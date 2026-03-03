Facebook Pixel Code
Vertis Infrastructure Trust Share Price

NSE
BSE

VERTIS INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Vertis Infrastructure Trust along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹107.00 Closed
-1.83₹ -2.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Vertis Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹107.00₹107.00
₹107.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹98.20₹110.10
₹107.00
Open Price
₹107.00
Prev. Close
₹109.00
Volume
25,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Vertis Infrastructure Trust has gained 0.76% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 3.88%.

Vertis Infrastructure Trust’s current P/E of 9.23x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Vertis Infrastructure Trust Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vertis Infrastructure Trust		-2.73-0.93-1.833.883.881.280.76
National Highways Infra Trust		-0.330.992.179.3216.3510.638.61
Cube Highways Trust		-0.7101.786.0616.6711.876.96
IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust		1.160.83-0.800.7118.838.725.78
Interise Trust		000-2.75-2.75-1.551.68
PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust		1.96-1.07-2.920.5114.94-8.53-2.35
IRB InvIT Fund		-0.28-0.980.38-2.6713.66-4.052.20
Indus Infra Trust		2.163.916.6413.3713.747.134.22
NDR InvIT Trust		0.783.848.7916.0722.077.724.56
Shrem InvIT		0.05-1.83-2.79-6.46-13.03-4.55-0.17
Sustainable Energy Infra Trust		05.0413.6415.7415.745.323.16
Nxt-Infra Trust		0000-9.05-0.51-0.31
Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust		0.420.853.04-0.4112.794.993.29
TVS Infrastructure Trust		0.442.225.0211.1110.583.412.03
Anantam Highways Trust		-0.34-0.14-1.38-2.62-2.62-0.88-0.53
Capital Infra Trust		-1.58-5.72-8.33-10.63-34.07-11.06-6.79

Over the last one year, Vertis Infrastructure Trust has gained 3.88% compared to peers like National Highways Infra Trust (16.35%), Cube Highways Trust (16.67%), IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust (18.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Vertis Infrastructure Trust has underperformed peers relative to National Highways Infra Trust (8.61%) and Cube Highways Trust (6.96%).

Vertis Infrastructure Trust Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Vertis Infrastructure Trust Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5109.37109
10108.28108.7
20107.9108.32
50108.08107.53
10099.910
20049.960

Vertis Infrastructure Trust Share Holding Pattern

Vertis Infrastructure Trust Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Vertis Infrastructure Trust fact sheet for more information

About Vertis Infrastructure Trust

Highways Infrastructure Trust is a Public Limited Listed Trust Registered on 23/12/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Registration number is IN/InvIT/21-22/0019. Currently Company is belongs to Investment Trusts Industry.

Management

  • Mr. Neeraj Sanghi
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Hardik Bhadrik Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Ami Momaya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Janakiraman Subramanian
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sudha Krishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vertis Infrastructure Trust Share Price

What is the share price of Vertis Infrastructure Trust?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vertis Infrastructure Trust is ₹107.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vertis Infrastructure Trust?

The Vertis Infrastructure Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vertis Infrastructure Trust?

The market cap of Vertis Infrastructure Trust is ₹4,996.01 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vertis Infrastructure Trust?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vertis Infrastructure Trust are ₹107.00 and ₹107.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vertis Infrastructure Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vertis Infrastructure Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vertis Infrastructure Trust is ₹110.10 and 52-week low of Vertis Infrastructure Trust is ₹98.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Vertis Infrastructure Trust performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vertis Infrastructure Trust has shown returns of -1.83% over the past day, -2.55% for the past month, -1.92% over 3 months, 3.88% over 1 year, 1.28% across 3 years, and 0.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vertis Infrastructure Trust?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vertis Infrastructure Trust are 9.23 and 1.47 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Vertis Infrastructure Trust News

