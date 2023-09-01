Follow Us

Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VETO SWITCHGEARS & CABLES LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - Switchgear/Circuit Breaker | Smallcap | NSE
₹135.45 Closed
0.560.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹132.65₹137.75
₹135.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹71.45₹147.00
₹135.45
Open Price
₹135.80
Prev. Close
₹134.70
Volume
2,94,612

Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1137.98
  • R2140.42
  • R3143.08
  • Pivot
    135.32
  • S1132.88
  • S2130.22
  • S3127.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5104.99137
  • 10105.17135.43
  • 20106.23130.13
  • 50107.61119.32
  • 10098.36111.33
  • 200100.02106.55

Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.0525.2433.4548.2824.49211.74-16.57
-4.6210.4912.2931.9416.36382.93513.57
3.90-4.19137.4891.62120.69350.70388.55
017.4465.5748.5324.69-29.62-31.76

Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd. Share Holdings

Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd.

Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31401MH2007PLC171844 and registration number is 171844. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 173.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Akshay Kumar Gurnani
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Narain Das Gurnani
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Jyoti Gurnani
    Woman Director
  • Dr. Kanwarjeet Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Govind Ram Thawani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hari Krishan Motwani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd.?

The market cap of Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd. is ₹258.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd. is 11.1 and PB ratio of Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd. is 1.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd. is ₹135.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd. is ₹147.00 and 52-week low of Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd. is ₹71.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

