MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Vertoz Advertising Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120MH2012PLC226823 and registration number is 226823. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vertoz Advertising Ltd. is ₹350.38 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vertoz Advertising Ltd. is 86.64 and PB ratio of Vertoz Advertising Ltd. is 5.71 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vertoz Advertising Ltd. is ₹254.45 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vertoz Advertising Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vertoz Advertising Ltd. is ₹279.50 and 52-week low of Vertoz Advertising Ltd. is ₹84.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.