here's the live share price of Vibrant Global Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vibrant Global Capital
|8.31
|0.18
|-3.23
|53.81
|23.31
|-7.70
|-1.65
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vibrant Global Capital has gained 23.31% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Vibrant Global Capital has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|52.26
|52.74
|10
|52.88
|52.9
|20
|54.16
|53.25
|50
|52.6
|52.32
|100
|47.74
|49.29
|200
|42.76
|46.75
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vibrant Global Capital saw a rise in promoter holding to 71.59%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:34 AM IST IST
|Vibrant Global Cap. - Update on board meeting
|Aug 02, 2026, 12:14 AM IST IST
|Vibrant Global Cap. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026,
|Jun 02, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Vibrant Global Cap. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Jun 02, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Vibrant Global Cap. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 2Nd June, 2026
|May 19, 2026, 01:05 AM IST IST
|Vibrant Global Cap. - Financial Results
Source: Dion Global
Vibrant Global Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65900MH1995PLC093924 and registration number is 093924. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vibrant Global Capital is ₹54.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vibrant Global Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vibrant Global Capital is ₹125.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vibrant Global Capital are ₹54.85 and ₹50.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vibrant Global Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vibrant Global Capital is ₹59.50 and 52-week low of Vibrant Global Capital is ₹28.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vibrant Global Capital has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 0.18% for the past month, -3.23% over 3 months, 23.31% over 1 year, -7.7% across 3 years, and -1.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vibrant Global Capital are 7.19 and 0.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.19 per annum.
Source: Dion Global