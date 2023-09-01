What is the Market Cap of Viaan Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Viaan Industries Ltd. is ₹6.28 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Viaan Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Viaan Industries Ltd. is -4.87 and PB ratio of Viaan Industries Ltd. is -2.56 as on .

What is the share price of Viaan Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Viaan Industries Ltd. is ₹.57 as on .