VIAAN INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Glass & Glass Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.57 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Viaan Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.55₹0.59
₹0.57
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.49₹1.13
₹0.57
Open Price
₹0.57
Prev. Close
₹0.57
Volume
22,373

Viaan Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.59
  • R20.61
  • R30.63
  • Pivot
    0.57
  • S10.55
  • S20.53
  • S30.51

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.890.57
  • 100.890.57
  • 200.920.56
  • 500.910.58
  • 1000.890.61
  • 2001.050.69

Viaan Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.729.62-12.31-18.57-34.48-32.14-97.01
4.805.1328.5120.05-8.30181.6169.64
0.67-11.76-16.89-6.60-20.26482.5138.94
1.77-6.693.1732.5323.72176.30118.55
3.29-6.509.6823.9823.82114.7678.43
11.7719.1329.7839.9235.48105.8190.76
25.9334.6455.9162.5447.0877.80-39.78
18.4934.4348.7083.8993.18272.68194.67
-3.63-2.58-8.21-16.793.247,333.334,604.64
040.9452.2356.7947.92-40.04-85.88
-1.59-5.14-4.72-26.84-29.0080.8334.57
-1.8214.08-4.71-33.06237.50458.62671.43
0-12.50-25.00-21.25-30.00133.3343.18

Viaan Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Viaan Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Aug, 2021Board MeetingA.G.M.
14 Aug, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Jul, 2021Board MeetingReduction of Capital

About Viaan Industries Ltd.

Viaan Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100MH1982PLC291306 and registration number is 291306. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Glass & Glass Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.

Management

  • Mr. Ripu Sudan Kundra
    Chairman
  • Ms. Anita Sethia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Dolly Dhanresha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shaiju Nair
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ganpati Shankar Chaudhary
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Viaan Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Viaan Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Viaan Industries Ltd. is ₹6.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Viaan Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Viaan Industries Ltd. is -4.87 and PB ratio of Viaan Industries Ltd. is -2.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Viaan Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Viaan Industries Ltd. is ₹.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Viaan Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Viaan Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Viaan Industries Ltd. is ₹1.13 and 52-week low of Viaan Industries Ltd. is ₹.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

