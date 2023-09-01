What is the Market Cap of Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd.? The market cap of Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd. is ₹258.91 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd.? P/E ratio of Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd. is 11.1 and PB ratio of Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd. is 1.23 as on .

What is the share price of Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd. is ₹135.45 as on .