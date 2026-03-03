Facebook Pixel Code
Vertexplus Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

VERTEXPLUS TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Vertexplus Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹98.15 Closed
1.60₹ 1.55
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Vertexplus Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹91.80₹101.15
₹98.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹81.10₹149.80
₹98.15
Open Price
₹91.80
Prev. Close
₹96.60
Volume
3,600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Vertexplus Technologies has declined 1.54% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 10.22%.

Vertexplus Technologies’s current P/E of 98.74x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Vertexplus Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vertexplus Technologies		9.487.86-14.84-1.704.97-2.55-1.54
L&T Technology Services		9.36-9.57-23.71-17.93-24.52-2.854.89
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-7.53-17.80-19.25-14.33-24.63-11.78-7.24
Netweb Technologies India		3.9815.5115.3846.62161.1159.6632.41
Sagility		-8.40-21.98-22.23-12.64-7.489.835.78
eClerx Services		-7.83-37.67-37.21-30.0417.5829.1836.16
Firstsource Solutions		-7.67-32.07-39.55-42.98-40.2424.1315.66
eMudhra		-2.85-23.74-30.51-40.63-46.7418.4210.81
Route Mobile		-1.09-17.33-30.53-42.46-49.45-28.16-22.53
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		-0.59-26.06-39.01-44.31-35.8012.067.07
Protean eGov Technologies		-4.17-7.48-30.40-37.52-55.50-27.11-17.28
RPSG Ventures		-1.99-9.32-17.50-27.40-12.4615.8415.73
Hinduja Global Solutions		-4.02-11.28-21.67-30.15-29.90-35.42-8.58
Aurum Proptech		-7.72-7.550.90-5.784.6913.5915.96
BLS E-Services		-11.10-14.62-34.57-20.59-6.77-27.33-17.43
Alldigi Tech		-2.29-17.70-2.81-16.51-11.3217.1719.11
One Point One Solutions		-3.96-9.14-15.122.04-5.6240.9392.25
Creative Newtech		2.83-1.79-6.826.44-3.4113.6242.76
Kellton Tech Solutions		-9.5811.51-5.90-29.66-16.1220.224.16
IRIS RegTech Solutions		-0.17-15.08-20.01-27.32-32.2947.359.64

Over the last one year, Vertexplus Technologies has gained 4.97% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-24.52%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-24.63%), Netweb Technologies India (161.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Vertexplus Technologies has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (4.89%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-7.24%).

Vertexplus Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Vertexplus Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
587.6491.47
1087.8390.87
2094.2794.81
50111.54104.88
100114.25110.18
200110.92116.25

Vertexplus Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vertexplus Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 15.14%, and public shareholding moved up to 11.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Vertexplus Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Vertexplus Technologies fact sheet for more information

About Vertexplus Technologies

Vertexplus Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200RJ2010PLC033131 and registration number is 033131. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Kumar Pahariya
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Niru Pahariya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Samyak Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nitin Bhatt
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Upadhyay
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vertexplus Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Vertexplus Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vertexplus Technologies is ₹98.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vertexplus Technologies?

The Vertexplus Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vertexplus Technologies?

The market cap of Vertexplus Technologies is ₹53.78 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vertexplus Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vertexplus Technologies are ₹101.15 and ₹91.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vertexplus Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vertexplus Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vertexplus Technologies is ₹149.80 and 52-week low of Vertexplus Technologies is ₹81.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Vertexplus Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vertexplus Technologies has shown returns of 1.6% over the past day, 7.86% for the past month, -10.61% over 3 months, 10.22% over 1 year, -2.55% across 3 years, and -1.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vertexplus Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vertexplus Technologies are 98.74 and 2.44 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Vertexplus Technologies News

