Here's the live share price of Vertoz along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Vertoz has declined 20.36% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -50.70%.
Vertoz’s current P/E of 14.63x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vertoz
|-3.27
|-18.67
|-37.73
|-43.00
|-49.99
|-26.68
|-21.12
|R K Swamy
|0.09
|-10.20
|-11.77
|-34.96
|-50.05
|-27.56
|-17.59
|Pramara Promotions
|-2.11
|2.13
|1.55
|36.95
|145.26
|45.24
|25.10
|Cash Ur Drive Marketing
|-13.59
|-25.00
|-38.66
|-35.09
|-39.03
|-15.20
|-9.42
|Digicontent
|-2.96
|5.29
|-16.50
|-28.55
|-45.48
|19.25
|25.60
|Crayons Advertising
|0.38
|0.38
|-6.82
|-26.87
|-26.46
|-25.17
|-15.97
|Graphisads
|-8.68
|-29.64
|-6.15
|-14.33
|-39.42
|-33.97
|-22.05
|Next Mediaworks
|-11.69
|2.92
|-9.73
|-16.56
|-13.28
|-0.99
|5.23
|Cyber Media Research & Services
|5.61
|-4.91
|-12.52
|-18.31
|-17.32
|-20.67
|-23.42
|Aspire & Innovative Advertising
|-7.80
|-14.19
|-27.98
|-44.21
|-51.40
|-39.70
|-26.18
|Veritaas Advertising
|-4.94
|20.93
|4.08
|-17.51
|-16.45
|-39.22
|-25.83
Over the last one year, Vertoz has declined 49.99% compared to peers like R K Swamy (-50.05%), Pramara Promotions (145.26%), Cash Ur Drive Marketing (-39.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Vertoz has underperformed peers relative to R K Swamy (-17.59%) and Pramara Promotions (25.10%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|46.74
|47.23
|10
|48.28
|48.33
|20
|51.35
|51.32
|50
|61.82
|58.4
|100
|66.24
|65.63
|200
|77.19
|83.5
In the latest quarter, Vertoz remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 2.94%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Vertoz Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120MH2012PLC226823 and registration number is 226823. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 57.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 85.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vertoz is ₹45.01 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Vertoz is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Vertoz is ₹383.62 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vertoz are ₹46.92 and ₹43.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vertoz stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vertoz is ₹111.33 and 52-week low of Vertoz is ₹7.83 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Vertoz has shown returns of -5.97% over the past day, -27.33% for the past month, -37.15% over 3 months, -50.7% over 1 year, -25.82% across 3 years, and -20.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vertoz are 14.63 and 1.63 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.