Here's the live share price of Vertexplus Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Vertexplus Technologies has declined 1.54% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 10.22%.
Vertexplus Technologies’s current P/E of 98.74x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vertexplus Technologies
|9.48
|7.86
|-14.84
|-1.70
|4.97
|-2.55
|-1.54
|L&T Technology Services
|9.36
|-9.57
|-23.71
|-17.93
|-24.52
|-2.85
|4.89
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-7.53
|-17.80
|-19.25
|-14.33
|-24.63
|-11.78
|-7.24
|Netweb Technologies India
|3.98
|15.51
|15.38
|46.62
|161.11
|59.66
|32.41
|Sagility
|-8.40
|-21.98
|-22.23
|-12.64
|-7.48
|9.83
|5.78
|eClerx Services
|-7.83
|-37.67
|-37.21
|-30.04
|17.58
|29.18
|36.16
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.67
|-32.07
|-39.55
|-42.98
|-40.24
|24.13
|15.66
|eMudhra
|-2.85
|-23.74
|-30.51
|-40.63
|-46.74
|18.42
|10.81
|Route Mobile
|-1.09
|-17.33
|-30.53
|-42.46
|-49.45
|-28.16
|-22.53
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|-0.59
|-26.06
|-39.01
|-44.31
|-35.80
|12.06
|7.07
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-4.17
|-7.48
|-30.40
|-37.52
|-55.50
|-27.11
|-17.28
|RPSG Ventures
|-1.99
|-9.32
|-17.50
|-27.40
|-12.46
|15.84
|15.73
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|-4.02
|-11.28
|-21.67
|-30.15
|-29.90
|-35.42
|-8.58
|Aurum Proptech
|-7.72
|-7.55
|0.90
|-5.78
|4.69
|13.59
|15.96
|BLS E-Services
|-11.10
|-14.62
|-34.57
|-20.59
|-6.77
|-27.33
|-17.43
|Alldigi Tech
|-2.29
|-17.70
|-2.81
|-16.51
|-11.32
|17.17
|19.11
|One Point One Solutions
|-3.96
|-9.14
|-15.12
|2.04
|-5.62
|40.93
|92.25
|Creative Newtech
|2.83
|-1.79
|-6.82
|6.44
|-3.41
|13.62
|42.76
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|-9.58
|11.51
|-5.90
|-29.66
|-16.12
|20.22
|4.16
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|-0.17
|-15.08
|-20.01
|-27.32
|-32.29
|47.35
|9.64
Over the last one year, Vertexplus Technologies has gained 4.97% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-24.52%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-24.63%), Netweb Technologies India (161.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Vertexplus Technologies has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (4.89%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-7.24%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|87.64
|91.47
|10
|87.83
|90.87
|20
|94.27
|94.81
|50
|111.54
|104.88
|100
|114.25
|110.18
|200
|110.92
|116.25
In the latest quarter, Vertexplus Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 15.14%, and public shareholding moved up to 11.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Vertexplus Technologies fact sheet for more information
Vertexplus Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200RJ2010PLC033131 and registration number is 033131. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vertexplus Technologies is ₹98.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Vertexplus Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Vertexplus Technologies is ₹53.78 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vertexplus Technologies are ₹101.15 and ₹91.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vertexplus Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vertexplus Technologies is ₹149.80 and 52-week low of Vertexplus Technologies is ₹81.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Vertexplus Technologies has shown returns of 1.6% over the past day, 7.86% for the past month, -10.61% over 3 months, 10.22% over 1 year, -2.55% across 3 years, and -1.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vertexplus Technologies are 98.74 and 2.44 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.