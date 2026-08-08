What is the share price of Veto Switchgears & Cables? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veto Switchgears & Cables is ₹122.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Veto Switchgears & Cables? The Veto Switchgears & Cables is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Veto Switchgears & Cables? The market cap of Veto Switchgears & Cables is ₹233.30 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Veto Switchgears & Cables? Today’s highest and lowest price of Veto Switchgears & Cables are ₹124.50 and ₹122.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Veto Switchgears & Cables? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veto Switchgears & Cables stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veto Switchgears & Cables is ₹153.90 and 52-week low of Veto Switchgears & Cables is ₹83.00 as on .

How has the Veto Switchgears & Cables performed historically in terms of returns? The Veto Switchgears & Cables has shown returns of -1.21% over the past day, -2.2% for the past month, 4.01% over 3 months, -2.24% over 1 year, -0.5% across 3 years, and -0.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Veto Switchgears & Cables? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Veto Switchgears & Cables are 9.28 and 0.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.82 per annum.

Source: Dion Global