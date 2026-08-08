Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Veto Switchgears & Cables Share Price

NSE
BSE

VETO SWITCHGEARS & CABLES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Veto Switchgears & Cables along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹122.05 Closed
-1.21₹ -1.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Veto Switchgears & Cables Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹122.00₹124.50
₹122.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹83.00₹153.90
₹122.05
Open Price
₹124.20
Prev. Close
₹123.55
Volume
1,132

Source: Dion Global

Veto Switchgears & Cables Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Veto Switchgears & Cables		0.70-2.204.0119.73-2.24-0.50-0.70
Hitachi Energy India		1.242.20-6.5844.7357.2797.8476.28
S & S Power Switchgear		-2.68-15.22-20.6718.70-19.2267.9470.01
RMC Switchgears		32.4211.83-26.79-22.06-59.44-5.5776.80
Integra Switchgear		05.004.8327.32-3.37206.50103.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Veto Switchgears & Cables has declined 2.24% compared to peers like Hitachi Energy India (57.27%), S & S Power Switchgear (-19.22%), RMC Switchgears (-59.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Veto Switchgears & Cables has underperformed peers relative to Hitachi Energy India (76.28%) and S & S Power Switchgear (70.01%).

Veto Switchgears & Cables Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Veto Switchgears & Cables Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5122122.88
10122.18122.98
20124.11123.96
50127.9123.58
100115.47119.59
200112.69116.65

Source: Dion Global

Veto Switchgears & Cables Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Veto Switchgears & Cables remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.41%, and public shareholding moved down to 54.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Veto Switchgears & Cables Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 10, 2026, 08:37 PM IST ISTVeto Switchgears & C - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 03, 2026, 08:20 PM IST ISTVeto Switchgears & C - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 - Transfer Of Shares By Way Of Gift
May 29, 2026, 01:09 AM IST ISTVeto Switchgears & C - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 29, 2026, 01:04 AM IST ISTVeto Switchgears & C - Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Financial Year Ended 31 March,2026
May 29, 2026, 01:02 AM IST ISTVeto Switchgears & C - Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Financial Year Ended 31 March,2026

Source: Dion Global

About Veto Switchgears & Cables

Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31401MH2007PLC171844 and registration number is 171844. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 246.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Akshay Kumar Gurnani
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Narain Das Gurnani
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Jyoti Gurnani
    Woman Director
  • Dr. Kanwarjeet Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hari Krishan Motwani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Dass
    Independent Director

FAQs on Veto Switchgears & Cables Share Price

What is the share price of Veto Switchgears & Cables?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veto Switchgears & Cables is ₹122.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Veto Switchgears & Cables?

The Veto Switchgears & Cables is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Veto Switchgears & Cables?

The market cap of Veto Switchgears & Cables is ₹233.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Veto Switchgears & Cables?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Veto Switchgears & Cables are ₹124.50 and ₹122.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Veto Switchgears & Cables?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veto Switchgears & Cables stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veto Switchgears & Cables is ₹153.90 and 52-week low of Veto Switchgears & Cables is ₹83.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Veto Switchgears & Cables performed historically in terms of returns?

The Veto Switchgears & Cables has shown returns of -1.21% over the past day, -2.2% for the past month, 4.01% over 3 months, -2.24% over 1 year, -0.5% across 3 years, and -0.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Veto Switchgears & Cables?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Veto Switchgears & Cables are 9.28 and 0.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.82 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Veto Switchgears & Cables News

More Veto Switchgears & Cables News
Market Pulse