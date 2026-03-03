Facebook Pixel Code
Here's the live share price of Vertoz along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹45.01 Closed
-5.97₹ -2.86
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
Vertoz Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹43.80₹46.92
₹45.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.83₹111.33
₹45.01
Open Price
₹43.80
Prev. Close
₹47.87
Volume
2,39,073

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Vertoz has declined 20.36% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -50.70%.

Vertoz’s current P/E of 14.63x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Vertoz Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vertoz		-3.27-18.67-37.73-43.00-49.99-26.68-21.12
R K Swamy		0.09-10.20-11.77-34.96-50.05-27.56-17.59
Pramara Promotions		-2.112.131.5536.95145.2645.2425.10
Cash Ur Drive Marketing		-13.59-25.00-38.66-35.09-39.03-15.20-9.42
Digicontent		-2.965.29-16.50-28.55-45.4819.2525.60
Crayons Advertising		0.380.38-6.82-26.87-26.46-25.17-15.97
Graphisads		-8.68-29.64-6.15-14.33-39.42-33.97-22.05
Next Mediaworks		-11.692.92-9.73-16.56-13.28-0.995.23
Cyber Media Research & Services		5.61-4.91-12.52-18.31-17.32-20.67-23.42
Aspire & Innovative Advertising		-7.80-14.19-27.98-44.21-51.40-39.70-26.18
Veritaas Advertising		-4.9420.934.08-17.51-16.45-39.22-25.83

Over the last one year, Vertoz has declined 49.99% compared to peers like R K Swamy (-50.05%), Pramara Promotions (145.26%), Cash Ur Drive Marketing (-39.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Vertoz has underperformed peers relative to R K Swamy (-17.59%) and Pramara Promotions (25.10%).

Vertoz Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Vertoz Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
546.7447.23
1048.2848.33
2051.3551.32
5061.8258.4
10066.2465.63
20077.1983.5

Vertoz Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vertoz remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 2.94%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Vertoz Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Vertoz fact sheet for more information

About Vertoz

Vertoz Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120MH2012PLC226823 and registration number is 226823. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 57.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 85.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Harshad Uttamchand Shah
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Hirenkumar Rasiklal Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajkumar Gupta
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Rasiklal Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohit Keshavlal Vaghadia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Vertoz Share Price

What is the share price of Vertoz?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vertoz is ₹45.01 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vertoz?

The Vertoz is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vertoz?

The market cap of Vertoz is ₹383.62 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vertoz?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vertoz are ₹46.92 and ₹43.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vertoz?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vertoz stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vertoz is ₹111.33 and 52-week low of Vertoz is ₹7.83 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Vertoz performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vertoz has shown returns of -5.97% over the past day, -27.33% for the past month, -37.15% over 3 months, -50.7% over 1 year, -25.82% across 3 years, and -20.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vertoz?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vertoz are 14.63 and 1.63 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Vertoz News

