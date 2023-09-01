Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Aug, 2021
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
|14 Aug, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Jul, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Reduction of Capital
Viaan Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100MH1982PLC291306 and registration number is 291306. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Glass & Glass Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.
The market cap of Viaan Industries Ltd. is ₹6.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Viaan Industries Ltd. is -4.87 and PB ratio of Viaan Industries Ltd. is -2.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Viaan Industries Ltd. is ₹.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Viaan Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Viaan Industries Ltd. is ₹1.13 and 52-week low of Viaan Industries Ltd. is ₹.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.