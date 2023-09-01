Follow Us

VERTOZ ADVERTISING LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | NSE
₹254.45 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vertoz Advertising Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹249.65₹254.45
₹254.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹84.00₹279.50
₹254.45
Open Price
₹250.35
Prev. Close
₹254.45
Volume
21,619

Vertoz Advertising Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1256.05
  • R2257.65
  • R3260.85
  • Pivot
    252.85
  • S1251.25
  • S2248.05
  • S3246.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5112.39254.34
  • 10115.61254.35
  • 20115.91252.89
  • 50107.54245.38
  • 10094.94235.99
  • 20097.78215.4

Vertoz Advertising Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
00.1413.5410.68200.24115.54155.15
-1.2010.7636.6431.777.2730.10-47.45
2.7416.3437.0141.3223.7833.13-20.22
3.0913.6425.6215.88-4.0926.8331.03
-1.17-5.3612.415.45-17.88103.20516.87
3.3721.8633.4753.2814.6055.965.14
1.79-5.2924.4618.14-5.48685.70550.58
2.4419.126.1417.40-5.6685.8928.77
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.405.8020.3744.6613.42-4.58-4.58
2.6413.9260.23121.63111.461,660.804,052.83
-3.720.8427.9218.6926.1371.56-74.47
1.504.9721.1510.46-6.11-49.10-7.90
0.353.6635.9749.0133.731,146.1557.28
-1.72-20.47-9.2515.7821.73125.957.51
1.874.5634.5743.8916.89-42.44-15.50
2.4314.3942.2635.31-11.9367.4192.31
-2.20-5.74-10.468.09-56.41532.84492.04
6.577.4216.306.29-21.82-3.39-50.76
0.427.6651.2733.52-34.8870.71-59.83

Vertoz Advertising Ltd. Share Holdings

Vertoz Advertising Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Vertoz Advertising Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120MH2012PLC226823 and registration number is 226823. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Harshad Uttamchand Shah
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Rohit Keshavlal Vaghadia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nilam Samir Doshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rasiklal Hathichand Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hirenkumar Rasiklal Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashish Rasiklal Shah
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vertoz Advertising Ltd.?

The market cap of Vertoz Advertising Ltd. is ₹350.38 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vertoz Advertising Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vertoz Advertising Ltd. is 86.64 and PB ratio of Vertoz Advertising Ltd. is 5.71 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Vertoz Advertising Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vertoz Advertising Ltd. is ₹254.45 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vertoz Advertising Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vertoz Advertising Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vertoz Advertising Ltd. is ₹279.50 and 52-week low of Vertoz Advertising Ltd. is ₹84.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

