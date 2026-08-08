Here's the live share price of Veto Switchgears & Cables along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Veto Switchgears & Cables
|0.70
|-2.20
|4.01
|19.73
|-2.24
|-0.50
|-0.70
|Hitachi Energy India
|1.24
|2.20
|-6.58
|44.73
|57.27
|97.84
|76.28
|S & S Power Switchgear
|-2.68
|-15.22
|-20.67
|18.70
|-19.22
|67.94
|70.01
|RMC Switchgears
|32.42
|11.83
|-26.79
|-22.06
|-59.44
|-5.57
|76.80
|Integra Switchgear
|0
|5.00
|4.83
|27.32
|-3.37
|206.50
|103.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Veto Switchgears & Cables has declined 2.24% compared to peers like Hitachi Energy India (57.27%), S & S Power Switchgear (-19.22%), RMC Switchgears (-59.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Veto Switchgears & Cables has underperformed peers relative to Hitachi Energy India (76.28%) and S & S Power Switchgear (70.01%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|122
|122.88
|10
|122.18
|122.98
|20
|124.11
|123.96
|50
|127.9
|123.58
|100
|115.47
|119.59
|200
|112.69
|116.65
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Veto Switchgears & Cables remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.41%, and public shareholding moved down to 54.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 10, 2026, 08:37 PM IST IST
|Veto Switchgears & C - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 03, 2026, 08:20 PM IST IST
|Veto Switchgears & C - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 - Transfer Of Shares By Way Of Gift
|May 29, 2026, 01:09 AM IST IST
|Veto Switchgears & C - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 29, 2026, 01:04 AM IST IST
|Veto Switchgears & C - Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Financial Year Ended 31 March,2026
|May 29, 2026, 01:02 AM IST IST
|Veto Switchgears & C - Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Financial Year Ended 31 March,2026
Source: Dion Global
Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31401MH2007PLC171844 and registration number is 171844. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 246.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veto Switchgears & Cables is ₹122.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Veto Switchgears & Cables is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Veto Switchgears & Cables is ₹233.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Veto Switchgears & Cables are ₹124.50 and ₹122.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veto Switchgears & Cables stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veto Switchgears & Cables is ₹153.90 and 52-week low of Veto Switchgears & Cables is ₹83.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Veto Switchgears & Cables has shown returns of -1.21% over the past day, -2.2% for the past month, 4.01% over 3 months, -2.24% over 1 year, -0.5% across 3 years, and -0.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Veto Switchgears & Cables are 9.28 and 0.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.82 per annum.
Source: Dion Global