Here's the live share price of Vertexplus Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Vertexplus Technologies has declined 1.54% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 10.22%.

Vertexplus Technologies’s current P/E of 98.74x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.